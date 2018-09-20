20 settembre 2018- 14:40 LGC Capital Receives Final Approval Bulletin From the TSX Venture Exchange for Its Investment in Global Canna Labs

LGC Capital Ltd. (TSXV: LG) ("LGC") is pleased to announce that it has today received the final approval bulletin from the TSX Venture Exchange in respect of LGC's investment into Global Canna Labs Limited ("GCL") in Jamaica which closed on August 30, 2018. As previously announced, LGC subscribed for a $2.5 million secured debenture, convertible into an initial 30% strategic interest in GCL and also acquired a 5% royalty on GCL's net sales for $2.0 million, payable by way of 15,854,141 shares of LGC. The transaction is now fully completed.

In July 2018, Global Canna Labs formally received its full approval for a Tier-3 cultivation licence from the Jamaican Cannabis Licensing Agency. This licence allows GCL to cultivate medical cannabis at its 270,000 square foot facility within its 6.23 acres site in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

GCL is on track to have 220,000 square feet planted by the end of October 2018 from its Montego Bay site. The premium strains of organic Jamaican cannabis will be grown in a combination of greenhouse (31,000 sq ft) and outdoor (189,000 sq ft). GCL plans to expand its greenhouse portion to 58,000 sq ft by the end of 2018.

The first cycle of a continuous harvest program is anticipated to start in early November 2018.

As previously announced, the 220,000 square foot of planted area is expected to yield over 22,000 kg equivalent per year of dry cannabis and extracted products, based on actual industry observed yields of 25 grams per square foot per cycle when using the same production methods being adopted by Global Canna Labs.

GCL is one of the very few Tier-3 licences in Jamaica (licensed to cultivate and produce over 5 acres), and as such GCL plans to expand over 300 acres of new land that has been arranged to add to the portfolio by the end of the year.

LGC Capital is a leading investment firm with a focus on the Legal Global Cannabis market. Through its portfolio investment companies, LGC is building a world-leading, vertically integrated system of interconnected legal cannabis companies with cultivation, processing and distribution in Australia, Jamaica, Switzerland, Italy, and Canada serving domestic and export markets. LGC Capital Ltd. is a Canadian incorporated public company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: LG).

