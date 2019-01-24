Luzhou Laojiao promotes internationalization strategy jointly with Australian Open

Il Venezuela irrompe alla Giornata della GioventÃ¹ a Panama
Politica

Il Venezuela irrompe alla Giornata della GioventÃ¹ a Panama

Anna Tatangelo torna a Sanremo per parlare d'amore
Spettacoli

Anna Tatangelo torna a Sanremo per parlare d'amore

Il Papa a Panama tra malati di Aids. Raul: cosÃ¬ accolgo Francesco
Politica

Il Papa a Panama tra malati di Aids. Raul: cosÃ¬ accolgo Francesco

Draghi avverte: segnali dall'economia piÃ¹ deboli del previsto
Economia

Draghi avverte: segnali dall'economia piÃ¹ deboli del previsto

Sea Watch nella tempesta con 47 migranti, sindaci aprono i porti
Cronache

Sea Watch nella tempesta con 47 migranti, sindaci aprono i porti

Imparare a programmare con la bacchetta di Harry Potter
Scienza e tecnologia

Imparare a programmare con la bacchetta di Harry Potter

MITO Technology lancia fondo per tecnologie della sostenibilitÃ 
Economia

MITO Technology lancia fondo per tecnologie della sostenibilitÃ 

La nuova generazione Huawei: cuore 5G e schermo pieghevole
Economia

La nuova generazione Huawei: cuore 5G e schermo pieghevole

A Klimahouse cappotto termico che rende edifici anche antisismici
Economia

A Klimahouse cappotto termico che rende edifici anche antisismici

Venezuela, Meloni: "Sbagliato silenzio del Governo italiano, venga riconosciuto GuaÃ¬do presidente"
Politica

Venezuela, Meloni: "Sbagliato silenzio del Governo italiano, venga riconosciuto GuaÃ¬do...

Mattarella: dovere morale combattere razzismo e odio
Politica

Mattarella: dovere morale combattere razzismo e odio

Mattarella avverte: orrore Shoah pronto a risvegliarsi e colpire
Politica

Mattarella avverte: orrore Shoah pronto a risvegliarsi e colpire

Appello Regioni: su reddito, rischio caos operativo incredibile
Cronache

Appello Regioni: su reddito, rischio caos operativo incredibile

Aibo, il cane-robot che controlla i propri familiari a distanza
Scienza e tecnologia

Aibo, il cane-robot che controlla i propri familiari a distanza

Venezuela, Boldrini: "ComunitÃ  internazionale faccia in modo che si eviti guerra civile"
Politica

Venezuela, Boldrini: "ComunitÃ  internazionale faccia in modo che si eviti guerra civile"

Diciotti, Boldrini: "Salvini ha atteggiamento sprezzante verso umanitÃ  e istituzioni"
Politica

Diciotti, Boldrini: "Salvini ha atteggiamento sprezzante verso umanitÃ  e istituzioni"

Draghi: "ProbabilitÃ  di recessione Ã¨ bassa" SOTTOTITOLI
Politica

Draghi: "ProbabilitÃ  di recessione Ã¨ bassa" SOTTOTITOLI

Diciotti, Salvini: torno indagato, ma su chiusura porti non mollo
Politica

Diciotti, Salvini: torno indagato, ma su chiusura porti non mollo

"Pyongyang Rhapsody", a Palermo la mostra-parodia su Kim e Trump
Cronache

"Pyongyang Rhapsody", a Palermo la mostra-parodia su Kim e Trump

Pensare e condividere la contemporaneitÃ , a Milano inaugura ICA
Culture

Pensare e condividere la contemporaneitÃ , a Milano inaugura ICA


Luzhou Laojiao promotes internationalization strategy jointly with Australian Open

- As a global partner and co-sponsor of the AO, Luzhou Laojiao celebrated the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year at the Rod Laver Arena of Melbourne Park where the AO takes place, with tennis fans around the world.

On the spot, Luzhou Laojiao released the "National Cellar 1573" AO champion and commemorative editions jointly with the AO on January 18, paying tribute to all AO tennis players and tennis fans.

The cooperation between Luzhou Laojiao and the AO will provide a broader development opportunity for the company, said Wang Hongbo, executive deputy general manager with Luzhou Laojiao Co., Ltd.

He said that the cooperation is also an important step for the company's internationalization strategy, which will help enhance its international reputation. It has truly realized the in-depth cooperation between Chinese brands and international top events, and further established its brand internationalization strategy.

At present, the Belt and Road Initiative has created an unprecedented opportunity for Chinese enterprises and Chinese national brands to go global. The liquor industry, which is a typical symbol of Chinese traditional culture, has also launched the internationalization strategy to promote brands overseas.

Luzhou Laojiao has completed its distribution in more than 50 countries and regions around the world, and has become one of the most popular Chinese liquor brands at the overseas market. In September 2018, the company established its North American office in the United States, in a bid to accelerate the process of internationalization.

Image Attachments Links:http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=328859

 


in evidenza
Al Quirinale Matteo Salvini accolto da un corazziere nero

Politica

Al Quirinale Matteo Salvini
accolto da un corazziere nero

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2019 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.