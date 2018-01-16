Longwood Gardens Appoints New Director of Outdoor Landscapes

- Brunsendorf comes to Longwood from The Honourable Society of the Inner Temple in London, where she served as Head Gardener of the Inner Temple Garden since 2007. While there, she led and implemented a strategic planning process to revitalize the infrastructure and horticultural features of the garden, developed a tree management plan, instituted apprenticeship and volunteer programs, and managed the horticulture staff and budget. Brunsendorf also served as a gardener at the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew in London, where she maintained plant collections across the gardens and nurseries, including the displays in the tropical and temperate glasshouses. Brunsendorf has studied and trained at gardens around the globe, including in South Africa, Germany, France, Botswana, Jerusalem, and the United States, including a stint as an International Ornamental Horticultural Trainee at Longwood Gardens. She holds degrees in Ornamental Horticulture from Thuringian State Ministry in Germany; a Kew Diploma from the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew; and a Master's in Conservation from the University College in London.

As Director of Outdoor Landscapes, Brunsendorf will ensure that Longwood's outdoor display gardens continue to meet extraordinary horticultural design and display standards of excellence, while driving innovative thinking and implementation across the outdoor gardens.

"Our global search for a Director of Outdoor Landscapes attracted many talented candidates from both near and far," said Longwood Gardens' Vice President of Horticulture Sharon Loving. "Andrea's horticultural expertise, her international experience and perspective, and her proven record of implementing imaginative garden design made her the perfect candidate for this position. We are excited to have Andrea continue to grow and advance our reputation as one of the great gardens of the world," Loving said.

"I am honored to be chosen to lead the Outdoor Landscape division at Longwood Gardens," said Brunsendorf. "It is an exciting opportunity to return to the Garden that made such a lasting impression on my creativity and professional growth. Longwood is renowned for its horticultural expertise and excellent standards," Brunsendorf said. "Having been part of so many international training programs, it was my time at Longwood particularly that inspired me, acted as a kind of measure of best practice, and benchmark of what is possible when you commit time and effort to a garden. I look forward to not only continuing, but elevating the horticulture displays that Longwood is known for around the world."

