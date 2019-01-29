Apollo 11, arriva il docufilm in HD di Todd Douglas Miller
Spettacoli

Brexit, May annuncia di rinegoziare l'accordo con Bruxelles
Politica

Sea-Watch, video del capo missione: solidarietÃ  importantissima
Cronache

Una app per gli eventi culturali: il progetto CultAround
Scienza e tecnologia

Usa, bambino chiama il 911: troppi compiti. E la polizia lo aiuta
Cronache

Maduro: "Interrompo rapporti diplomatici con l'indegno Governo Trump"
Politica

Conte su Instagram seduto al tavolo con leader Paesi meridionali dell'Ue a Cipro: "Al via i lavori"
Politica

Previsioni meteo per mercoledÃ¬, 30 gennaio
Cronache

Diciotti, Salvini: no al processo, decisione d'interesse pubblico
Politica

Sanremo 2019, Enrico Nigiotti in gara con "Nonno Hollywood"
Spettacoli

Conte su Instagram: "A Cipro per il summit con i leader dei Paesi meridionali dell'UE"
Politica

In Giappone un cocktail bar con vista rifiuti
Politica

Venezuela, madre di GuaidÃ²: Ero lÃ¬, ma non sapevo del giuramento
Politica

L'ultimo saluto di Varese a Zamberletti, l'uomo delle "ferite"
Cronache

Viscardi e Tenace, due influencer per MSF: "Che vuol dire NOI?"
Cronache

La storia del cinema indiano in un museo nel cuore di Bollywood
Culture

Xylella, Emiliano: "Passo indietro su emendamenti? Governo balla il Tango, non funziona"
Politica

Atout France, focus sugli appuntamenti turistici del 2019
Cronache

Museo della liquirizia di Rossano, oro nero (e dolce) di Calabria
Cronache

Una Vergine delle Rocce a Milano: una magnifica copia leonardesca
Culture

Lights Out for Insomnia: New Kanabo Research Study Offers Encouraging Results

- Kanabo Research is proud to present the promising results of its pre-clinical trial, which brings the company one step closer to providing a safe remedy for insomnia and other sleep disorders, without the risk of dependency or the possibility of an overdose.

     (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/814939/Kanabo_Formulations_Infographic.jpg )

This in vivo study, evaluated the efficacy of varying compositions of active ingredients in cannabis to induce sleep, in comparison to Diazepam, the active ingredient in Valium.    

Several formulations performed extremely well, reaching close to 100% of the efficacy of Diazepam, with one formulation in particular increasing sleep duration by 150%. Kanabo Research was able to prove synergy, with greater efficacy when all three cannabinoids and terpenes were present than when used singularly. When combined, even a small amount of each contributed to the efficacy of the formulation.

As a secondary finding, the study established the value of THC as an integral part of Kanabo Research's formulations. Even in small doses, THC generates a synergistic effect with other cannabinoids and terpenes. This emphasizes and reiterates the value of the whole plant profile, especially when compared to isolates of cannabinoids. These are promising results for patients in light of the well documented much less severe side effects associated with low THC compositions in comparison to Diazepam.

These early findings are promising and will be applied to the next stage of research - clinical trials for human use. Kanabo Research is currently in the process of establishing the framework for such a study, and aims to perform the trials and report on successful results by the end of the year.

The significance of such reliable, reputable scientific research, as a means of establishing cannabis' status as a legitimate medicine cannot be underestimated. Cannabis has evolved into a lucrative revenue stream for investors and a powerful new weapon in the war against multiple chronic disorders.

Up to now, those suffering from sleep disorders have had to rely on habit forming conventional medications such as Valium and Ambien that require the user to gradually increase the dose over time, often resulting in dependency. These medications can have adverse effects, including the risk of a lethal overdose. A safer alternative would be a game-changer for sleep disorder sufferers.

Avihu Tamir, Kanabo Research's Founder and CEO noted, "While we are only in the preliminary stages of our research, the results of our pre-clinical trials are extremely encouraging for millions of sleep disorder sufferers around the globe."

An estimated 70 million Americans have insomnia, and a further 43 million suffer from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). According to P&S Market Research, the sleeping aids market is set to be worth of $101.9 billion by 2023.

Tamir continues: "We are in the process of developing two product lines, one requiring a medical cannabis prescription, and the other, an over the counter product that does not contain THC. We have only scratched the surface of the full medicinal potential of cannabis and as Kanabo Research mines this valuable resource, we hope to provide safe alternatives to conventional medications for those suffering from a wide variety of conditions. "

About Kanabo Research 

Kanabo Research, an R&D company based in Israel, creates innovative solutions for the medical cannabis industry. Kanabo focuses on building medically validated IP that includes delivery systems working in synergy with applications of patented formulations of cannabis oil.

Website: http://www.kanaboresearch.com/


