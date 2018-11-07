Dermatite atopica, disponibile nuovo farmaco per cura casi gravi
Cronache

Scuola, Margiotta (Confsal): no alla regionalizzazione
Scuola, Serafini (Snals): aprire subito stagione contrattuale
Un trevigiano fa il gelato al cioccolato piÃ¹ buono d'Italia
Ducati protagonista a Eicma con la supersportiva Panigale V4R
Usa 2018, in Georgia Abrams non ammette sconfitta: "Rivotiamo"
I migranti in marcia verso gli Usa: non siamo criminali
Bmw ad Eicma con 6 anteprime, spicca la supersportiva S 1000 RR
Inaugurazione EICMA 2018
Spazio, l'addio all'Asi di Battiston: esco a testa alta
Lincei, Parisi: valorizzare giovani Ã¨ tra prioritÃ  dell'Accademia
Sisal, Maldari: â€œCon SisalPay verso un incremento dei pagamenti digitaliâ€
Mastercard, Centemero: â€œVerso unâ€™abilitazione sempre piÃ¹ rapida e sicuraâ€
Mastercard: "Di Meo presenta la carta biometrica progettata con Banca Intesa"
Caso Battiston; per Bussetti "sul successore non ci sono novitÃ "
"Belle Ripiene", al Sistina di Roma risate in cucina con 4 donne
Prescrizione, Bonafede: "Aperti a confronto ma battaglia va portata avanti"
Conte: "A Ischia case in aree vincolate non saranno condonate"
Dissesto idrogeologico, Conte: "Previsto piano straordinario"
Nexi, Ferrero: "Supportiamo banche al passo con la trasformazione del mercato"
Marc Jacobs Reissues His 1993 'Grunge' Collection For Special 2018 Capsule

- Jacobs decided to reintroduce the historic collection for 2018, this time for his eponymous label, saying: "The 'Grunge' collection epitomized the first time in my professional career I was unwavering in my determination to see my vision come to life on the runway, without creative compromise." 26 key looks are reissued in their entirety, from head-to-toe, offering RTW, jewelry, shoes and accessories, all made in the original prints, fabrics and embroideries.

Highlighting looks from the legendary runway show, this capsule brings the storied collection to a new time and audience. Originally created during Jacobs' tenure at American brand Perry Ellis, Jacobs was famously fired when critics panned the 1993 show. 25 years later, Perry Ellis International congratulates Marc Jacobs on revisiting the "first of its kind collection that changed the direction of contemporary womenswear."

A campaign, shot by Juergen Teller and featuring a range of models including Gigi Hadid and Dree Hemingway, will begin appearing in December magazines and on select digital outlets.

The collection can be found starting November 15th at marcjacobs.com, select department stores and Marc Jacobs boutiques worldwide.

Contact:Michael ArianoGlobal Head of Press, Marc Jacobs Internationalm.ariano@marcjacobs.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/780125/Marc_Jacobs_International_Grunge_Collection.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/780126/Marc_Jacobs_International_Special_2018_Capsule.jpg

 


in evidenza
Lady Diana, nuove rivelazioni "Non si suicidò solo perché..."

Lady Diana, nuove rivelazioni
