12 marzo 2019- 10:08 Lotus Lantern Festival (Yeon Deung Hoe) will be held from May 3-5, 2019 in Seoul

- Yeon Deung Hoe has a long history of more than 1,200 years and is designated as Korea's National Intangible Cultural Property No. 122 by the Korean government. It boasts the largest number of visitors of more than 300,000 native Korean and 50,000 foreign visitors at the festival. The festival is not only the biggest of its kind in the world, but also chosen as one of the "10 fantastic festivals for 2018" by The Travel Magazine.

Visitors can find from Yeon Deung Hoe the energy of Buddhist -- an idea of the larger world where people are not differentiated but connected with each other. Just as a lantern brightens the world, the participants light up the festival with their time and energy for the enjoyment of all.

During the parade, more than 100,000 parade lanterns and floating lanterns will move through the crowd along the three-kilometer-long streets. The participants and the viewers of the parade will get together by greeting each other and exchanging good words.

The date of the festival changes every year as it opens through the weekend right before the Buddha's birthday on April 8 by lunar calendar. In 2019, the festival will be held from May 3-5 (Fri-Sun) and the Buddha's birthday will be on May 12 (Sun).

Whoever can enjoy various cultural experiences including making lanterns, meditation, folk games, world buddhism cultures, NGO programs for world peace and sampling temple food.

This lotus lantern making event is held so foreign visitors can experience first-hand making lotus lanterns, a unique Korean Buddhist tradition. Visitors may participate by pre-registration or on-site registration. Visitors can book this event by e-mail registration via idia.seoul@gmail.com no later than April 19, 2019.

Video Clip of the Lotus Lantern Festival: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cin4R199dUs

For more information, visit LLF.or.kr/eng

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/830820/Lotus_Lantern_Festival____Yeon_Deung_Hoe.jpg