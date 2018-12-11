Il rapporto di Amnesty sui diritti umani: Italia bocciata
LumiThera Announces a Distribution Agreement for the Valeda Light Delivery System with Miloftalmica in Italy

- "Our new exciting partnership with LumiThera is fully consistent with the strategy and growth objectives of Miloftalmica, combining innovation and excellence in technology. LumiThera's breakthrough light delivery system is a value added to Miloftalmica's product portfolio," stated Andrea Pagani, Miloftalmica CEO.  "LumiThera indeed enables us to offer the first approved treatment for people suffering from dry AMD, the leading cause of adult blindness worldwide."

"The Distribution agreement with Miloftalmica allows LumiThera to expand commercialization in Europe and establishes a collaboration with a partner providing complementary diagnostic and imaging technologies to our treatment for dry AMD," stated Clark Tedford, Ph.D., LumiThera President and CEO. "Miloftalmica is a leader in providing innovative technologies to the ophthalmologist and we are excited to be working with them to provide our treatment for dry AMD."

The Valeda™ Light Delivery System therapy consists of a series of light-based treatments to the retinal cells, resulting in improved energy production and addressing inflammation, ischemia and metabolic dysfunction that contribute to the disease.

Visit the Company's website at http://www.lumithera.com.

About LumiThera Inc. LumiThera is a commercial-stage medical device company focused on treating people affected by ocular disorders and diseases including dry AMD, a leading cause of blindness in adults over 65. The Company is a leader in the use of photobiomodulation for the treatment of acute and chronic ocular diseases and disorders. The Company is developing the office-based Valeda™ Light Delivery System to be used by eye care specialists as medical treatments. 

The device has been granted authorization to use the CE Mark by an EU Notified Body as required for commercial use in the European Union only. Valeda™ is not approved for use by the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) in the USA.

About Miloftalmica Miloftalmica is a leading distributor of diagnostic ophthalmic technology in Italy, representing the main high value brands and performing excellence in skills. Since its establishment in 1983, Miloftalmica has been dedicated to the full satisfaction of its customers. The company renews this mission everyday by constantly improving its services, actively researching the products that best match its customers' needs, and establishing long-term exclusive international partnerships: Heidelberg Engineering, Imagine Eyes, Maculogix, Quantel Medical and Forus Health.

For more information about Miloftalmica, please visit http://www.miloftalmica.it

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/795892/LumiThera_Valeda_System.jpg


