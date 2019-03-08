8 marzo, ad Amburgo Femen demoliscono il muro del quartiere rosso
LONGi Launches New 5GW Mono Module Plant and Increases Supply Capacity

- LONGi Chuzhou 5GW factory, with a total investment of about USD 328 million, broke ground on May 2018. Contract, construction and commissioning were completed the same year. With cutting-edge equipment, technology and fully automated production lines, the factory manufactures high-efficiency modules, including the innovative Hi-MO3 bifacial mono half-cut PERC module and other next-generation products that meet the demand for high-efficiency, high-reliability and high-yield products.

After equipment commissioning, capacity ramp-up, efficiency stabilization and finalization work, LONGi Chuzhou factory rolled out its first module in January 2019. Today, Phase 1 project with 2.5GW is in full swing, manufacturing modules for global customers. Phase 2 is in the commissioning stage and will start full production soon.

In the past two years, mono PERC has been acclaimed and recognized in the global PV module market. High-efficiency PERC technology further enhances the power output and effectively reduces BOS cost. Add bifacial technology and it extends the advantages of monocrystalline PERC to the rear side of the module to enhance power generation capacity. At present, LONGi's monocrystalline cell and module capacities are all PERC, producing both monofacial and bifacial products.

Li Wenxue, President of LONGi Solar, said, "In 2019, our company identified a gap between fast-growing global orders and our high-efficiency cell and module capacities. LONGi Chuzhou factory will greatly narrow this gap. Besides manufacturing, the factory will also facilitate the transformation of technological and technical achievements to the mass production of new products."

LONGi also announced that it will move ahead its 45GW monocrystalline silicon ingot and wafer capacity expansion plans for 2020, and adapt cell and module capacities to market demand. As a global leader in solar monocrystalline technology, LONGi will continue to invest in R&D and maintain product and technology leadership and accelerate the vision of grid parity worldwide.

About LONGi:

Founded in 2000 and listed on Shanghai Stock Exchange in 2012, LONGi is the world's largest manufacturer of solar monocrystalline silicon wafers, cells and modules, with an industrial chain throughout the world. LONGi planned 28GW production capacity for monocrystalline silicon wafers and 12GW for monocrystalline modules by the end of 2018, and expects to expand monocrystalline silicon wafer capacity to 45 GW by 2020. LONGi accounted for 38% of the global monocrystalline silicon wafer capacity and held the fourth place in the global module shipment in 2018. It ranked No.1  in global monocrystalline module shipments in 2016, 2017 and 2018 for three consecutive years.

 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/832831/LONGi_Launches_New_5GW_Mono_Module_Plant.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/781516/LONGi_Solar_Logo.jpg


