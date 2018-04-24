Jovanotti sbanca Roma: dieci date per uno show versione rap
Spettacoli

Fontana: "Conti Trenord in ordine? Bene, ma treni arrivino puntuali"
Torino, dottoresa ladra ruba al paziente durante la visita a domicilio
Rage room a Milano: entri dentro e spacchi tutto
Bersani: "Di Maio premier? In politica si devono fare dei passi indietro"
Francia, in stato di fermo il miliardario BollorÃ©
Crozza: "Fico? Paese dipende da uno che ha studiato per anni Gigi D'Alessio"
Elezioni Molise, Greco (M5s): "Risultato comunque soddisfacente"
Elezioni Molise, Greco (M5s): "La linea non cambierÃ , una lista e un programma"
Cena glamour per Trump e Macron, le first lady rubano la scena
Delrio scherza con i giornalisti: ''Non facciamo male alla gente, non fateci perdere altri voti''
Toma (Pres Molise): "A Berlusconi ho ricordato promesse fatte, settimana prossima sarÃ  qui"
Toma (Pres Molise): "Quando Berlusconi mi ha chiamato per congratularsi credevo fosse uno scherzo"
Toma (Pres Molise): "La musica Ã¨ cambiata"
Caso Alfie, Lorenzin (Min. Salute): " Noi abbiamo fatto tutto il possibile"
Nel video l'arresto dell'autore della strage a Nashville
Furti a casa di un anziano: a rubare Ã¨ la sua dottoressa
Il terzo royal baby Ã¨ maschio, il debutto davanti ai fotografi
Furgone travolge pedoni, 10 morti a Toronto: si indaga su movente
Ridato ossigeno ad Alfie, la madre: Ã¨ prova che medici sbagliano
LONGi Solar Half-Cut Monocrystalline PERC module breaks 360W, Sets A New World Record

- LONGi's singular focus on PERC technology significantly reduces the LCOE, thereby advancing grid parity and raising the technological bar in PV. PERC has emerged as a focus technology point, especially in China's "Top Runner" projects. Experts predict that by 2020, PERC will account for 65GW of capacity and about 40% of shipments.

Dr. Jun Lv, Vice President of LONGi Solar, explained, "LONGi Solar's 120-cell half-cut monocrystalline PERC module applies our leading PERC technology. Average cell efficiency reached 22%; degradation in the first year is less than 2%, and stabilizing at less than 0.55% per year. PERC has been proven to increase power generation performance in low-light conditions and has excellent resistance to hot spots."

LONGi is accelerating the upgrade of its solar cell production line and expects to complete the move to PERC this year. Concurrently, through strategic cooperation, 8GW of PERC cell supply capacity will be available to fully meet market demand for high-efficiency products. The company will gradually phase into mass production its world record monocrystalline products.

LONGi is proud to be a world-class technology-oriented PV manufacturer and is committed to innovations through strong R&D investments across its entire monocrystalline industry chain. R&D spending reached RMB 2.38 billion (USD 380 million) the past 5 years, including RMB 1.108 billion (USD 175.9 million) in 2017 alone. The industry has taken notice and recognized LONGi as a manufacturer with the world's highest investment in photovoltaic R&D.

Li Wenxue, President of LONGi Solar added, "LONGi has achieved a good balance between high power and high efficiency, focusing and taking the leads in both areas. As a driver and pioneer for high-efficiency and high-quality products, our PERC modules bring customers higher value and return on investment, generate more clean electricity and effectively advance grid parity and the sustainable development of clean energy worldwide."

Bianca Atzei, malore dopo l'Isola Ecco come sta l'ex naufraga

Bianca Atzei, malore dopo l'Isola
Ecco come sta l'ex naufraga

