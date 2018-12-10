Liquid Telecom to Invest 8bn EGP ($400m USD) in Egyptian Network Infrastructure and Data Centres Following Completion of 'Cape to Cairo' Link

Morte di Davide Astori, 2 medici indagati per omicidio colposo
Sport

Morte di Davide Astori, 2 medici indagati per omicidio colposo

Gilet gialli, Erdogan: dove sono i difensori dei diritti umani?
Politica

Gilet gialli, Erdogan: dove sono i difensori dei diritti umani?

Torna la Formula E, Felipe Massa sfida il falco pellegrino
Sport

Torna la Formula E, Felipe Massa sfida il falco pellegrino

Renzo Arbore racconta 'Guarda... Stupisci' su Rai 2
Spettacoli

Renzo Arbore racconta 'Guarda... Stupisci' su Rai 2

Il pilota di Formula E, Felipe Massa, sfida lâ€™animale piÃ¹ veloce del pianeta
Motori

Il pilota di Formula E, Felipe Massa, sfida lâ€™animale piÃ¹ veloce del pianeta

Monica Bellucci svela i prossimi film: un horror e una spy story
Spettacoli

Monica Bellucci svela i prossimi film: un horror e una spy story

Salvini: "Avevo proposto a Corona di fare il Ministro della montagna"
Politica

Salvini: "Avevo proposto a Corona di fare il Ministro della montagna"

PD, Zingaretti: "Missione salvare democrazia, il 3 marzo tutti ai gazebo"
Politica

PD, Zingaretti: "Missione salvare democrazia, il 3 marzo tutti ai gazebo"

Corte Ue: "Gran Bretagna puÃ² revocare Brexit in modo unilaterale"
Politica

Corte Ue: "Gran Bretagna puÃ² revocare Brexit in modo unilaterale"

Manovra, Di Maio: "Imprese da Salvini? I fatti si fanno al Mise"
Politica

Manovra, Di Maio: "Imprese da Salvini? I fatti si fanno al Mise"

Imprese, Salvini: "Bene incontro di ieri, tagli a burocrazia e costi"
Politica

Imprese, Salvini: "Bene incontro di ieri, tagli a burocrazia e costi"

A Marrakesh firmato il Global Compact sui migranti, Conte assente
Politica

A Marrakesh firmato il Global Compact sui migranti, Conte assente

Startup italiane alla carica. Il Ces a Las Vegas? Ãˆ solo l'inizio
Scienza e tecnologia

Startup italiane alla carica. Il Ces a Las Vegas? Ãˆ solo l'inizio

Linkedin e Twitter, come Fideuram Investimenti usa i social media
Economia

Linkedin e Twitter, come Fideuram Investimenti usa i social media

Salvini a Di Maio: "Gli incontri si fanno al Mise? Ognuno fa il suo"
Politica

Salvini a Di Maio: "Gli incontri si fanno al Mise? Ognuno fa il suo"

Governance farmaceutica, Grillo: "Nessun taglio, ma riallocazione delle risorse"
Politica

Governance farmaceutica, Grillo: "Nessun taglio, ma riallocazione delle risorse"

In Germania i ferrovieri scioperano con indosso gilet gialli
Politica

In Germania i ferrovieri scioperano con indosso gilet gialli

Veronica Pompeo propone connubio tra musica e teatro
Culture

Veronica Pompeo propone connubio tra musica e teatro

Calcio, scontri a Buenos Aires dopo la vittoria del River Plate
Sport

Calcio, scontri a Buenos Aires dopo la vittoria del River Plate

Strage discoteca, fermato ragazzo sospettato di aver usato spray
Cronache

Strage discoteca, fermato ragazzo sospettato di aver usato spray


Liquid Telecom to Invest 8bn EGP ($400m USD) in Egyptian Network Infrastructure and Data Centres Following Completion of 'Cape to Cairo' Link

- Leading pan-African telecoms group Liquid Telecom has announced that it is investing 8 billion Egyptian Pounds ($400m US Dollars) in Egypt over the next three years. This is part of a major partnership with Telecom Egypt which includes network infrastructure and data centres.

     (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/795951/Liquid_Telecom_Logo.jpg )

     (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/795943/Liquid_Fibre_Map.jpg )

     (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/795942/Liquid_Telecom_signing.jpg )

The investment was made during a signing ceremony between the two companies on Saturday 8 December at the Africa 2018 Forum . This historical agreement was signed by Ahmed El Beheiry, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Telecom Egypt, and Strive Masiyiwa - Group Executive Chairman of Liquid Telecom's parent company Econet.

Telecom Egypt will use the network to connect Egyptian businesses to the rest of Africa, whilst also partnering with Liquid Telecom to build data centres across Egypt. Following an initial investment of $50m in data centres and cloud services, Liquid Telecom plans to invest an additional $350m in broadband and financial inclusion initiatives, as well as high capacity data centres. These will be similar to some of the best-in-class data centres in South Africa.

The $400 million investment will enable Liquid Telecom to significantly expand its position as a connectivity and cloud solutions provider in North Africa, serving businesses in the region with world-class network and data centre services. Through its data centre offering, Africa Data Centres (ADC), Liquid Telecom is facilitating the growth of Africa's Cloud by providing a platform for cloud services to be delivered locally in many markets for the first time.

According to the Group Executive Chairman of Liquid Telecom's parent company Econet, Mr Strive Masiyiwa, the next mission is to complete a link between Cairo and Dakar Senegal through Sudan, Chad, and Nigeria, as well as the rest of West Africa. "We have already crossed Africa from East to West through Sudan and Chad. We are at the Nigerian border and we expect to reach Abuja by the end of January in time for the AU Summit. We want to reach Dakar before President El-Sisi finishes his term," he said.  

PRESS RELEASE: http://bit.ly/2Ec1i6C

Follow us on:

TWITTER:  https://twitter.com/liquidtelecom  FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/liquidtelecomgroup  LINKEDIN: https://www.linkedin.com/company/liquid-telecom/

ContactsTariq Ahmed- Group Head of Corporate CommunicationsTariq.Ahmed@liquidtelecom.com    Tel: +44(0)207-1016-227Matthew Hickman - Head of Investor Relations Matthew.Hickman@liquidtelecom.com    Tel +44-20-7101-6128  Charles Palmer / Adam Davidson - FTI ConsultingTel: +44-02037271000


in evidenza
Alla lavagna con Luxuria rinviata Arcigay: "Rai 3 dia spiegazioni"

Spettacoli

Alla lavagna con Luxuria rinviata
Arcigay: "Rai 3 dia spiegazioni"

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo

Abiti sartoriali da Uomo, Canali

Dal 1934 Canali realizza raffinati abiti da uomo di alta moda sartoriale. Scopri la nuova collezione Canali.


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2018 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.