LGC Capital Ltd. Appoints New Corporate Secretary

Bioplastica e economia circolare: Novamont rilancia Patrica
Economia

Bioplastica e economia circolare: Novamont rilancia Patrica

Claviere, Salvini posta video con "nuovo caso" polizia francese
Politica

Claviere, Salvini posta video con "nuovo caso" polizia francese

Padoan: contro-manovra Ã¨ una, con Renzi complementare a quella Pd
Politica

Padoan: contro-manovra Ã¨ una, con Renzi complementare a quella Pd

Renzi: "Contro-manovra Pd Ã¨ servizio civile a Paese"
Politica

Renzi: "Contro-manovra Pd Ã¨ servizio civile a Paese"

Macchine per costruzioni, futuro sempre piÃ¹ digitale e connesso
Economia

Macchine per costruzioni, futuro sempre piÃ¹ digitale e connesso

Palazzo Grassi, il 24 ottobre un dialogo sulla pittura di Oehlen
Culture

Palazzo Grassi, il 24 ottobre un dialogo sulla pittura di Oehlen

Milan Center for Food and Law Policy lancia Forum su clima
Cronache

Milan Center for Food and Law Policy lancia Forum su clima

Quasi 5 mln italiani con osteoporosi: costi da 9,4 mld per Ssn
Cronache

Quasi 5 mln italiani con osteoporosi: costi da 9,4 mld per Ssn

Pomodoro: cambiamenti climatici problema ma anche opportunitÃ 
Cronache

Pomodoro: cambiamenti climatici problema ma anche opportunitÃ 

Festa Roma, Cate Blanchett: il successo? Si impara dai fallimenti
Spettacoli

Festa Roma, Cate Blanchett: il successo? Si impara dai fallimenti

Tech e sostenibilitÃ : a Fiera Milano il mondo delle lavanderie
Economia

Tech e sostenibilitÃ : a Fiera Milano il mondo delle lavanderie

Alessio Rossi: l'Italia non si merita le scenette della "manina"
Economia

Alessio Rossi: l'Italia non si merita le scenette della "manina"

Cate Blanchett: se avessi magia manderei tutti a votare negli Usa
Spettacoli

Cate Blanchett: se avessi magia manderei tutti a votare negli Usa

Festa di Roma, applausi a "Il vizio della speranza" di De Angelis
Spettacoli

Festa di Roma, applausi a "Il vizio della speranza" di De Angelis

Nubifragio in Sicilia, soccorsa una persona intrappolata in auto
Cronache

Nubifragio in Sicilia, soccorsa una persona intrappolata in auto

A Milano la mostra Home realizzata da FujiFilm e Magnum Photos
Culture

A Milano la mostra Home realizzata da FujiFilm e Magnum Photos

Spazio, Bepi Colombo sulla rampa di lancio a Kourou
Scienza e tecnologia

Spazio, Bepi Colombo sulla rampa di lancio a Kourou

Goldschmied e Chiari, la Guerra Fredda e la seduzione dell'arte
Culture

Goldschmied e Chiari, la Guerra Fredda e la seduzione dell'arte

Salvini e Di Maio, sfida al CdM sul condono fiscale
Politica

Salvini e Di Maio, sfida al CdM sul condono fiscale

Banksy e il quadro distrutto, l'artista rivela il mistero
Politica

Banksy e il quadro distrutto, l'artista rivela il mistero


LGC Capital Ltd. Appoints New Corporate Secretary

- /NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES/

LGC Capital Ltd. (TSXV: LG) (OTC-PINK: LGGCF) ("LGC" or the "Company") announces the resignation of Rafi Hazan as Corporate Secretary and the appointment of Michael Kozub as the new Corporate Secretary of the Company. Mr. Hazan will continue as a Director of LGC.

The Company would like to thank Mr. Hazan for his service as Corporate Secretary and congratulate Mr. Kozub on his appointment.

Mr. Kozub is a lawyer at Dunton Rainville LLP.

About LGC (http://www.lgc-capital.com )

LGC Capital is a leading investment firm with a focus on the Legal Global Cannabis market. Through its portfolio investment companies, LGC is building a world-leading, vertically integrated system of interconnected legal cannabis companies with cultivation, processing and distribution in Australia, Jamaica, Switzerland, Italy, and Canada serving domestic and export markets. LGC Capital Ltd. is a Canadian incorporated public company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: LG).

Caution Regarding Press Releases

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts: Chief Executive OfficerJohn McMullen +1-416-803-0698John@lgc-capital.com

Chief Financial OfficerAnthony Samaha +44-20-7440 0640anthony@lgc-capital.com  

Investor RelationsDave Burwell +1-403-221-0915dave@howardgroupinc.com


Dalla Nigeria a stella dell'Italia Egonu super: 45 punti con la Cina

Mondiali di Volley, Italia in finale

Dalla Nigeria a stella dell'Italia
Egonu super: 45 punti con la Cina

