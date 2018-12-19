Locus Chain to Launch a Digital Asset Exchange Platform in Dubai

Furlan: "Non chiediamo la patrimoniale, meno tasse in buste paga"
Economia

Furlan: "Non chiediamo la patrimoniale, meno tasse in buste paga"

Fasolis, Teatro alla Scala: "L' Ave Verum di Mozart, pochi minuti di paradiso"
Spettacoli

Fasolis, Teatro alla Scala: "L' Ave Verum di Mozart, pochi minuti di paradiso"

FdI, sindaco di Bracciano entra nel partito, Rampelli: ''Noi radicati nel territorio''
Politica

FdI, sindaco di Bracciano entra nel partito, Rampelli: ''Noi radicati nel territorio''

Spazio, cambio di comando a bordo della Stazione orbitante
Scienza e tecnologia

Spazio, cambio di comando a bordo della Stazione orbitante

Conte riferisce in Senato sulla manovra, Salvini e Di Maio assenti in aula
Politica

Conte riferisce in Senato sulla manovra, Salvini e Di Maio assenti in aula

Manovra, Conte: "Non abbiamo ceduto sui contenuti"
Politica

Manovra, Conte: "Non abbiamo ceduto sui contenuti"

Manovra, Conte: ''Non abbiamo tradito gli italiani, ora avanti a pieno ritmo''
Politica

Manovra, Conte: ''Non abbiamo tradito gli italiani, ora avanti a pieno ritmo''

Manovra, Conte: "Reddito cittadinanza e quota 100 partiranno in tempi previsti", applausi dall'aula
Politica

Manovra, Conte: "Reddito cittadinanza e quota 100 partiranno in tempi previsti",...

Conte in Senato interrotto dalle opposizioni, Casellati a Bellanova (PD): "Se non sta zitta esce"
Politica

Conte in Senato interrotto dalle opposizioni, Casellati a Bellanova (PD): "Se non sta...

Manovra, Conte: "Reddito di cittadinanza e quota 100 partiranno nei tempi previsti"
Politica

Manovra, Conte: "Reddito di cittadinanza e quota 100 partiranno nei tempi previsti"

Conte in Senato ha problemi al microfono mentre riferisce su manovra, Bonafede gli cede il posto
Politica

Conte in Senato ha problemi al microfono mentre riferisce su manovra, Bonafede gli...

"Merry Marilyn", Torino omaggia la diva tra fascino, moda e set
Culture

"Merry Marilyn", Torino omaggia la diva tra fascino, moda e set

Manovra, Conte: "Con Ue negoziato politico senza mai arretrare su obiettivi"
Politica

Manovra, Conte: "Con Ue negoziato politico senza mai arretrare su obiettivi"

Orlando Bloom tra i bambini che lavorano negli slum in Bangladesh
Politica

Orlando Bloom tra i bambini che lavorano negli slum in Bangladesh

Megalizzi, Fico: ''Ora radio Ue su temi cari al giornalista''
Politica

Megalizzi, Fico: ''Ora radio Ue su temi cari al giornalista''

Fico: ''Legge conflitto interessi Ã¨ prioritÃ ''
Politica

Fico: ''Legge conflitto interessi Ã¨ prioritÃ ''

Sequestrato un quintale di marijuana, ecco le dosi recuperate dai Carabinieri
Politica

Sequestrato un quintale di marijuana, ecco le dosi recuperate dai Carabinieri

Corea del Sud, a Incheon il murale da guinness dei primati
Politica

Corea del Sud, a Incheon il murale da guinness dei primati

Fico: ''La Tav non Ã¨ necessaria, lo dimostrano i dati''
Politica

Fico: ''La Tav non Ã¨ necessaria, lo dimostrano i dati''

Manovra, Fico: ''Bene accordo con Ue e sÃ¬ a politiche sociali''
Politica

Manovra, Fico: ''Bene accordo con Ue e sÃ¬ a politiche sociali''


Locus Chain to Launch a Digital Asset Exchange Platform in Dubai

- SINGAPORE, Dec. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Singapore-headquartered Locus Chain Foundation, the developers of a revolutionary, next-generation blockchain protocol, today announced it will launch an innovative digital asset exchange platform, Locus DAX in Dubai, during the first quarter of 2019.

 

Locus DAX will allow users to buy, sell and trade digital currencies including major cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum and Locus Token (Locus Chain's own digital currency). The exchange will also provide interoperability with financial accounts, allowing users to purchase cryptocurrencies with fiat currencies such as USD and AED.

Her Highness Sheikha Moaza Obaid Suhail Al Maktoum, co-founder of Locus DAX and senior advisor to Locus Chain, said, "Strategically located between Africa, Asia and Europe, Dubai sits at the international crossroads of business and investment and is fast becoming the region's digital exchange hub. We expect to attract investors from around the region as well as internationally, as innovations in blockchain continue to capture keen interest from governments and private businesses. When you also factor in the liquidity of the GCC, we are confident that Locus DAX is uniquely positioned to serve this growing space, to quickly become a globally ranked exchange."

Mr. Sang Yoon Lee, CEO of Locus Chain and co-founder of Locus DAX, said, "The UAE's Blockchain Strategy 2021 is more ambitious than any other country's in embedding blockchain technology within the public sphere. We believe launching Locus DAX in Dubai reinforces Dubai's reputation as one of the world's leading financial centers while giving us the opportunity to be at one of the critical intersections of technology, commerce and investment."

Dubai has embarked on an ambitious plan to be the first city in the world to pioneer an e-government system running entirely on blockchain by 2020. The government expects to save as much as USD 1.5 billion and 25.1 million-man hours annually when the plan is fully implemented, with services such as processing visa applications, recording land registration information and making bill payments all expected to be done through blockchain.

The Locus DAX announcement comes on the heels of more than 40 agreements entered into with organizations and governments of different countries to implement Locus Chain's blockchain technology and digital currency, such as Tunisia Economic City and Uganda's Eco City, as well as projects with other African countries including the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Malawi, and Mauritius. Locus Chain also recently entered the Indian market with an agreement to apply blockchain technology to the travel and tourism platform of Let's Fly Free. With offices in South Korea, Japan, UAE and Mauritius, Locus Chain Foundation Pte. Ltd. Singapore is a subsidiary of Bloom Technology.

About Locus Chain Foundation

Locus Chain Foundation Pte, Ltd. was set up in Singapore in 2018, to develop a Blockchain-based platform and related business. Built by a team of Korean developers, international partners and advisors, the Locus Chain Foundation will offer affordable access to a reliable, secure platform that ensures accountability and transparency. It offers Locus Chain digital currency to streamline the platform economy with a payment system that is highly accessible even in the harshest circumstances. With offices in Singapore, South Korea, Japan, Mauritius and UAE, the company has a global footprint and partnerships to realize its plan to become the blockchain solution for international businesses and global citizens.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/799849/Locus_Chain_Foundation.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/799850/Locus_Chain_Foundation_Logo.jpg


in evidenza
'Io e Ronaldo siamo simili Se la Juve vince la Champions..'

ROBERTO BOLLE AD AFFARI

'Io e Ronaldo siamo simili
Se la Juve vince la Champions..'

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo

Abiti sartoriali da Uomo, Canali

Dal 1934 Canali realizza raffinati abiti da uomo di alta moda sartoriale. Scopri la nuova collezione Canali.


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2018 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.