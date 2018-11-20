Mahler Festival 2020: Festival Tickets on Sale Worldwide

L'impressionante tromba marina che ha sfiorato Salerno
Cronache

L'impressionante tromba marina che ha sfiorato Salerno

Intelligenza artificiale, a Roma roadshow per progetti innovativi
Economia

Intelligenza artificiale, a Roma roadshow per progetti innovativi

Una collezione veneziana alla Fondazione Querini Stampalia
Culture

Una collezione veneziana alla Fondazione Querini Stampalia

Francesco De Gregori mai visto in "Vero dal vivo"
Culture

Francesco De Gregori mai visto in "Vero dal vivo"

100 anni dell'Aula della Camera. Cos'Ã¨ il Transatlantico?
Politica

100 anni dell'Aula della Camera. Cos'Ã¨ il Transatlantico?

Conte nella villa dei Casamonica tra gli specchi e le statue della famiglia
Politica

Conte nella villa dei Casamonica tra gli specchi e le statue della famiglia

Venezia si tinge di rosso per i cristiani perseguitati
Politica

Venezia si tinge di rosso per i cristiani perseguitati

L'Aula di Montecitorio compie 100 anni, le celebrazioni alla Camera dei Deputati
Politica

L'Aula di Montecitorio compie 100 anni, le celebrazioni alla Camera dei Deputati

La tromba d'aria vicino alla costa di Salerno, le immagini impressionanti
Politica

La tromba d'aria vicino alla costa di Salerno, le immagini impressionanti

Corto dei penalisti milanesi contro la riforma della prescrizione
Cronache

Corto dei penalisti milanesi contro la riforma della prescrizione

In farmacia nuovo test fai da te per misurare il colesterolo
Cronache

In farmacia nuovo test fai da te per misurare il colesterolo

Una stella sulla Walk of Fame per il rapper Snoop Dogg
Spettacoli

Una stella sulla Walk of Fame per il rapper Snoop Dogg

Sanitopoli a Torino: Perquisiti ospedali Molinette e San Luigi
Politica

Sanitopoli a Torino: Perquisiti ospedali Molinette e San Luigi

Ilaria Cucchi inaugura a Napoli il murales di Jorit a lei dedicato, lo speciale
Politica

Ilaria Cucchi inaugura a Napoli il murales di Jorit a lei dedicato, lo speciale

Maltratta due anziani fratelli: polizia arresta badante a Milano
Cronache

Maltratta due anziani fratelli: polizia arresta badante a Milano

#IWILLNOTBEDELETED, la campagna contro il "beauty cyberbullismo"
Cronache

#IWILLNOTBEDELETED, la campagna contro il "beauty cyberbullismo"

Mediterraneo, innovazione agroalimentare: partenership Fao-Prima
Cronache

Mediterraneo, innovazione agroalimentare: partenership Fao-Prima

Arriva "Aquaman", il film con Jason Momoa supereroe di Atlantide
Spettacoli

Arriva "Aquaman", il film con Jason Momoa supereroe di Atlantide

Trenitalia, Giaconia: â€œIn arrivo potenziamento trasporto regionaleâ€
Economia

Trenitalia, Giaconia: â€œIn arrivo potenziamento trasporto regionaleâ€

Dl sicurezza, Carfagna (FI): ''Temiamo fiducia per regolamento conti interno Lega-M5s''
Politica

Dl sicurezza, Carfagna (FI): ''Temiamo fiducia per regolamento conti interno Lega-M5s''


Mahler Festival 2020: Festival Tickets on Sale Worldwide

- On Tuesday 20 November 2018, festival tickets go on sale worldwide giving access to all 10 days of symphony concerts at The Royal Concertgebouw's Mahler Festival 2020 in Amsterdam. The festival takes place from 8 to 17 May 2020. It is The Royal Concertgebouw's third large-scale tribute to Gustav Mahler. In 2020, it will be exactly 100 years ago that the first Mahler Festival in Amsterdam took place to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Willem Mengelberg, as Music Director of the Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra. The second Mahler Festival took place in 1995.

     (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/786236/Simon_Reinink.jpg )

Simon Reinink, Managing Director of The Royal Concertgebouw: "We are very proud to present the third Mahler Festival, a century after the first Mahler Festival took place in Amsterdam. It will be an unprecedented festival, with the best orchestras and soloists in the world coming to Amsterdam to play Mahler's symphonies over 10 days."

Six legendary international orchestras 

The Royal Concertgebouw has planned a very extensive celebration of the composer's oeuvre for The Mahler Festival 2020. The programme includes performances of all ten symphonies by Gustav Mahler, played by, amongst others, the top international orchestras who were formerly under the baton of Gustav Mahler himself at the time: the New York Philharmonic led by chief conductor Jaap van Zweden, the Vienna Philharmonic conducted by Daniel Barenboim, the Berlin Philharmonic under the baton of chief conductor Kirill Petrenko and the Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra. The Gustav Mahler Youth Orchestra, conducted by Daniel Harding, and the Budapest Festival Orchestra, conducted by Iván Fischer, are also on the programme.

Other concerts and fringe programming will be announced in due course.

For more information and ticket sales, please visit:

https://www.concertgebouw.nl/en/mahler-festival-2020

Mahler Magazine 

Download photo via these links:

https://we.tl/t-6UGLEzSgG7

https://hetconcertgebouw.bynder.nl/share/E1E0C28E-8AE0-4961-9FE1ED661C4A776A/


in evidenza
Da Picasso all'arte islamica in Iran Jaca Book, ecco i libri in uscita

Novità editoriali

Da Picasso all'arte islamica in Iran
Jaca Book, ecco i libri in uscita

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo

Abiti sartoriali da Uomo, Canali

Dal 1934 Canali realizza raffinati abiti da uomo di alta moda sartoriale. Scopri la nuova collezione Canali.


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2018 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.