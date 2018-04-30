Locus Chain Foundation Launches Fourth Generation Blockchain Technology

Alpi svizzere, morti quattro alpinisti dopo notte a quota 3.200
Cronache

Alpi svizzere, morti quattro alpinisti dopo notte a quota 3.200

Kabul, la strage dei giornalisti: un ricordo di Shah Marai
Politica

Kabul, la strage dei giornalisti: un ricordo di Shah Marai

Migranti, la marcia di solidarietÃ  da Ventimiglia a Calais
Politica

Migranti, la marcia di solidarietÃ  da Ventimiglia a Calais

UniversitÃ  italiane insegnano imprenditorialitÃ , come negli USA
Economia

UniversitÃ  italiane insegnano imprenditorialitÃ , come negli USA

Lega stravince in Friuli Venezia Giulia, Salvini saluta M5S
Politica

Lega stravince in Friuli Venezia Giulia, Salvini saluta M5S

Matano al cinema nella black comedy romantica "Tonno spiaggiato"
Spettacoli

Matano al cinema nella black comedy romantica "Tonno spiaggiato"

Di Maio: ultima cosa che volevamo era contratto di governo con Pd
Politica

Di Maio: ultima cosa che volevamo era contratto di governo con Pd

Svolta di Cattolica Assicurazioni: apertura ai Soci di capitale
Economia

Svolta di Cattolica Assicurazioni: apertura ai Soci di capitale

Il riposo del polpo all'Acquario, si prepara per andare a dormire nella sua anfora
Politica

Il riposo del polpo all'Acquario, si prepara per andare a dormire nella sua anfora

Il neo governatore Fedriga brinda al bar col sindaco di Trieste
Politica

Il neo governatore Fedriga brinda al bar col sindaco di Trieste

Elezioni in Friuli, festa per il neo governatore Fedriga in piazza a Trieste
Politica

Elezioni in Friuli, festa per il neo governatore Fedriga in piazza a Trieste

Immagini e idee sull'utopia: una mostra fotografica a Modena
Culture

Immagini e idee sull'utopia: una mostra fotografica a Modena

Elezioni in Friuli, Fedriga: "Non si faccia governo a tutti i costi, ma che cambi il paese"
Politica

Elezioni in Friuli, Fedriga: "Non si faccia governo a tutti i costi, ma che cambi il...

Previsioni meteo per martedÃ¬, 1 maggio
Cronache

Previsioni meteo per martedÃ¬, 1 maggio

Cena per la stampa della Casa Bianca, la corrosiva Michelle Wolff
Politica

Cena per la stampa della Casa Bianca, la corrosiva Michelle Wolff

Divertente scambio di "maglie" tra Fazio ed Eusebio di Francesco
Sport

Divertente scambio di "maglie" tra Fazio ed Eusebio di Francesco

In Egitto il festival aereo tra le piramidi di Giza
Politica

In Egitto il festival aereo tra le piramidi di Giza

Elezioni Friuli, il racconto della due giorni elettorale in 2 minuti
Politica

Elezioni Friuli, il racconto della due giorni elettorale in 2 minuti

Di Maio chiude al contratto di Governo ed evoca nuove elezioni, il discorso in 100 secondi
Politica

Di Maio chiude al contratto di Governo ed evoca nuove elezioni, il discorso in 100 secondi

Lecco, barbiere taglia i capelli bendato (e diventa una star)
Milano

Lecco, barbiere taglia i capelli bendato (e diventa una star)

Locus Chain Foundation Launches Fourth Generation Blockchain Technology

- Locus Chain Foundation, a Singapore-headquartered organization, has announced the launch of the fourth generation of blockchain technology. In a global first, the technology will enable a secure transaction - end-to-end - to be concluded in under two seconds irrespective of the broadband speed.

     (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/684345/Locus_Chain.jpg )

Locus Chain Foundation is led by Mr. Sang Yoon Lee, the gaming legend from South Korea.

The Foundation is a transformative force for the emerging new global financial ecosystem backed by industry-engaged experts with more than 20 years of expertise.

Locus Chain Foundation is expanding its technology to offer tools and services to strengthen the capacity of grantees in charity fundraising, resource development, crowdfunding and access to donor and foundation databases via its technical platform

Sang Yoon Lee, President and CEO, Locus Chain, said, "We are very proud to launch the fourth generation of blockchain technology with cutting-edge security access and transaction with biometric inputs. We are now applying the blockchain technology, which seemed to be far away from the real world, to real life and develop it as a technology that anyone can use. Our team forms a unique blend of technology, finance, business and humanitarian talent."

The Foundation has announced the setting up of a funding mechanism that will use the fourth generation blockchain technology to help beneficiaries receive funds directly in the form of crypto assets. This is, perhaps, for the first time that such a large-scale initiative is being implemented by utilizing blockchain technology.

The Foundation, which has already raised a significant amount, has signed partnerships with many organizations from around the world. Along with its partners, the Foundation will implement the funding mechanism to help the causes.

Keun Young Kim, Founder, Locus Chain, said, "Very few are willing to take a risk as the initial funder. They want a safe bet. Locus Chain Foundation believes that the given technology elevates awareness of these emerging leaders and its services and programs. it will spur others to provide additional support, creating a ripple effect in the community based on the clearance."  

"We believe that our secure and reliable technology, with transparency, traceability and seamless connectivity is a key foundational component to enable us in uplifting people and caring for our future generation regardless of geographical boundaries," he added.

