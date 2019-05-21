21 maggio 2019- 09:07 Mainstream Renewable Power: Audited 2018 Financial Results

- Highlights

Financial – A transformative year for the Company

Operational – Sustainably delivering more megawatts than any other independent developer

Outlook – Poised to become a Global Renewables Major

Latin America:

Asia Pacific:

Offshore:

Africa:

Andy Kinsella, Mainstream's Group Chief Executive, said: "Mainstream is positioned to become one of a new class of Renewable Energy Majors as the transfer of capital from fossil fuels to sustainable energy accelerates.

Following a transformative year in which we successfully completed the sale of our offshore wind farm in Scotland, we now have a robust balance sheet and are unrestricted in our ambitions to help growth economies develop through the delivery of renewable energy capacity.

We are ready to embark on a significant expansion in our core Asia Pacific, Latin America and African markets, as well as returning to the UK's offshore wind sector where we have previously delivered 3.45GW of offshore wind.

The return to our core ownership structure means we are set to deliver material growth and returns for shareholders over the next decade."

About Mainstream Renewable Power

Mainstream Renewable Power is the most experienced developer of utility-scale wind and solar power plants globally.

The company is focused on delivering a high-quality portfolio of more than 10.5 gigawatts of wind and solar assets across Latin America, Africa and Asia Pacific.

Globally, Mainstream has delivered more than 800 MW of wind and solar assets into commercial operation and is currently constructing a further 707 MW across Latin America and Africa.

In Chile, Mainstream wholly-owns 1.3 GW of fully contracted wind and solar projects which are on track to reach commercial operation starting in 2021.

Mainstream is a world leader in the development of offshore wind plants. It has successfully developed 4.5 GW of offshore wind projects in the UK from initial concept, through consenting and to the ready-to-build stage. This includes the world's largest offshore wind farm; the Hornsea 1 and Hornsea 2 projects which are currently being constructed in the UK.

Mainstream's Phu Cuong Soc Trang 800 MW offshore wind project is South East Asia's single largest renewable energy development, while the Company has also recently prequalified to tender for India's first offshore wind development, the Gujarat 1,000 MW offshore wind tender. The company also has two wind farms in development in the Philippines.

Mainstream has raised more than EUR1.8bn in project finance to date and employs 200 staff across four continents.

www.mainstreamrp.com

Contact:

Emmet Curley, Head of Communications & PositioningPhone: +353-86-2411-690 Email: emmet.curley@mainstreamrp.com

Jack Holden, FTI ConsultingPhone: +44 (0)20-3727-1200Email: jack.holden@fticonsulting.com