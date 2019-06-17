LONGi ranked the most financially stable PV manufacturer by Bloomberg NEF

Giustizia, Conte: inammissibili le promiscuitÃ  con la politica
Politica

Giustizia, Conte: inammissibili le promiscuitÃ  con la politica

Conte: ansia lettera Ue? Primato finanza non dÃ  chance crescita
Politica

Conte: ansia lettera Ue? Primato finanza non dÃ  chance crescita

All'Idroscalo Milano la linea di dentifrici piÃ¹ lunga del mondo
Cronache

All'Idroscalo Milano la linea di dentifrici piÃ¹ lunga del mondo

Inaugurato a Parigi il Falco Xplorer, super drone di Leonardo
Economia

Inaugurato a Parigi il Falco Xplorer, super drone di Leonardo

Assassin's Creed Symphony, il gioco diventa spettacolo sinfonico
Spettacoli

Assassin's Creed Symphony, il gioco diventa spettacolo sinfonico

Stretta di mano tra Matteo Salvini e Mike Pompeo a Washington
Politica

Stretta di mano tra Matteo Salvini e Mike Pompeo a Washington

Mostra "Femmes 1900", la donna Art Nouveau e l'omaggio a Grasset
Culture

Mostra "Femmes 1900", la donna Art Nouveau e l'omaggio a Grasset

Matilde Gioli all'Olbia Film Network: giusto incentivare giovani
Spettacoli

Matilde Gioli all'Olbia Film Network: giusto incentivare giovani

Lo show di Totti in conferenza stampa, tra battute e ironia
Politica

Lo show di Totti in conferenza stampa, tra battute e ironia

Alessandro Borghi premiato ad Olbia: mi emoziona essere qui
Spettacoli

Alessandro Borghi premiato ad Olbia: mi emoziona essere qui

Prosperi: Digital Marketing e formazione passepartout per lavoro
Economia

Prosperi: Digital Marketing e formazione passepartout per lavoro

Totti: "Vedere giocatori che sorridono dopo le sconfitte fa girare le palle"
Politica

Totti: "Vedere giocatori che sorridono dopo le sconfitte fa girare le palle"

Zeffirelli, Nardella: "Amava tantissimo Firenze, orgogliosi di dargli l'ultimo saluto qui"
Politica

Zeffirelli, Nardella: "Amava tantissimo Firenze, orgogliosi di dargli l'ultimo saluto qui"

Zeffirelli, il figlio Pippo: "E' andato via dignitosamente, come nel suo stile"
Politica

Zeffirelli, il figlio Pippo: "E' andato via dignitosamente, come nel suo stile"

Zeffirelli, Casellati: "Ha rappresentato l'eccellenza e la genialitÃ  nel mondo"
Politica

Zeffirelli, Casellati: "Ha rappresentato l'eccellenza e la genialitÃ  nel mondo"

Alessandro Borghi: "Progetti? Pochi ma buoni. Ma ora vacanza"
Spettacoli

Alessandro Borghi: "Progetti? Pochi ma buoni. Ma ora vacanza"

Totti lascia la Roma: "Oggi per me e' come morire"
Politica

Totti lascia la Roma: "Oggi per me e' come morire"

Centrodestra, Toti: "Governo solo Salvini-Meloni sarebbe squilibrato senza parte moderata"
Politica

Centrodestra, Toti: "Governo solo Salvini-Meloni sarebbe squilibrato senza parte moderata"

Il premier Conte arrivato al Paris Air Show di Le Bourget
Economia

Il premier Conte arrivato al Paris Air Show di Le Bourget

Full Jurisdiction, il diritto di azione nel processo amministrativo, il convegno all'Unimercatorum
Politica

Full Jurisdiction, il diritto di azione nel processo amministrativo, il convegno...


LONGi ranked the most financially stable PV manufacturer by Bloomberg NEF

- The Altman-Z ratio measures a company's financial security against five basic criteria which test the possibility of it going bankrupt in the next two years.

LONGi Solar was ranked as the most secure PV manufacturer worldwide in BNEF's 2Q-2019 PV Market Outlook, with an Altman-Z score ratio of 3.01.

In previous editions of BNEF report, LONGi had been the highest ranked Asia-based manufacturer and placed second globally. LONGi is also consistently listed in BNEF Tier 1 Module Makers.

LONGi Solar is a wholly-owned subsidiary of world leading high-efficiency monocrystalline wafer producer LONGi Green Energy (SH 601012). The Group set a new annual revenue record of RMB 21,987 million (US$3.27 billion) in 2018, up 34.38% from the previous year, with annual net profit of RMB 2,557 million (US$ 379.8 million). LONGi achieved solar cell & module shipments of 7.072 GW, amongst the top 4 in the world in 2018.

Mr. Wenxue Li, President of LONGi Solar, commented, "The recent BNEF Altman-Z score underlines the tremendous growth and leadership position LONGi has secured in the high-quality, high-performance and high-volume global solar market in recent years. These factors are propelling the company forward as the preferred choice for customers, due to our financial strength and independently verified bankability."

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/781516/LONGi_Solar_Logo.jpg


in evidenza
Diletta Leotta torna single Il gossip che scalda l'estate

Sport

Diletta Leotta torna single
Il gossip che scalda l'estate

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2019 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.