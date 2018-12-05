LRS Acquiring Drivve Inc.

Pirelli svela The Cal 2019: Ã¨ Dreaming di Albert Watson
Culture

Pirelli svela The Cal 2019: Ã¨ Dreaming di Albert Watson

Beppe Grillo in video con maschera da robot "Aspettiamo Godot? E' ciÃ² che fa la politica italiana"
Politica

Beppe Grillo in video con maschera da robot "Aspettiamo Godot? E' ciÃ² che fa la...

Spazio, il lancio della Soyuz Ms-11 visto da Gerst sulla Iss
Scienza e tecnologia

Spazio, il lancio della Soyuz Ms-11 visto da Gerst sulla Iss

'Ndrangheta, blitz tra Europa e Sudamerica: 90 arresti
Cronache

'Ndrangheta, blitz tra Europa e Sudamerica: 90 arresti

Banca Etica lancia Venti di futuro, gara di idee su sostenibilitÃ 
Economia

Banca Etica lancia Venti di futuro, gara di idee su sostenibilitÃ 

Esplosione sulla Salaria, le immagini delll'intervento dei Vigili del Fuoco
Politica

Esplosione sulla Salaria, le immagini delll'intervento dei Vigili del Fuoco

Esplode autocisterna in una pompa di benzina sulla Salaria, le immagini aeree dei Vigili del Fuoco
Politica

Esplode autocisterna in una pompa di benzina sulla Salaria, le immagini aeree dei...

Esplode cisterna di carburante sulla Salaria, un camion dei Vigili del Fuoco completamente bruciato
Politica

Esplode cisterna di carburante sulla Salaria, un camion dei Vigili del Fuoco...

Poste Italiane e Caritas lanciano 'Valori ritrovati' i pacchi abbandonati andranno ai bisognosi
Politica

Poste Italiane e Caritas lanciano 'Valori ritrovati' i pacchi abbandonati andranno ai...

Spazio, in orbita col razzo Ariane satelliti sudcoreano e indiano
Scienza e tecnologia

Spazio, in orbita col razzo Ariane satelliti sudcoreano e indiano

Partita la prima "talpa" che scava tunnel M4 nel centro di Milano
Cronache

Partita la prima "talpa" che scava tunnel M4 nel centro di Milano

Fico: giusto rompere rapporti con l'Egitto senza novitÃ  su Regeni
Politica

Fico: giusto rompere rapporti con l'Egitto senza novitÃ  su Regeni

Poste Italiane e Caritas regalano sorrisi con i pacchi smarriti
Cronache

Poste Italiane e Caritas regalano sorrisi con i pacchi smarriti

Fontana Milano 1915, il made in Milano che ha successo nel mondo
Economia

Fontana Milano 1915, il made in Milano che ha successo nel mondo

Fumo, Cricelli: "Formazione medici al servizio del paziente"
Cronache

Fumo, Cricelli: "Formazione medici al servizio del paziente"

I funerali di George H.W. Bush alla Washington National Cathedral
Politica

I funerali di George H.W. Bush alla Washington National Cathedral

A Napoli "Rubens, Van Dick, Ribera. La collezione di un Principe"
Culture

A Napoli "Rubens, Van Dick, Ribera. La collezione di un Principe"

Esplosione in un distributore sulla Salaria, 2 morti e 10 feriti
Cronache

Esplosione in un distributore sulla Salaria, 2 morti e 10 feriti

Ultime rifiniture per "Men In Italy", il primo musical sulla moda
Spettacoli

Ultime rifiniture per "Men In Italy", il primo musical sulla moda

Probiotici per l'intestino: multiceppo e a elevata concentrazione
Cronache

Probiotici per l'intestino: multiceppo e a elevata concentrazione


LRS Acquiring Drivve Inc.

- Established in 2008, Drivve has developed an ecosystem of solutions and services to streamline document-intensive business processes. From image capture and routing technology to document management solutions, Drivve's software helps organizations to improve the security and efficiency of critical business workflows. Going forward, LRS and Drivve development teams will work to fully integrate these data capture and digitalization features into the comprehensive LRS® output management suite.

According to Drivve Inc. CEO Thilo Lutzeler, "Like LRS, the Drivve team has been focused on optimizing specific elements of the document lifecycle. Separately, each company has become a leader in its own market space; together, we will be able to offer customers a comprehensive document ecosystem that streamlines every aspect of information capture, imaging, management, security, and distribution. We are very excited to help LRS bring these best-of-breed solutions to market."

John Howerter, LRS Senior Vice President of Enterprise Output Management, added "By incorporating the Drivve software functionality into our EOM software suite, we will dramatically expand our ability to support the digitization and business process improvement projects that exist in our customers' organizations."

About DrivveDrivve offers innovative scan, print and document management solutions that streamline and improve document intensive business processes. With a customer base that includes SMBs, Fortune 500 Companies, education and government institutions, Drivve markets, sells, and supports its solutions through a global network of distributors and resellers. For more information on Drivve, visit www.drivve.com.

About LRSLRS is a privately-held U.S. company with corporate headquarters located in Springfield, Illinois, USA. Remote offices are located throughout the United States and in key geographic regions around the world. More than half of the Fortune 1000 companies rely on industry-leading LRS® solutions, with products in use in over 30 countries. Industry analyst groups recognize LRS as a global IT leader and Software Magazine consistently ranks LRS as one of the top software companies in the world. For more information about LRS, visit www.LRSOutputManagement.com.

LRS and the LRS chevron logo are registered trademarks of Levi, Ray & Shoup, Inc. All other brand and product names are trademarks or service marks of their respective holders.

Shannon Heisler217-793-3800Shannon.heisler@lrs.com


in evidenza
Calendario Pirelli "Dreaming" Gigi Hadid, Laetitia Casta e...

ECCO TUTTE LE FOTO

Calendario Pirelli "Dreaming"
Gigi Hadid, Laetitia Casta e...

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo

Abiti sartoriali da Uomo, Canali

Dal 1934 Canali realizza raffinati abiti da uomo di alta moda sartoriale. Scopri la nuova collezione Canali.


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2018 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.