4 febbraio 2019- 12:00 Macherey-Nagel GmbH & Co. KG and Andrew Alliance Sign Co-Marketing Agreement

- Macherey-Nagel GmbH & Co. KG and Andrew Alliance today announced they have signed an agreement stating that they are working together to develop an automated solution for the preparation of transfection grade plasmid DNA. Under the co-marketing agreement, Macherey-Nagel will combine its existing NucleoBond® Xtra Midi kits with Andrew Alliance's OneLab software platform and Andrew+ robot.

"Dr. Achim Leitzke (General Manager Sales and Marketing, MACHEREY-NAGEL, Germany) stated "Biotechnology in general and biomedical and biopharmaceutical research in particular are increasingly moving towards workflow automation, freeing up valuable human resources for creative and productive work. Further, reliability and traceability are gaining in importance. As a pioneer in the technology of nucleic acid purification, MACHEREY-NAGEL has extensive experience in automated plasmid preps. Likewise, throughout the years, we have always provided innovative solutions and state of the art methods in the field of plasmid midi processing based on anion exchange chromatography. In order to remain on the cutting edge of a rapidly evolving market, we need a reliable and competent automation partner. We believe that we have found such a partner in Andrew Alliance and that together, our experts can develop a truly great product for automated plasmid midi prep processing."

Piero Zucchelli, CEO and Co-Founder of Andrew Alliance stated, "Having transfection grade plasmid DNA available is critical to many of today's high value biopharmaceutical applications. Working with Macherey-Nagel and their proven anion-exchange technology will allow us to develop a cost effective automation solution for this important process."

For more information about the Macherey-Nagel NucleoBond® technology, visit http://www.mn-net.com

For more information about Andrew Alliance, OneLab and the Andrew+, please contact contact@andrewalliance.com