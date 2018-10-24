LumiThera and Optos Announce Collaboration to Commercialize the Valeda™ Light Delivery System for Treating Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration in Europe

Pacchi bomba in Usa, sindaco di New York: "Atto di terrorismo"
Politica

Pacchi bomba in Usa, sindaco di New York: "Atto di terrorismo"

Polemica revisionista all'Europarlamento: "Nazismo Ã¨ di sinistra"
Politica

Polemica revisionista all'Europarlamento: "Nazismo Ã¨ di sinistra"

L'energia degli "Igloos", Mario Merz in Pirelli HangarBicocca
Culture

L'energia degli "Igloos", Mario Merz in Pirelli HangarBicocca

Riparte da Trieste la stagione del musical "We will rock you"
Spettacoli

Riparte da Trieste la stagione del musical "We will rock you"

Conte: "Italia grande potenza industriale, non abbia paura di globalizzazione"
Politica

Conte: "Italia grande potenza industriale, non abbia paura di globalizzazione"

Conferenza Putin - Conte, ecco i commenti degli utenti italiani alla diretta Facebook
Politica

Conferenza Putin - Conte, ecco i commenti degli utenti italiani alla diretta Facebook

Incontro Putin - Conte, la stretta di mano tra i due leader al termine della conferenza stampa
Politica

Incontro Putin - Conte, la stretta di mano tra i due leader al termine della...

Napoli, boom di nuovi negozi cinesi nel quartiere Vomero
Economia

Napoli, boom di nuovi negozi cinesi nel quartiere Vomero

Russia, Conte: "Sanzioni sono un mezzo e non un fine, vanno superate prima possibile"
Politica

Russia, Conte: "Sanzioni sono un mezzo e non un fine, vanno superate prima possibile"

Paura pacchi bomba a New York Evacuati gli uffici della Cnn
Politica

Paura pacchi bomba a New York Evacuati gli uffici della Cnn

Usa, pacchi bomba sospetti a Hillary Clinton e Barack Obama
Politica

Usa, pacchi bomba sospetti a Hillary Clinton e Barack Obama

Al via il nuovo anno accademico di Alma nel ricordo di Marchesi
Culture

Al via il nuovo anno accademico di Alma nel ricordo di Marchesi

La collezione d'arte di UBI Banca apre al Web: sito e Instagram
Culture

La collezione d'arte di UBI Banca apre al Web: sito e Instagram

Siria, Conte: "Russia fondamentale per soluzione conflitti"
Politica

Siria, Conte: "Russia fondamentale per soluzione conflitti"

Festa Roma, Sigourney Weaver: non sottovalutate la fantascienza
Spettacoli

Festa Roma, Sigourney Weaver: non sottovalutate la fantascienza

La fotografa libica: a Roma vedo Tripoli, Italia salvi la Medina
Politica

La fotografa libica: a Roma vedo Tripoli, Italia salvi la Medina

Legittima Difesa, il Senato approva il disegno di legge
Politica

Legittima Difesa, il Senato approva il disegno di legge

Invictus 2018, pioggia di ori: lo tsunami azzurro travolge Sydney
Sport

Invictus 2018, pioggia di ori: lo tsunami azzurro travolge Sydney

Sabrina Paravicini: "Be Kind", un viaggio gentile nella diversitÃ 
Spettacoli

Sabrina Paravicini: "Be Kind", un viaggio gentile nella diversitÃ 

Salvini: "Sgombero Casapound? Non ho occupanti di serie A o serie B, ma prima palazzi pericolanti"
Politica

Salvini: "Sgombero Casapound? Non ho occupanti di serie A o serie B, ma prima palazzi...


LumiThera and Optos Announce Collaboration to Commercialize the Valeda™ Light Delivery System for Treating Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration in Europe

- "The Distribution agreement with Optos allows LumiThera to begin commercialization throughout Europe and establishes a collaboration with a partner in the retinal imaging area," stated Clark Tedford, Ph.D., LumiThera President and CEO. "Optos is a global leader in ultra-widefield retinal imaging technologies and we are honored to be working with them to open up a new age in the treatment of AMD."

"Optos is pleased to add the Valeda™ Light Delivery System to our product range and to further support eye care professionals to diagnose and manage retinal diseases.  This arrangement allows our customers to visualize AMD in the far periphery with color and autofluorescence ultra-widefield retinal imaging and provide a PBM treatment for dry AMD.  This is very important for the patients who have this complicated, degenerative disease," stated Robert Kennedy, Chief Executive Officer, Optos. 

LumiThera recently sponsored a symposium on PBM in ocular disease and presented final data from the LIGHTSITE I study at the Euretina conference in September 2018 and has a multi-center trial in Europe planned to begin in the near term to further support clinical, anatomical, and patient benefits with the Valeda™ Light Delivery System.  The therapy consists of a series of light-based treatments to the retinal cells, resulting in improved energy production and addressing inflammation, ischemia and metabolic dysfunction that contribute to the disease.

Visit the Company's website at http://www.lumithera.com.

About LumiThera Inc. LumiThera is a commercial-stage medical device company focused on treating people affected by ocular disorders and diseases including dry AMD, a leading cause of blindness in adults over 65. The Company is a leader in the use of photobiomodulation for the treatment of acute and chronic ocular diseases and disorders. The Company is developing the office-based Valeda™ Light Delivery System to be used by eye care specialists as medical treatments.

The device has been granted authorization to use the CE Mark by a EU Notified Body as required for commercial use in the European Union only. Valeda™ is not approved for use by the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) in the USA.

About OptosOptos is the leading retinal imaging company, acquired by Nikon in 2015. It's core technology, ultra-widefield (UWF™) high resolution digital images (optomap®) capture approximately 82% and 200º of the retina, something no other device is capable of doing in a single image. In 2018, the company announced a new product offering that combines ultra-widefield retinal imaging and optical coherence tomography (OCT) scans.  For more information about Optos, please visit www.optos.com.

2018 LumiThera Inc., All rights reserved.


in evidenza
Conte pronto a tornare in 'panca' Gattuso allontana Donadoni, ma..

Panchine bollenti

Conte pronto a tornare in 'panca'
Gattuso allontana Donadoni, ma..

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo

Abiti sartoriali da Uomo, Canali

Dal 1934 Canali realizza raffinati abiti da uomo di alta moda sartoriale. Scopri la nuova collezione Canali.


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2018 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.