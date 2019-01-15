15 gennaio 2019- 14:55 Makeblock Launches the Neuron Artist Kit

- Last September on Apple's Swift Playgrounds, Makeblock debuted the Neuron Explorer Kit for Apple store and apple.com to help children around the world learn Apple's Swift coding language with iPad.

With new sets of modules, new projects and a lower price, the Neuron Artist Kit comes with 6 supplementary cases for users to build creations from laser cut cardboard and bring the creations to life by easily coding its 8 programmable electronic blocks (smart power, sound sensor, LED panel, ranging sensor, buzzer, funny touch and more). Included creations are the ukulele, cloud lantern, xylophone, LED sword, magical drum and infinity band.

The Neuron Artist Kit runs on 2 coding software: Neuron app (flow-based) and mBlock5 (graphical). Created by the Makeblock team of engineers, animated tutorials are available to help children of all ages to learn both physical creation and coding on every step of the way.

"Since day one Makeblock has been dedicated to helping people turn their ideas into reality and letting creation be a way of life. At Makeblock we believe our future is driven not only by technology but also through creativity," said Jasen Wang, Founder and CEO of Makeblock.

Makeblock Neuron has received 8 international awards/certifications such as the Edison Gold Award, IDEA Gold Award, 2018 CES Design Award, Finland Kokoa Education Standard, Certification, German iF Product Design Award, German Red Dot Award, Japan's Good Design, Award and Korea's K-Design Award.

The Neuron Artistic Kit is Makeblock's latest STEAM education product for teachers and children to teach/learn art, science and coding with Neuron programmable blocks. It is also a perfect gift featuring both education and entertainment quality at just $149.

To learn more please visit The Neuron Artist Kit on Amazon.

About Makeblock

Makeblock Co., Ltd, founded in 2013, is a leading STEAM education solution provider. Targeting the STEAM education and entertainment markets for schools, educational institutions and families, Makeblock provides the most complete hardware, software, content solutions, and top-notch robotics competitions, with the aim of achieving deep integration of technology and education. To learn more, follow @Makeblock on Facebook or on Twitter, or visit www.makeblock.com.

