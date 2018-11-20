20 novembre 2018- 18:36 Major expansion of UL's state-of-the-art EMC and Wireless capabilities marks the next stage in their U.K. growth story

- BASINGSTOKE, England, Nov. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- UL, a leading global safety science company, announced today that it has expanded its capacity and capabilities in Basingstoke, Hampshire to address the UK's growing demand for Electromagnetic Compatibility (EMC) and Wireless testing and certification services. This significant investment now makes it one of the largest commercial EMC and Wireless test facilities in the United Kingdom. It adds 37,000 square feet to the current facility, tripling its size, of which 15,000 square feet is dedicated to EMC and Wireless testing.

As technology continues to advance rapidly, new developments such as 5G and Artificial Intelligence (AI) will continue to significantly alter consumer buying habits and increase awareness of issues, including security and interoperability. As a result, many companies are being left behind as they fail to remain relevant and meet the new standards introduced to advance rapidly and help protect consumers. As a result of these ongoing developments, customer requirements are evolving. This expansion reflects these needs, including larger laboratory capacity, shorter test programs and automation, and higher frequency bands, all in one single location. These expanded services aim to ease the pressures companies are facing today to have their products evaluated in a faster and more efficient way and crucially, reduce their time to global markets.

Though the expansion, UL will provide all certification types and expertise across industries, technologies and geographies from one single location. This, in turn, will make it easier for companies to have their products evaluated in a faster and more efficient way, while continuing to promote safe living and working environments.

"This is another great moment in the development of UL's compliance services in the U.K. The significant investment in new facilities will offer a service solution with state-of-the-art, custom-designed chambers and sophisticated equipment. Due to the enormous demand we've seen, we're raising the bar in terms of service excellence, and by partnering with our customers, we fully expect to grow and develop further. This also results in new job opportunities whether in Engineering, Sales, Marketing, Finance or HR." – Phil Davies, general manager Consumer Technology for EMEA LA at UL.

With its close proximity to the fast-growing 'tech corridor' in the south of England along the M3, UL's facility in Basingstoke is situated to help UL attract new talent, and work closely with clients to prepare their products for testing and understanding, as well as meeting the necessary regulatory requirements. Upon completion of the expansion, UL's Basingstoke headcount will grow to 250 professionals.

If you wish to visit our laboratories or receive more information on UL's service portfolio, please go to UL.com/basingstoke, call +44 1256 312 100 or email us at CTECH.UK@ul.comTo learn more about our current job opportunities, visit ul.com/aboutul/careers.

