LITE-ON Shows Its Power of Innovation and Brings Smart Solutions to CES

19 gennaio 2018- 15:31

- LAS VEGAS and TAIPEI, Taiwan, Jan. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- LITE-ON is ready for CES 2018, which is opening tomorrow in Las Vegas. At this first big international technology show in 2018, LITE-ON will debut many of its products with the theme "The Next Mobility Revolution" and will present its total solution concept; connecting the ideas of Smart Car, Smart City and Smart Building & Home. Besides, it will showcase its winning products of this year's Innovation Awards, Watchlet and CyclEYE.

Watchlet is a wearable device beautifully designed with the perfect balance of new technologies and vintage features, while CyclEYE B2X utilizes DSRC to enhance the safety of cyclists and pedestrians. They show the power of innovation that LITE-ON has. In addition, LITE-ON has been continuously seeking for partners to provide better services. By joining forces with Amazon AWS, it is going to bring more flexible, scalable and reliable platform through AI deep learning and cloud computing technology.

Driving experience of the future created by LITE-ON Smart Car

LITE-ON sees the potential of Smart Car and has planned ahead in this aspect. During CES 2018, LITE-ON will demonstrate how V2X technology, including T-box, HUD (Head up display), ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems), and wireless charging can make driving safer and more enjoyable, thus creating a unique driving experience. The Windshield HUD will also make its debut at the show. With advanced technologies, the Windshield HUD can project images to the front of the car where drivers can check on useful information easily. Its impressive function has attracted many international car brands and is expected to be applied in the near future. Additionally, LITE-ON is the first company to launch the automotive wireless charger with Qi standard that is compatible with most of the mobile devices in the market.

Secure and cozy life brought by LITE-ON Smart City

In light of the recent development of Smart City due to fast growth of urban population, LITE-ON is dedicated to building a secure and cozy life. During CES 2018, the company will display how it solves problems in different scenarios with a crafted city model and AR technology. Besides, it will demonstrate applications including Smart Pole and Road and Sewer Flooding.

Smart Pole is an all-in-one application that integrates the functionalities of surveillance cameras, a high efficiency street lamp and an EV charger for electronic cars. With its people detection capability, Smart Pole is able to achieve energy saving. Road and Sewer Flooding features sensors which are able to detect water levels and blockages. When problems occur, safety alerts will be sent out to inform citizens and city officials to shorten the reaction time for safety measures.

A better connected world shaped by LITE-ON Smart Building/Home

With IoT being applied to many perspectives in life, LITE-ON has developed a collection of products and services for Smart Building/Home and is providing total solutions to some of the top brands in the world. During CES 2018, LITE-ON will showcase Smart Gateway, PIR Motion Sensor, Door & Window Sensor, Smart Plug, Dimmer Switch and Siren that can help with shaping a better future in terms of power management, security and automation.

