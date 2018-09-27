Lottoland Achieves Guinness World Records™ Title: €90 Million EuroJackpot Pay-out Secures Lottoland a World Record

Caso Kavanaugh, Christine Ford: non dimenticherÃ² mai le risate
Politica

Caso Kavanaugh, Christine Ford: non dimenticherÃ² mai le risate

Christine Ford al Senato: cosÃ¬ Brett Kavanugh cercÃ² di stuprarmi
Politica

Christine Ford al Senato: cosÃ¬ Brett Kavanugh cercÃ² di stuprarmi

E' morto Zanza, il re dei playboy di Rimini, infografica
Politica

E' morto Zanza, il re dei playboy di Rimini, infografica

Michelle Hunziker diventa imprenditrice con la sua linea "Goovi"
Culture

Michelle Hunziker diventa imprenditrice con la sua linea "Goovi"

Europei 2024 si terranno in Germania, battuta la Turchia
Sport

Europei 2024 si terranno in Germania, battuta la Turchia

Michelle Hunziker dalla parte delle donne con "Doppia Difesa"
Cronache

Michelle Hunziker dalla parte delle donne con "Doppia Difesa"

Crollo ponte, Bucci: "Realizzeremo in 12 mesi il progetto di Renzo Piano e paga Autostrade"
Politica

Crollo ponte, Bucci: "Realizzeremo in 12 mesi il progetto di Renzo Piano e paga...

Crollo ponte, Bucci: "Gli sfollati sotto casa di Grillo? E' un segnale che deve far pensare"
Politica

Crollo ponte, Bucci: "Gli sfollati sotto casa di Grillo? E' un segnale che deve far...

Foa canta a Radio Rock: "La Rai sarÃ  piÃ¹ intonata di me"
Politica

Foa canta a Radio Rock: "La Rai sarÃ  piÃ¹ intonata di me"

Bruxelles omaggia Jo Cox, una piazza per la deputata uccisa
Politica

Bruxelles omaggia Jo Cox, una piazza per la deputata uccisa

Sos MediterranÃ©e: appello a paesi Ue, una bandiera alla Aquarius
Cronache

Sos MediterranÃ©e: appello a paesi Ue, una bandiera alla Aquarius

Sgominata a Roma la "banda del finto monsignore": truffe e rapine
Cronache

Sgominata a Roma la "banda del finto monsignore": truffe e rapine

Manovra, Fontana: "Indispensabile fornire incentivi economici alla natalitÃ "
Politica

Manovra, Fontana: "Indispensabile fornire incentivi economici alla natalitÃ "

Caso Kavanaugh, manifestazione al Senato Usa: "We believe you"
Politica

Caso Kavanaugh, manifestazione al Senato Usa: "We believe you"

Vaccini, Grillo: â€œLâ€™obbligo non Ã¨ servito a fermare il morbilloâ€
Politica

Vaccini, Grillo: â€œLâ€™obbligo non Ã¨ servito a fermare il morbilloâ€

Sicilia, Musumeci: oltre 16 milioni per le marinerie dell'isola
Cronache

Sicilia, Musumeci: oltre 16 milioni per le marinerie dell'isola

Manovra, Grillo: "1 miliardo in piÃ¹ per fondo sanitario 2019"
Politica

Manovra, Grillo: "1 miliardo in piÃ¹ per fondo sanitario 2019"

Rai, Anzaldi (Pd): commissione nega accesso ad atti, gravissimo
Politica

Rai, Anzaldi (Pd): commissione nega accesso ad atti, gravissimo

Ue e Onu insieme contro violenza sulle donne in America Latina
Politica

Ue e Onu insieme contro violenza sulle donne in America Latina

Parmitano presenta "Beyond", la sua nuova missione spaziale
Scienza e tecnologia

Parmitano presenta "Beyond", la sua nuova missione spaziale


Lottoland Achieves Guinness World Records™ Title: €90 Million EuroJackpot Pay-out Secures Lottoland a World Record

- Guinness World Records confirms Lottoland achieved the Guinness World Records title for the Largest online gambling pay-out

On June 1 a lucky winner from Germany scooped the EuroJackpot top prize of €90 million (£79m) at Lottoland - now Guinness World Records have confirmed the jackpot is the Largest online gambling pay-out in history. The Guinness World Recordscertificate was officially handed to Lottoland yesterday.

     (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/750902/Lottoland_Logo.jpg )

     (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/750900/Lottoland.jpg )

The company secured the title of "Largest Online Gambling Pay-out" after Christina, a 36-year old cleaner from Berlin, had placed a bet on the Eurojackpot lottery via her mobile on http://www.lottoland.com. Her mother chose the five lucky numbers (14, 19, 21, 30, 32) and the two Euro numbers (4 and 7) which matched and brought her this record-breaking win.

Nigel Birrell, CEO at Lottoland, said: "We are absolutely delighted to achieve a Guinness World Record . It's such an accolade to find ourselves in this hall of fame. This title is a confirmation of our business model, it proves that we are able to even break world records thanks to our sophisticated insurance model."

"At Lottoland, we are in the business of making dreams come true. Therefore, we are always thrilled that we just completely changed the life of one of our players completely. We pride ourselves on paying out even the biggest wins within record time and are more than happy to help Christina and her mum to fulfil their dreams."

Guinness World Records official adjudicator Sofia Greenacre said: "I'm pleased to confirm that Lottoland did indeed manage to set a new Guinness World Records title for the Largest online gambling pay-out, which now stands at an incredible €90,000,000. My congratulations go out to all those who took part, you are officially amazing."

Launched in 2013, Lottoland has created over 350 jobs, has over eight million customers, and is active across four continents. The primary aim of the company is to offer its customers a broad choice of high jackpot games - at Lottoland, it's possible to bet on over 30 lotteries from around the world or to play jackpot games drawn hourly. To date Lottoland players have won more than €1 billion on its website.

Guinness World Records is the ultimate global authority on record-breaking, approving 6,000 records annually and claiming more than 52,000 records on its worldwide database to date.

About Lottoland   

Lottoland has grown rapidly to become a world leader in online lotto. Innovation, coupled with the freedom to offer players a vast range of lotto betting and instant jackpot games, has been key to the company's success. Lottoland paid out €90 million to one lucky winner in Germany - this win is the largest prize pay-out for any online game, and the biggest pay-out for Lottoland to date. Lottoland also offers its customers the opportunity to win the world's largest prize on a scratch card at €10 million and the world's largest prize on an instant win game with "Bingo Jackpot" at €30 million.

The Gibraltar-based business is active in 13 markets, has over 350 employees, and more than 8 million customers worldwide. Lottoland is licensed and regulated by the Government of Gibraltar, the UK Gambling Commission, the Republic of Ireland National Excise License Office, the Agenzia delle Dogane e dei Monopoli in Italy and the Northern Territory's Racing Commission in Australia.


in evidenza
Gisele: "Soffrivo d'ansia Ho pensato al suicidio"

Nel libro la confessione choc

Gisele: "Soffrivo d'ansia
Ho pensato al suicidio"

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo

Abiti sartoriali da Uomo, Canali

Dal 1934 Canali realizza raffinati abiti da uomo di alta moda sartoriale. Scopri la nuova collezione Canali.


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2018 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.