Nicola Zingaretti a TagadÃ : "Il problema del Pd Ã¨ l'egocrazia"
Brexit, ok dei 27 ad accordo con May, inizia settimana cruciale
Ponte Morandi, Bucci: collaborare conviene anche ad Autostrade
Sicilia, Toninelli visita cantieri isola: governo Ã¨ presente
Ennio Calabria in mostra a Roma, pittore dell'uomo e del sentire
Terra dei Fuochi, Conte: "Trovata intesa per provvedimento urgente"
Tajani: possibile un governo di centrodestra, anche con pezzi M5s
Libia, oltre 70 migranti si rifiutano di sbarcare a Misurata
Eternal city motorcycle custom show, auto e moto in mostra a Roma
Tensioni all'arrivo di Salvini a Caserta tra sostenitori e contestatori, interviene la Polizia
Israele, ministro Istruzione non si dimette, si allontana il voto
Manovra, Tria: "Programma Governo non cambia, spero in dialogo con Ue"
Inceneritori, Conte: "Salvini non si sbaglia, ha espresso opinione"
Inceneritori, Conte: "DiversitÃ  di vedute ma la guida Ã¨ il contratto"
Nuovo album per Patrizia Laquidara: dal dolore nasce la bellezza
Trump rifiuta di ascoltare audio torture Khashoggi: Ã¨ terribile
Di Maio a Itis Pomigliano, cori e striscioni protesta studenti
+Governo, Salvini: "Se non mi fanno saltare vado fino in fondo"+
Vanity Fair Stories, F. Airoldi: "L'importanza dello storytelling"
Traffico internazionale di cuccioli di cane, 8 arresti a Udine
Make Your Season Bright: Booking.com Launches the World's Most Sparkly Townhouse, in Collaboration With Christian Cowan

- Fans of glitz and glamour have a unique opportunity to book a stay at the 'House of Sparkle', a 2,000-square foot townhouse decked from ground floor to roof in glitter, sequins and shimmer, available exclusively on Booking.com from 7th -9th December 2018 

Booking.com, the global leader in connecting travellers with the widest choice of incredible places to stay, has teamed up with internationally renowned designer and sparkle champion, Christian Cowan, to create the world's most sparkly townhouse, the 'House of Sparkle'.

Just in time for the holiday season and located in the fashion hotspot of Soho in central London, House of Sparkle has been designed for Booking.com by Christian Cowan who has famously dressed the likes of Beyoncé, Cardi B and Lady Gaga.

Everything from floor to ceiling, including the bedroom, bathroom, closet, dining and lounge area in the four storey, custom-designed townhouse will celebrate all that sparkles. The accommodation embraces ebullience, opulence and shimmer - all said to be emergent fashion trends this season - with a gold glittery frontage, black and white checkerboard glitter entrance hall and twisted glittery rainbow stairwell.

Available for booking on Booking.com and accommodating up to two guests, those lucky enough to book a stay for the night will be immersed in a sparkle experience.

For more information on the House of Sparkle, visit https://globalnews.booking.com/make-your-season-bright-bookingcom-launches-the-worlds-most-sparkly-townhouse-in-collaboration-with-christian-cowan/

About Booking.com  

Established in 1996 in Amsterdam, Booking.com B.V. has grown from a small Dutch start-up to one of the largest travel e-commerce companies in the world. Part of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG), Booking.com employs 17,000+ employees in over 200 offices worldwide. With a mission to empower people to experience the world, Booking.com invests in digital technology that helps take the friction out of travel. At Booking.com, we connect travellers with the world's largest selection of incredible places to stay, including everything from apartments, vacation homes, and family-run B&Bs to 5-star luxury resorts, tree houses and even igloos. The Booking.com website and mobile apps are available in 43 languages, offer 29M+ total reported listings, including more than 5.6M+ listings of homes, apartments and other unique places to stay, and cover more than 141,000 destinations in 230 countries and territories worldwide.

For more information, contact: mediarelations@booking.com


Si ferma anche Calhanoglu Allarme infortuni, Gattuso in crisi

Si ferma anche Calhanoglu
Allarme infortuni, Gattuso in crisi

