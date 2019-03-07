Code Your future, fondatore: a Roma per grande potenziale Italia
Capello: LVenture Group vuole che Code Your Future abbia successo
Conte: su Tav ho forti dubbi, non sono convinto serva a Italia
Conte: Su Tav unica strada Ã¨ discuterne con Francia ed Europa
Napoli, picchia la moglie e chiama il 118: "L'ho uccisa"
Corona: Fogli? Mi sento una m..., la cosa peggiore che ho fatto
Sit-in giornalisti algerini: libertÃ  su proteste anti-Bouteflika
Roma, Manuel Bortuzzo torna in vasca: "Un'emozione bellissima"
Draghi (Bce): "Tassi fermi fino a fine del 2019"
Brexit, Ue chiede "proposte accettabili" nelle prossime 48 ore
Parco Murales a Ponticelli, la street art diventa sostenibilitÃ 
Draghi, Rallentamento espansione economica destinato a prolungarsi SOTTOTITOLI
Toninelli sulla Tav: "Non siamo contro le grandi opere"
Sisma, UnipolSai: "Rilanciare territorio con partnership pubblico-privato"
Sisma, Nomisma: "8 progetti per ricostruire Centro Italia"
Sisma, Enel: "Ripartire da infrastrutture per ricostruire Centro Italia"
Crimi: "Progetti Nomisma buona soluzione per Centro Italia"
Benevento: agricoltura sostenibile tra antiche pratiche e hi-tech
Fagioli, Illimity:" Operazione Calvi, un esempio di quello che vogliamo fare"
Passera, Illimity:" Tecnologia e Human Touch"
LumiThera Announces an Agreement with Andrec Corporation S.A. to Distribute the Valeda Light Delivery System in Colombia and Several Latin American Countries

- "Our new partnership with LumiThera will allows us to offer hope to dry AMD patients in Colombia and Latin American. LumiThera's Valeda Light Delivery System is an exciting addition to Andrec's product lines," stated Ana Maria Torres, Andrec CEO.  "LumiThera was granted CE mark authorization in the EU making Valeda the first approved treatment for people suffering from dry AMD, the leading cause of adult blindness worldwide."

With the new partnership, LumiThera and Andrec are working on Colombia approval and into Andrec's far reaching South American, Central American and Caribbean distribution network.

"The distribution agreement between Andrec and LumiThera is the first for Latin America and creates a collaboration with Andrec's established customer base which includes, ophthalmological associations, ophthalmological clinics and hospitals, and freelance medical ophthalmologists," stated Clark Tedford, Ph.D., LumiThera President and CEO. "Andrec provides innovative technologies to the ophthalmologist and we are excited to be working with them to provide our treatment for dry AMD to Latin America."

Andrec is pleased to sponsor a symposia at the Asociación Colombiana de Retina y Vítreo (ACOREV) titled, "Innovation in the Treatment and Monitoring of dry AMD, The Role of Mitochondrial Dysfunction in Retinal Disease and Degeneration."

The Valeda Light Delivery System therapy consists of a series of light-based treatments to the retinal cells, resulting in improved energy production and addressing inflammation, ischemia and metabolic dysfunction that contribute to the disease.

Visit the Company's website at http://www.lumithera.com.

About LumiThera Inc.  LumiThera is a commercial-stage medical device company focused on treating people affected by ocular disorders and diseases including dry AMD, a leading cause of blindness in adults over 65. The Company is a leader in the use of photobiomodulation for the treatment of acute and chronic ocular diseases and disorders. The Company is developing the office-based Valeda Light Delivery System to be used by eye care specialists as medical treatments. 

The device has been granted authorization to use the CE Mark by an EU Notified Body as required for commercial use in the European Union only. Valeda is not approved for use by the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) in the USA.

About Andrec CorporationAndrec Corporation S.A. is a multinational company that represents medical equipment, in particular, ophthalmic equipment for five basic product lines:

The company is located in Bogota, Colombia, South America and Miami, FL. Andrec Corp represents in Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Venezuela, Chile, Bolivia, Central America and the Caribbean

For more information about Andrec Corporation, please visit http://www.andreccorporation.com/en/about-us

2019 LumiThera Inc., All rights reserved.

 


