LGC Capital Ltd. to Begin Trading on OTCQB Exchange

-

John McMullen, CEO of LGC Capital stated: "This genesis has brought us closer in generating investments to deliver a transformative impact on company liquidity and share holder value. We are confident that our compelling brand portfolio will drive our mission of bringing safe and enjoyable products to people who use cannabis as part of a healthy, fulfilling lifestyle."

About LGC Capital Ltd. (http://www.lgc-capital.com/)

LGC Capital is a leading cannabis investment firm with a focus on the Legal Global Cannabis market. Through its growing portfolio of investment companies, LGC is building a transversal integrated organization of interconnected legal cannabis companies with cultivation, processing and distribution in Australia, Jamaica, Switzerland, Italy, and Canada serving domestic and export markets. LGC Capital Ltd. is a Canadian incorporated public company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: LG).

Through its partners and assuming pending transactions under review by the TSXV are approved, LGC presently will have interests in over 450,000 square feet of planted cannabis in Jamaica, Switzerland, Italy, and Australia. That is expected to increase to over 2,100,000 square feet by 2021, as its portfolio companies execute their expansion plans, in addition to the anticipated licensing of Tricho-Med's operations in Quebec, Canada.

LGC partners currently sell cannabis products in over 1,000 points of sale across Switzerland and Italy under the ONE Premium Cannabis and EasyJoint brands as well as medical cannabis oils in Australia under the Little Green Pharma brand. LGC's partners' branded products are available in a variety of formats including dry cannabis flower, tinctures, oils, seeds, and beverages.

Caution Regarding Press Releases

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Chief Executive OfficerJohn McMullen+1-416-803-0698john@lgc-capital.com

Chief Financial OfficerAnthony Samaha+44-20-7440-0640anthony@lgc-capital.com

Investor Relations Dave Burwell+1-403-221-0915dave@howardgroupinc.com

 


