Israele: Knesset vota scioglimento, nuove elezioni 17 settembre
Budapest, barca di turisti si ribalta nel Danubio: almeno 7 morti
New York, prima di "Big Little Lies 2": la novitÃ  Ã¨ Meryl Streep
A NetComm Forum le strategie di Poste sull'e-commerce
Sobrero: le mille voci dell'Italia sostenibile: piÃ¹ investimenti
Trionfo di Sarri col Chelsea: "Se me ne vado? Dobbiamo parlare"
Crisi M5S, Crimi: "Leadership Di Maio non in discussione, capro espiatorio roba da vecchia politica"
Lettera UE, Garavaglia (Lega): "Condiviso risposta con Tria, ora grandi opere a partire da Tav"
In anteprima "Ho la febbre" il nuovo singolo di Giordano Joe
Migrante annega nel Mediterraneo, il video di Sea Watch
Previsioni meteo per venerdÃ¬, 31 maggio
Previsioni meteo per venerdÃ¬, 31 maggio
Previsioni meteo per venerdÃ¬, 31 maggio
Previsioni meteo per venerdÃ¬, 31 maggio
Previsioni meteo per venerdÃ¬, 31 maggio
Previsioni meteo per venerdÃ¬, 31 maggio
Previsioni meteo per venerdÃ¬, 31 maggio
Previsioni meteo per venerdÃ¬, 31 maggio
La lunga assemblea M5s confermata fiducia a Di Maio, ma c'e' chi evoca cambi di rotta
Ruocco (M5s): "Superare concetto dell'uomo solo al comando e aprire a condivisione"
Di Battista: "Non posso credere che Salvini crei crisi su Rixi"
Di Battista: "Abbiamo scelto ministeri piÃ¹ difficili, nostra forza e limite Ã¨ essere brave persone"
Stefani: su autonomie regionali serve dialogo non solo politico
Ferrari al debutto con l'auto ibrida, nasce la SF90 Stradale
Controlli in 6 grandi stazioni, 2.240 identificati e 6 arrestati
Il mondo della F1 ai funerali di Niki Lauda
Marc Jacobs International launches new line: The Marc Jacobs

- Drawing from the periods, music, art and pop culture that have always inspired, classic silhouettes, true to the spirit of Marc Jacobs, will be reinterpreted with each season creating an on-going and on-growing wardrobe of items. Encompassing everything from cotton printed t-shirts to sequin cocktail dress and from casual slippers to patent leather pumps, The Marc Jacobs provides a broad price range for wide accessibility while keeping the integrity of each item at the forefront. 

Collaborations will be an ongoing cornerstone of the line, both with creative partnerships such as Peanuts and New York Magazine (see below for additional information) as well as teaming up with classic craftsmen, seen in Pre-Fall with Stutterheim raincoats and a Schott leather perfecto. Longtime friends of the brand will also be featured in a capsule of hats and headbands by milliner Stephen Jones and reimagined RTW and accessories from the personal closets of Marc and his team, with pieces entitled m.archive.

With a campaign shot by Hugo Scott and styled by Lotta Volkova, The Marc Jacobs launches in May 2019 and will be available worldwide in Marc Jacobs stores, select department stores and marcjacobs.com.

New York Magazine x The Marc Jacobs

Incorporating and riffing on the classic New York Magazine logo first drawn by Milton Glaser in 1968, the Marc Jacobs logo gets a redesign that's featured across all product categories including RTW, sandals and bags such as The Snapshot. A true celebration of one of the most iconic symbols connected to New York City.

Peanuts x The Marc Jacobs

Since receiving a giant stuffed Snoopy from his babysitter when he was six-years old, the classic Charles M. Schulz comic strip has been a favorite of Marc's. Incorporated on everything from vintage style sweatshirts to canvas totes and colorful jewelry, the Peanuts characters add whimsical flair to classic Marc Jacobs styles.

Press Inquiries:

Global – Michael Ariano: m.ariano@marcjacobs.comAmericas/EU – Hilary McCanse: h.mccanse@marcjacobs.com Japan/Korea – Meg Uchida: meg@mincnim.com APAC/China – Shaun Hui: s.hui@hk.marcjacobs.com 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/892516/TMJ_PressReleaseImage.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/892534/Marc_Jacobs_Logo.jpg


