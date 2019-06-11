Plastica, Ciotti (Corepla): consumatore centrale e aziende pronte
Plastica, Ciotti (Corepla): consumatore centrale e aziende pronte

Usa, un elicottero si Ã¨ schintatao su grattacielo di Manhattan

"1994", svelate le prime immagini della serie Sky. C'Ã¨ Berlusconi

La Sicilia ricorda Sebastiano Tusa, l'archeologo morto in Etiopia

Iran: tensioni regione sono il risultato della guerra commerciale

Ces Shanghai, dal fitness al coding: hitech per bimbi

Fs: "Inclusione e diversitÃ  valorizzano aziende e istituzioni"

Al via il Ces di Shanghai, apre la fiera hitech asiatica

E3, ecco "Watch Dogs Legion": videogame nella Londra post Brexit

WSJ: il fratellastro di Kim Jong-un era un informatore della Cia

Nba, Toronto sfiora l'impresa ma va a gara-6 contro i Warriors

Incredibile grandinata a Monaco, chicchi grossi come sassi

Brasile, Corte Suprema valuterÃ  richiesta scarcerazione Lula

Previsioni meteo per mercoledÃ¬, 12 giugno

Commissario Ue, Meloni: "Mi auguro un portafoglio su immigrazione o grande materia...

Governo Pd-M5s, Meloni: "Sarebbe un colpo di Stato, sono due forze uscite sconfitte da...

Meloni: "In Ue italiani emarginati, Fdi perÃ² seconda forza del gruppo conservatori"

Meloni: "Allargamento Fdi, nei prossimi giorni importantissime novitÃ "

Meloni: "Rimpasto ? Non entriamo in Governo, unica strada sono nuovi elezioni"

Bandiera leghista sopra striscione per Regeni, Sala: â€œSpero si siano sbagliati sennÃ² Ã¨...


LONGi awarded RETC High Achiever Award for excellent module performance

- This test is the first comprehensive evaluation of module performance by RETC. After testing, LONGi has achieved "High Performance" in all three categories of reliability, product performance and quality commitment, affirming the high-reliability and superior performance of LONGi's mono crystalline modules.

RETC is ISO 17025 accredited by A2LA, an ILAC affiliated laboratory, and awarded CBTL status, the highest accreditation in the IEC scheme. RETC offers Outdoor Endurance and Long Term Performance testing capabilities at its Nevada test site for desert/southwest weather conditions and at its Philippines test site for tropical high-temperature and high-humidity weather conditions.

Cherif Kedir, President and CEO of RETC, said, "The test report released by RETC will help the entire PV industry to better evaluate module products based on the reliable properties of products beyond efficiency and cost. The module products that pass this test will provide customers with better protection and higher value for its high-quality, reliability and timely product delivery."

About Renewable Energy Test Center

Renewable Energy Test Center (RETC) is one of the world's leading independent engineering and certification test laboratories for photovoltaic and renewable energy products. Located in the San Francisco Bay Area, in the heart of Silicon Valley, RETC provides unequaled engineering support for R&D, certification and field testing for fast-track product introduction and for bankability assessments.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/900660/LONGi_Solar_Award_RETC.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/781516/LONGi_Solar_Logo.jpg  


Chernobyl riapre la Guerra Fredda Ira dei media russi contro Hbo

Chernobyl riapre la Guerra Fredda
Ira dei media russi contro Hbo

