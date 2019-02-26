26 febbraio 2019- 16:25 Longview Announces New CEO Mark Hatton and Continued Investment in Connected Finance

- TORONTO, Feb. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Longview, a leading provider of performance management, tax reporting and analytics software, today announced outstanding performance in 2018 and the increased investment in the company including the appointment of Mark Hatton as Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Longview experienced impressive growth globally and across its product portfolio in 2018 compared to the previous year. New and existing customers are experiencing the benefits of a Connected Finance, with multi-solution implementations of Longview with its Plan, Close, Tax and Analytics solutions.

With the continued success of Longview, investments have been made across the global organization, including significant product innovations and enhancements. In addition, a key investment made in Q4 of 2018 was the appointment of Mark Hatton as Longview's CEO.

Mark was President and CEO of Core Security Technologies, and most recently served as an advisor at Providence Equity Partners, where he sat on the board of several portfolio companies. Previously, Mark was President of North America for Sophos, during which time he helped build the company to one of the largest private security companies in the market.

"I've enjoyed the experience and success of growing and leading teams throughout my career and look forward to taking Longview to the next level as CEO," says Mark and adds, "What draws me to Longview is the incredible team that they already have in place. The team at Longview has shown tremendous resilience and capability over the past years, a team which I believe is poised for even greater growth."

"Since joining the Longviewteam in October 2018, Mark has been instrumental in developing Longview's strategic vision and execution of initiatives focused on accelerating growth, innovation, customer success, and profitability in our target markets," says Jerry Dolinsky, Chairman of the Board of Longview.

Longview is The Connected Finance Company empowering the office of the CFO in accelerating planning, consolidation, tax and analytics. The company is expanding globally, and well positioned to transform the CFO office as a strategic business partner.

About Mark HattonMark Hatton served as a senior advisor of Providence Strategic Growth, the growth equity affiliate of Providence Equity Partners. Mark was CEO of Core Security through its successful exit to K1 Capital. Previously, Mark was president of North America for Sophos, during which time he helped build the company to become one of the largest private security companies in the market. He has over 25 years of experience in building and leading successful technology companies in highly competitive markets. Mark received a Master of Business Administration from Boston University and a Bachelor of Arts from Westfield State University.

About LongviewLongview creates enterprise software that connects Finance and drives competitive advantages for organizations. Hundreds of thousands of business leaders from Global 2000 companies, operating in more than 150 countries, leverage Longview daily to make strategic and immediate business decisions with confidence. Longview elevates planning, consolidation, tax reporting, and analytics from data collection and validation to strategic business processes.

Longview's 25+ years of domain knowledge and experience, combined with our state-of-the-art cloud-based and on-premise platforms, deliver the most robust and innovative performance management solution in the marketplace.

Longview is a global company headquartered in Toronto, Canada with offices around the world. Visit our website for more information www.longview.com

