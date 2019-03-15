Lumenis Announces New Clinical Breakthroughs Using Its Patent-Protected MOSES™ Technology

Studenti in piazza per clima, eventi in tutto il mondo
Cronache

Studenti in piazza per clima, eventi in tutto il mondo

Nuova Zelanda, attacco terroristico nelle moschee di Christchurch
Politica

Nuova Zelanda, attacco terroristico nelle moschee di Christchurch

Il cantiere navale Meyer Turku in Finlandia, dove viene preparata Costa Smeralda
Politica

Il cantiere navale Meyer Turku in Finlandia, dove viene preparata Costa Smeralda

Il fiume Aurajoki ancora ghiacciato a Turku in Finlandia, nonostante la primavera sia vicina
Politica

Il fiume Aurajoki ancora ghiacciato a Turku in Finlandia, nonostante la primavera sia...

Tragedia di carnevale a Bologna, depositata la relazione dei Cc sul carro
Politica

Tragedia di carnevale a Bologna, depositata la relazione dei Cc sul carro

Mahmood, Sala: â€œPolemiche di Salvini? Anche lui Ã¨ milaneseâ€
Politica

Mahmood, Sala: â€œPolemiche di Salvini? Anche lui Ã¨ milaneseâ€

Mahmood canta 'Soldi' a cappella e il sindaco Sala accompagna col battito di mani
Politica

Mahmood canta 'Soldi' a cappella e il sindaco Sala accompagna col battito di mani

Giornata dei Giusti, quattro nuove pietre, Sala ricorda Silvia Romano
Politica

Giornata dei Giusti, quattro nuove pietre, Sala ricorda Silvia Romano

Il consiglio di Sala a Mahmood: â€œNon lasciate che la politica la facciano solo i politiciâ€
Politica

Il consiglio di Sala a Mahmood: â€œNon lasciate che la politica la facciano solo i politiciâ€

Usa 2020, Trump: O'Rourke? "Gesticola un sacco"
Politica

Usa 2020, Trump: O'Rourke? "Gesticola un sacco"

Integrazione, nasce a Milano il MiWorld Young Film Festival
Culture

Integrazione, nasce a Milano il MiWorld Young Film Festival

Migranti, Mahmood: â€œSto dalla parte degli italiani che aiutanoâ€
Politica

Migranti, Mahmood: â€œSto dalla parte degli italiani che aiutanoâ€

Napoli Teatro Festival Italia: oltre 150 eventi e 40 location
Spettacoli

Napoli Teatro Festival Italia: oltre 150 eventi e 40 location

Costa: i ragazzi hanno compreso i rischi del mutamento climatico
Politica

Costa: i ragazzi hanno compreso i rischi del mutamento climatico

Dacia presenta nuova serie speciale Techroad per tutta la gamma
Cronache

Dacia presenta nuova serie speciale Techroad per tutta la gamma

Brexit, Trump "sorpreso" da negoziati. May non mi ha ascoltato"
Politica

Brexit, Trump "sorpreso" da negoziati. May non mi ha ascoltato"

Reggio Calabria, arrestato l'uomo che ha dato fuoco alla moglie
Cronache

Reggio Calabria, arrestato l'uomo che ha dato fuoco alla moglie

Il lavoro del futuro? Se ne parla alla Milano digital Week
Economia

Il lavoro del futuro? Se ne parla alla Milano digital Week

Brexit, Parlamento britannico approva proroga art. 50
Politica

Brexit, Parlamento britannico approva proroga art. 50

Economia circolare, quasi 200 le realtÃ  virtuose in italia
Economia

Economia circolare, quasi 200 le realtÃ  virtuose in italia


Lumenis Announces New Clinical Breakthroughs Using Its Patent-Protected MOSES™ Technology

- YOKNEAM, Israel, March 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumenis Ltd., the world's largest energy-based medical device company for surgical, aesthetic and ophthalmic applications, announces the release of new clinical evidence and advantages in lithotripsy and benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) treatments using the MOSES™ Technology at the 34th annual European Association of Urology Congress (EAU19), taking place in Barcelona, March 15-19, 2019.

For the last 30 years, holmium lasers and fibers have been clinically proven as the gold-standard modality for the treatment of urinary stones and BPH. Released by Lumenis two years ago, MOSES is a revolutionary, patent-protected technology. MOSES utilizes a proprietary combination of holmium lasers and fibers that optimize holmium energy transmission using a unique pulse modulation. Significant clinical evidence highlighting the benefits of MOSES in lithotripsy has already been released, demonstrating that lithotripsy procedures conducted with the MOSES technology result in 20% faster procedures, 25% more efficient fragmentation, and 60% reduction in stone retropulsion.

The advantages of MOSES for lithotripsy and BPH procedures are being researched and demonstrated by leading academic institutions worldwide. In BPH procedures, clinical evaluations are ongoing and focused on studying advantages in enucleation of the prostate, including smoother incision, better hemostasis and shorter procedure time. In lithotripsy, the advantages of MOSES are studied across a number of procedures and techniques including Mini PCNL, Ultra Mini PCNL, Flexible Ureteroscopy and RIRS. These advantages will be presented in a series of poster and video sessions by leading worldwide key opinion leaders including:

MOSES will also take center stage during the EAU live surgery plenary session:

"Just two years since the launch of our patented MOSES Technology, it brings us tremendous pride to see the urology community actively researching and discovering its benefits for a wide range of urology procedures," said Tzipi Ozer-Armon, CEO of Lumenis. "We are excited to be at the forefront of urology care and part of this continuous improvement in patient outcomes, and we are committed to continuing the development of MOSES in a multitude of clinical applications"

During EAU19, attendees will be able to get a first-hand experience of the technology in the 360 degree simulation lab at the Lumenis booth I-26.

About Lumenis

www.lumenis.com 

Lumenis is the world's largest energy-based medical device company for surgical, aesthetic and ophthalmic applications in the area of minimally invasive clinical solutions. Regarded as a world-renowned expert in developing and commercializing innovative energy-based technologies, including Laser, Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) and Radio-Frequency (RF). For nearly 50 years, Lumenis' ground-breaking products have redefined medical treatments and have set numerous technological and clinical gold-standards. Lumenis has successfully created solutions for previously untreatable conditions, as well as designed advanced technologies that have revolutionized existing treatment methods.

MEDIA CONTACT

Genevieve Britton    genevieve@pascalecommunications.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/836129/Lumenis.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/541530/Lumenis_Logo.jpg


in evidenza
Sala intervista Mahmood: "Vero milanese". VIDEO

Milano

Sala intervista Mahmood:
"Vero milanese". VIDEO

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2019 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.