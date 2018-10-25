Living Legends of Aviation to honor Jeff Bezos with prestigious award for his work promoting freedom

"Mastroianni" in mostra all'Ara Pacis a Roma: un italiano nuovo
Spettacoli

"Mastroianni" in mostra all'Ara Pacis a Roma: un italiano nuovo

Ancora una volta lo spiderman francese sfida la gravitÃ 
Politica

Ancora una volta lo spiderman francese sfida la gravitÃ 

I Maneskin e il loro mondo come non li avete mai visti
Spettacoli

I Maneskin e il loro mondo come non li avete mai visti

Le riunioni? Inefficienti senza tecnologia. La ricerca di Sharp
Scienza e tecnologia

Le riunioni? Inefficienti senza tecnologia. La ricerca di Sharp

A Roma prima mondiale di "Millennium", torna Lisbeth Salander
Spettacoli

A Roma prima mondiale di "Millennium", torna Lisbeth Salander

Premio Sakharov 2018 dell'Europarlamento a Oleg Sentsov
Politica

Premio Sakharov 2018 dell'Europarlamento a Oleg Sentsov

Intelligenza artificiale, Lventure Group a caccia di talenti
Economia

Intelligenza artificiale, Lventure Group a caccia di talenti

Di Maio: "Draghi dovrebbe sapere che spread non Ã¨ legato alla Manovra"
Politica

Di Maio: "Draghi dovrebbe sapere che spread non Ã¨ legato alla Manovra"

DesirÃ©e, Bongiorno: per colpevoli sanzioni rigorose
Cronache

DesirÃ©e, Bongiorno: per colpevoli sanzioni rigorose

Al via il Forum sulla responsabilitÃ  sociale di Poste Italiane
Economia

Al via il Forum sulla responsabilitÃ  sociale di Poste Italiane

Banca IMI, Marco Perelli-Rocco: â€œContinua il sentiment positivo su M&Aâ€
Economia

Banca IMI, Marco Perelli-Rocco: â€œContinua il sentiment positivo su M&Aâ€

Wiko, Morena Porta: â€œSempre piÃ¹ forti sul mercato italianoâ€
Economia

Wiko, Morena Porta: â€œSempre piÃ¹ forti sul mercato italianoâ€

H-Farm, Donadon: â€œCreare ambienti riconoscibili per fare innovazioneâ€
Economia

H-Farm, Donadon: â€œCreare ambienti riconoscibili per fare innovazioneâ€

Generali, Mazzocco: â€œInvestimenti a lungo termine per avere successoâ€
Economia

Generali, Mazzocco: â€œInvestimenti a lungo termine per avere successoâ€

COIMA, Tortis: â€œIn arrivo nuova piattaforma digitale con servizi hi-techâ€
Economia

COIMA, Tortis: â€œIn arrivo nuova piattaforma digitale con servizi hi-techâ€

COIMA: Manfredi Catella sul COIMA Real Estate Forum 2018
Economia

COIMA: Manfredi Catella sul COIMA Real Estate Forum 2018

Libia, Conte: "Nessuna soluzione possibile senza coinvolgere istituzioni del Paese"
Politica

Libia, Conte: "Nessuna soluzione possibile senza coinvolgere istituzioni del Paese"

IBM, Cereda: â€œSempre piÃ¹ servizi di intelligenza artificiale nel Real Estateâ€
Economia

IBM, Cereda: â€œSempre piÃ¹ servizi di intelligenza artificiale nel Real Estateâ€

Conte: "Italia sosterrÃ  proposta Juncker per alleanza Ue-Africa"
Politica

Conte: "Italia sosterrÃ  proposta Juncker per alleanza Ue-Africa"

Conte: auspico spread scenda. Nervi saldi perchÃ© Italia solida
Politica

Conte: auspico spread scenda. Nervi saldi perchÃ© Italia solida


Living Legends of Aviation to honor Jeff Bezos with prestigious award for his work promoting freedom

- BEVERLY HILLS, California, Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Living Legends of Aviation will present Amazon founder Jeff Bezos with the inaugural "Jeff Bezos Freedom's Wings Award." The award will honor Mr. Bezos's lifetime achievements in advancing the principles of freedom in his many business and personal endeavors. The Legends will hold their 16th annual "Living Legends of Aviation Awards" event on Jan. 18, 2019, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

"The Living Legends of Aviation live by the mantra 'Free to Fly on Freedom's Wings,'" said Steven Udvar-Hazy, one of the founding Legends. "We are passionate about freedom in the many roles it takes, particularly around flight. This mantra is the inspiration behind our organization's newest and most important award."

Living Legend of Aviation Dr. Tom Enders, the Chairman and CEO of Airbus, will present the award to Bezos. The award is named for Bezos to honor a lifetime of promoting the principles of freedom in many different forms. From a global perspective, Mr. Bezos has demonstrated his passion for freedom of speech, freedom of the press and freedom to fly beyond the reaches of our world. The Legends wish to honor his lifetime's pursuit.

"Each year, the Legends honor those who have excelled in the field of aviation and aerospace," said John Travolta, host of the annual awards that honors those who have reached the pinnacle of their fields. "Just as the Booker, Pulitzer, and Nobel prizes allow prestigious organizations to honor those who have reached the pinnacle of their fields, aerospace now has an important international and very prestigious award."

Bezos will receive the honor in this first year of the award, and then he will select the recipient in future years from the many nominees offered by the Legends and the Washington Post.

The Living Legends of Aviation organization was founded on December 17, 2003, exactly 100 years after Orville and Wilbur Wright took their first powered flight, with the purpose of celebrating aviation's second hundred years. The "Living Legends of Aviation" are remarkable people of extraordinary accomplishment in aviation and aerospace; they include entrepreneurs, innovators, industry leaders, astronauts, record breakers, pilots who have become celebrities and celebrities who have become pilots. Counting 100 accomplished men and women from across the world are among the Legends ranks.

The "Living Legends of Aviation Awards" are produced by the Kiddie Hawk Air Academy, a 501-c-3 non-profit organization. Kiddie Hawk's mission is to educate children about and spark their interest in aviation. Please visit LivingLegendsOfAviation.org for more information.

Press Release

 


in evidenza
D'Urso conquista le edicole "Pomeriggio Cinque" è magazine

Spettacoli

D'Urso conquista le edicole
"Pomeriggio Cinque" è magazine

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo

Abiti sartoriali da Uomo, Canali

Dal 1934 Canali realizza raffinati abiti da uomo di alta moda sartoriale. Scopri la nuova collezione Canali.


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2018 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.