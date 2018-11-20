20 novembre 2018- 18:34 Mahler Festival 2020: Festival Tickets on Sale Worldwide

- On Tuesday 20 November 2018, festival tickets go on sale worldwide giving access to all 10 days of symphony concerts at The Royal Concertgebouw's Mahler Festival 2020 in Amsterdam. The festival takes place from 8 to 17 May 2020. It is The Royal Concertgebouw's third large-scale tribute to Gustav Mahler. In 2020, it will be exactly 100 years ago that the first Mahler Festival in Amsterdam took place to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Willem Mengelberg, as Music Director of the Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra. The second Mahler Festival took place in 1995.

Simon Reinink, Managing Director of The Royal Concertgebouw: "We are very proud to present the third Mahler Festival, a century after the first Mahler Festival took place in Amsterdam. It will be an unprecedented festival, with the best orchestras and soloists in the world coming to Amsterdam to play Mahler's symphonies over 10 days."

Six legendary international orchestras

The Royal Concertgebouw has planned a very extensive celebration of the composer's oeuvre for The Mahler Festival 2020. The programme includes performances of all ten symphonies by Gustav Mahler, played by, amongst others, the top international orchestras who were formerly under the baton of Gustav Mahler himself at the time: the New York Philharmonic led by chief conductor Jaap van Zweden, the Vienna Philharmonic conducted by Daniel Barenboim, the Berlin Philharmonic under the baton of chief conductor Kirill Petrenko and the Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra. The Gustav Mahler Youth Orchestra, conducted by Daniel Harding, and the Budapest Festival Orchestra, conducted by Iván Fischer, are also on the programme.

Other concerts and fringe programming will be announced in due course.

