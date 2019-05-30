30 maggio 2019- 14:35 Marc Jacobs International launches new line: The Marc Jacobs

- Drawing from the periods, music, art and pop culture that have always inspired, classic silhouettes, true to the spirit of Marc Jacobs, will be reinterpreted with each season creating an on-going and on-growing wardrobe of items. Encompassing everything from cotton printed t-shirts to sequin cocktail dress and from casual slippers to patent leather pumps, The Marc Jacobs provides a broad price range for wide accessibility while keeping the integrity of each item at the forefront.

Collaborations will be an ongoing cornerstone of the line, both with creative partnerships such as Peanuts and New York Magazine (see below for additional information) as well as teaming up with classic craftsmen, seen in Pre-Fall with Stutterheim raincoats and a Schott leather perfecto. Longtime friends of the brand will also be featured in a capsule of hats and headbands by milliner Stephen Jones and reimagined RTW and accessories from the personal closets of Marc and his team, with pieces entitled m.archive.

With a campaign shot by Hugo Scott and styled by Lotta Volkova, The Marc Jacobs launches in May 2019 and will be available worldwide in Marc Jacobs stores, select department stores and marcjacobs.com.

New York Magazine x The Marc Jacobs

Incorporating and riffing on the classic New York Magazine logo first drawn by Milton Glaser in 1968, the Marc Jacobs logo gets a redesign that's featured across all product categories including RTW, sandals and bags such as The Snapshot. A true celebration of one of the most iconic symbols connected to New York City.

Peanuts x The Marc Jacobs

Since receiving a giant stuffed Snoopy from his babysitter when he was six-years old, the classic Charles M. Schulz comic strip has been a favorite of Marc's. Incorporated on everything from vintage style sweatshirts to canvas totes and colorful jewelry, the Peanuts characters add whimsical flair to classic Marc Jacobs styles.

