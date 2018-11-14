Sui muri di Milano spunta un nuovo graffito Salvini-Di Maio
Cronache

Milano, il sindaco Sala si scusa per i tramezzini in mensa
Cronache

Rocco Siffredi ricoverato in ospedale scherza: "Me lo hanno tagliato"
Cronache

Antimafia, Morra (M5s) eletto presidente: ''Colpire la mafia invisibile''
Politica

Rai, Salini: "Nessuna pratica di dumpig"
Politica

Roghi in California: salgono a 50 le vittime degli incendi
Cronache

Presentato a Milano il libro bianco sul glaucoma
Cronache

Manovra, Boccia (Confindustria): "Crescita troppo debole, servono correttivi"
Politica

Si apre con un clitoride gigante il festival femminista svizzero
Politica

Dissidenti M5s, Nugnes in aula al Senato parla al telefono
Politica

Dl Genova, Marcucci (Pd): ''M5s e Lega portano avanti ennesima vergogna''
Politica

Manovra, Di Maio: fondi dalla dismissione di immobili Stato
Politica

Tv, Casellati: ''Costo passaggio a 5G non ricada su famiglie''
Politica

Manovra, Nannicini (Pd): ''Governo la smetta di dare i numeri''
Politica

Farmaci innovativi e tencnologie le nuove armi contro il diabete
Economia

Arbitri aggrediti, Gravina: "Ottimo incontro con Salvini, inaspriremo le pene"
Politica

Manovra, Tajani: "Non cambia? Scelta sbagliata che non fa il bene degli Italiani"
Politica

Incendi California, Trump: "Mai visto niente di simile, piÃ¹ vittime di quante potessimo immaginare"
Politica

Trump ospita alla Casa Bianca una cerimonia per la festivitÃ  Sikh Diwali
Politica

Previsioni meteo per giovedÃ¬, 15 novembre
Meteo

Makeblock Announces Educational Partnership with Gratnells Storage Solutions

- Consisting of STEAM education robotic kits and curriculum resources, Makeblock provides the most complete hardware, software, content solutions, graphical programming and a top-notch robotics competition, targeting the STEAM education and entertainment markets for schools, educational institutions and families with the aim of achieving deep integration of technology and education.

"Our partnership with Gratnells is truly a win-win as it has been met with a lot of enthusiasm from educators everywhere," said Jasen Wang, Founder & CEO for Makeblock. "We are always looking to collaborate with like-minded companies such as Gratnells, whose primary focus is improving children's education."

Makeblock is a multi-national company with over 500 employees and subsidiary companies in the U.S., the Netherlands, Japan and Hong Kong. It has worked with over 1,600 global channel partners and forged business in over 140 countries and engagements with Microsoft and strategic partners such as Japan's SoftBank C&S. More than 20,000 schools worldwide have benefited from Makeblock's STEAM solution.

"We are excited to be partnering with Makeblock as we continue to expand across educational environments," said Spencer Randon, Commercial Director for Gratnells. "By packing Makeblock in a Gratnells tray, the deployment and storage of Makeblock becomes more efficient, allowing teachers to spend more time on what is truly important, which is teaching with the aim of improving learning outcomes."

For the past 40 years, Gratnells has partnered with international leading school furniture makers that create and commercialize furniture models using the tray storage system. Gratnells trays have proved very popular and can now be seen in almost every classroom.

Gratnells' international award-winning, BSI tested trays are designed for heavy educational use. The trays come in 12 colors and four different heights (F1 shallow tray 3 in., F2 deep tray 6 in., F25 extra deep tray 9 in., and F3 jumbo tray 12 in.), allowing teachers to choose the storage that suits their needs. Although all Gratnells' trays are built to last, they are all fully recyclable.

For more information please log onto www.makeblock.com and www.gratnells.com.

About Makeblock

Founded in 2013, Makeblock Co., Ltd, is a leading STEAM education solution provider. Their mission is to help people turn their ideas into reality and to take education to the next level. Offering easy-to-use programmable robot kits, an electronic building block platform, a Maker robotics platform, courses and visual programming apps, it aims to help children unleash their full potential. By developing these hardware and software products and operating events, Makeblock greatly lowers the threshold of creation so that everyone can realize their ideas and enjoy the experience of creating.

About Gratnells

Gratnells is the world leader in school storage solutions, designing, developing and manufacturing award-winning storage systems for the educational market. Specializing in school storage and working with strategic partners from leading furniture manufacturers to advanced STEM kit suppliers, the Gratnells tray has become the iconic storage system of choice, adopted by schools and equipment suppliers in more than 65 countries. Gratnells has also expanded their primary and secondary frames and carts ranges to include nurseries and early learning centres, as well as becoming one of the leading suppliers to hospitals and health service providers.

 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/784569/MAKEBLOCK_steam_lab.jpg

 


in evidenza
Bonaventura rischia 5 mesi di stop Socio di Elliot: ecco due offerte

Milan News

Bonaventura rischia 5 mesi di stop
Socio di Elliot: ecco due offerte

