12 marzo 2019- 15:09 LumiThera Receives Seattle Business Magazine 2019 Leaders in Health Care Award for Achievement in Medical Technology

- Seattle Business magazine's annual Leaders in Health Care Awards honor the individuals and organizations that are pioneering the effort to advance Washington's world-class health sector. Winners were announced at its eleventh awards gala on February 28, 2019 at the Embassy Suites by Hilton in Pioneer Square and are featured in the March 2019 edition of Seattle Business magazine.

The Leaders in Health Care Awards is considered to be one of the Pacific Northwest's most distinguished health care awards events of the year. Past recipients of this program have included: Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, Kaiser Permanente, Evergreen Health, Seattle Cancer Care Alliance, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, UW Medicine, CHI Franciscan Health, Providence Regional Medical Center, and more.

In 2018, LumiThera obtained a CE mark to commercialize the Valeda™ Light Delivery System in Europe for the treatment of dry AMD. In February 2019, the company announced that the National Institute of Health and division of the National Eye Institute was providing a $2.5M grant to support the multi-center clinical trial to lead to U.S. approval. A companion post-marketing study is being readied for Europe.

"The Seattle Business Silver Award in Achievements in Medical Technology is an honor for LumiThera," stated Clark Tedford, Ph.D., President and CEO. "The Seattle Business awards highlight the local efforts in bringing new technologies in healthcare to the market, and we are very fortunate to have such support."

LumiThera would like to recognize Seattle-based product design company Product Creation Studio who translated our vision to reality for the Valeda Light Delivery System. Product Creation Studio delivered a user-focused design that provides an exceptional user experience.

"Dry AMD leads to debilitating vision loss and is one of the largest unmet medical needs in medicine and its prevalence is increasing as we live longer," stated Todd Schneiderman, M.D., Pacific Northwest Retinal Center. "We are excited to be the Seattle area site participating in the U.S. clinical trial and can offer local patients a potential treatment for the disease."

About LumiThera Inc.LumiThera is a commercial-stage medical device company focused on treating people affected by ocular disorders and diseases including dry age-related macular degeneration, a leading cause of blindness in adults over 65. The company is a leader in the use of PBM for treatment of acute and chronic ocular diseases and disorders. The company is developing the office-based Valeda Light Delivery System to be used by eye care specialists as medical treatments.

The Valeda Light Delivery System has been granted authorization to use the CE Mark by an EU Notified Body as required for commercial use in the European Union only. Valeda is not approved for use by the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) in the USA.

About Product Creation Studio

For nearly two decades, Product Creation Studio has fostered innovation and transformed ideas into meaningful products and experiences. With expertise in developing consumer, medical and industrial products, our team is trusted by some of the world's most-recognized brands. Our ISO 13485:2016-certified quality system, PCS+, ensures quality development standards are applied to each and every project. From early funding to late stage development, we supercharge our client's efforts by reducing time to market and providing an exceptional user experience for increased market success. Contact us to make your product vision a reality. www.productcreationstudio.com

