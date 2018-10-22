Enrico Giovannini: "Sviluppo sostenibile Ã¨ la strada"
Mediolanum, Gianluca Randazzo: "Portiamo valore a tutti gli stakeholder"
Mediolanum, Oscar Di Montigny: "SostenibilitÃ  Ã¨ oggi un'esigenza"
Fondazione Mediolanum, Sara Doris: "Pensare al futuro Ã¨ un dovere morale"
Mediolanum, Massimo Doris: "Banca responsabile pensa al futuro dei clienti"
Banca Mediolanum, Ennio Doris: â€œFacciamo banca in modo sostenibileâ€
Polizia di Stato - Arresto latitante Marcello Battigaglia
NUOVA BMW X7 la nuova frontiera degli Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV)
Maltempo a Roma, le scale della Metro si trasformano in un fiume, "Siamo prigionieri qua dentro!"
Maltempo a Roma, Via dei Gordiani sommersa dai rifiuti, "Ci sono i frigoriferi per strada!"
Maltempo a Roma, la grandine sommerge le strade
Conte sale sul palco 'Italia 5 Stelle', ovazione per il presidente del Consiglio
Corruzione, Bonafede: "Leggi di questo governo mi fanno camminare a testa alta all'estero"
Renzi rispunta dietro il palco dopo chiusura Leopolda e fa selfie con sostenitori
Difesa, Trenta: "Ridurremo contingente Afghanistan e Mosul"
Renzi: "L'odio porterÃ  i giacobini sul patibolo"
Rai, Renzi a Fico e Casellati: "Aprite schede elezione e mostrate se sono segnate o meno"
Italia a 5 Stelle, Trenta: "Amo il tango, ma mi hanno beccato anche a ballare la pizzica"
Renzi: "Presidente Rai Ã¨ un bugiardo, eurodeputati PD lo denuncino domattina"
PD, Renzi: "Mio carattere? FinchÃ© erano ministri nessun problema, una barzelletta"
Lottoland: World's Largest Jackpot in History Ever - MegaMillions Mania Hits as US Jackpot Rolls Again

- Bet with Lottoland for a chance to win $1.6 billion

Queues have reportedly[1] reached epic proportions in the US as the MegaMillions jackpot reaches a record $1.6 billion (€1.4bn or £1.2bn) - but Lottoland offers customers the chance to grab a slice of the jackpot from the comfort of their own home.

     (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/750902/Lottoland_Logo.jpg )

Today, the world is waking up to the biggest MegaMillions jackpot ever and the world's largest jackpot ever in history - but if those outside the US want to take part in the US Lottery, it could involve a cross-Atlantic flight and a long queue outside US newsagents - however, Lottoland customers can take part from the comfort of their own home or on their smartphone through the app. As well as offering customers a chance to bet on the outcome of the US lottery and the possibility of pocketing at least $1.6 billion (€1.4bn or £1.2bn) [2].

With no one matching all six numbers in the lottery since July 24th this year, the US lottery jackpot has continued to roll and today reaches a record $1.6 billion (€1.4bn or £1.2bn) [3].

Lottoland has compiled a short list of five amazing things consumers can buy for a $Billion -just in case consumers win and need some inspiration. 

Nigel Birrell, CEO at Lottoland, said: "Reports show that people in the US are joining lengthy queues to get a ticket for the next draw, but those who don't fancy joining the line can take part from the comfort of their own home with Lottoland! Which is just as well considering that our research shows[10] we are often too polite for our own good when it comes to queuing. 67% of us would let someone with fewer items go ahead of us at a checkout and 42% of us wouldn't say anything if someone pushed in front of us - imagine if that person had the winning ticket?

"We haven't seen a jackpot like this since January 2016, when the US PowerBall hit a World Record $1.586bn.  At the time, Lottoland experienced a 9000% increase in visitors to the site as people got involved from all over the world. We have already seen a 400% jump in people betting on the MegaMillions outcome this week."

In June this year, Lottoland set the Guinness World Record for the largest online gambling payout at €90m. Lottoland players keen to claim one of the world's biggest prize pots ever can do so via the world leading online betting operator at http://www.lottoland.com .

About Lottoland 

Lottoland has grown rapidly to become a world leader in online lotto. Innovation, coupled with the freedom to offer players a unique and enhanced lottery experience, has been key to the company's success. In June 2018, Lottoland paid out €90 million to one lucky winner in Germany - this win has been confirmed by Guinness World Records as the Largest online gambling payout. This is also the biggest payout for Lottoland to date.

The Gibraltar-based business is active in 13 markets, has over 350 employees, and more than 8 million customers worldwide. Lottoland is licensed and regulated by the Government of Gibraltar, the UK Gambling Commission, the Republic of Ireland National Excise License Office, the Agenzia delle Dogane e dei Monopoli in Italy and the Northern Territory's Racing Commission in Australia.


Cuccarini sta con M5s e Salvini "Ho votato per il Governo"

