Mariah Carey and John Legend to Headline Florence4Ever

Tav, MulÃ¨ (FI): "Dossier Ã¨ segreto pulcinella consegnato prima ai francesi, truffa agli italiani"
Politica

Tav, MulÃ¨ (FI): "Dossier Ã¨ segreto pulcinella consegnato prima ai francesi, truffa...

Sampdoria, Gabbiadini: "Mi Ã¨ mancata l'Italia, ma l'esperienza inglese la rifarei"
Politica

Sampdoria, Gabbiadini: "Mi Ã¨ mancata l'Italia, ma l'esperienza inglese la rifarei"

Dl semplificazione, approvata la fiducia alla Camera con 310 voti favorevoli
Politica

Dl semplificazione, approvata la fiducia alla Camera con 310 voti favorevoli

Irama a Sanremo 2019: "Io tra i favoriti? Mi cerco le chiavi in tasca"
Politica

Irama a Sanremo 2019: "Io tra i favoriti? Mi cerco le chiavi in tasca"

Gilet gialli, Castaldo (M5s): "Alleanza per europee? Non escludiamo niente"
Politica

Gilet gialli, Castaldo (M5s): "Alleanza per europee? Non escludiamo niente"

Pippo Baudo: "Sanremo Ã¨ nato con la pressione, Baglioni se ne deve infischiare"
Politica

Pippo Baudo: "Sanremo Ã¨ nato con la pressione, Baglioni se ne deve infischiare"

La Regione Piemonte contro il Bullismo e Cyberbullismo, le iniziative a Palazzo Lascaris
Politica

La Regione Piemonte contro il Bullismo e Cyberbullismo, le iniziative a Palazzo Lascaris

Pil, Gualtieri: "Taglio stime da parte dell'Ue preoccupante"
Politica

Pil, Gualtieri: "Taglio stime da parte dell'Ue preoccupante"

Restitution Day, Fiano: "M5s chieda ai colleghi della Lega restitution dei 49 milioni"
Politica

Restitution Day, Fiano: "M5s chieda ai colleghi della Lega restitution dei 49 milioni"

Restitution day, Di Maio: "Tagli di 2mln di euro a parlamentari per Protezione Civile"
Politica

Restitution day, Di Maio: "Tagli di 2mln di euro a parlamentari per Protezione Civile"

Diciotti, Di Maio: chi scommette sulla caduta governo perderÃ 
Politica

Diciotti, Di Maio: chi scommette sulla caduta governo perderÃ 

Tav,Di Maio: Salvini stia tranquillo,Italia ha ben altri problemi
Politica

Tav,Di Maio: Salvini stia tranquillo,Italia ha ben altri problemi

Boomdabash: troppi haters, il nostro brano dice basta all'odio
Spettacoli

Boomdabash: troppi haters, il nostro brano dice basta all'odio

Di Maio: "Entro aprile taglio stipendi parlamentari approvato in Senato"
Politica

Di Maio: "Entro aprile taglio stipendi parlamentari approvato in Senato"

Rossini, Korian:" la vera sfida Ã¨ quella di dare servizi innovativi"
Economia

Rossini, Korian:" la vera sfida Ã¨ quella di dare servizi innovativi"

Bisio: "Salvini l'ho conosciuto con Siani e Vespa, Ã¨ spiritosissimo, c'Ã¨ chi Ã¨ piÃ¹ realista del re"
Politica

Bisio: "Salvini l'ho conosciuto con Siani e Vespa, Ã¨ spiritosissimo, c'Ã¨ chi Ã¨ piÃ¹...

Virginia Raffaele e la gaffe sui Casamonica: "Non saluterÃ² piÃ¹ nessuno"
Politica

Virginia Raffaele e la gaffe sui Casamonica: "Non saluterÃ² piÃ¹ nessuno"

Autonomia, Zaia: "Secondo Nunges porterebbe a distruzione sud? Non Ã¨ vero, regioni hanno differenze"
Politica

Autonomia, Zaia: "Secondo Nunges porterebbe a distruzione sud? Non Ã¨ vero, regioni...

Francesca Zirnstein, AGIDI:"RSA, tema di fondamentale importanza e centrale"
Economia

Francesca Zirnstein, AGIDI:"RSA, tema di fondamentale importanza e centrale"

Sanremo, Baglioni: soddisfatti, a ogni impresa serve rodaggio
Spettacoli

Sanremo, Baglioni: soddisfatti, a ogni impresa serve rodaggio


Mariah Carey and John Legend to Headline Florence4Ever

- NEW YORK and FLORENCE, Italy, Feb. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Billed as a pop symphonic experience and city celebration for the people, Florence4Ever will be produced by Dream Loud /4Ever Brand and take place at the historic Artemio Franchi Stadium, home of Serie A football franchise ACF Fiorentina.  Oscar, Emmy, Tony, Golden Globe and 10 time Grammy Award winner John Legend will headline the show along with one of the best selling artists of all time with over 200 million records sold and more number one singles than any solo female artist, Mariah Carey.  Both artists will be accompanied by the Fiesole Symphony Orchestra, comprised of over 100 players.  Florence will be Mariah Carey's only performance in Italy for 2019 as she is currently on her "Caution" World Tour, and will also be John Legend's only European performance of the summer.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8482151-dream-loud-florence4ever-mariah-carey-john-legend/

The 4Ever show is the only mainstream music festival that promotes and fully integrates all aspects of the cities which host it.  In Florence, it has paved the way for a revolutionary partnership between Dream Loud and ACF Fiorentina which merges city, sports and music under one cohesive brand and platform.  The team will play with "Florence4Ever" on their jerseys for the remainder of the 2019 season, the first time that the Fiorentina shirt has ever included the name of the city in which they play.

Founded in 2013, the 4Ever Brand and shows produced the first official 4th of July Celebration of Italy with the city of Orvieto and Orvieto4Ever in order to promote and celebrate the worldwide relevant values of Freedom, Democracy and Equality as written in the Declaration of Independence.

The addition of Florence as a "4Ever City" is especially significant as the close relationship between Italy and the US can be traced back to the friendship between Thomas Jefferson and Phillip Mazzei.  Born and educated in Florence. Mazzei, who worked with Jefferson to become among the first people to import Italian goods to America, also shipped arms for the Revolution and first wrote about the concept of "all men being equal in nature" which Jefferson later rephrased in the Declaration; iillustrating the direct link between Florence and the ideals that the United States of America was founded on which today have become the standard of human rights around the world.

Florence Mayor Dario Nardella has released the following statement: "I am pleased and proud that Florence will be hosting Florence4Ever for the first time, a major international event featuring great stars of world music.  I sincerely thank the organizers and the Fiorentina football team who have managed to further strengthen the historic friendship between Florence and the United States.  Our city is once again a privileged place for live concerts and we are looking forward to enriching our Florentine Summer with this event".

Tickets are available exclusively through Viva Ticket with direct access available at Florence4Ever.vivaticket.it    Discounted rates will be offered for Fiorentina Viola Card holders.VIP tickets and package information available by contactingVIP@Florence4Ever.it

About Dream LoudDream Loud is a boutique creative agency focused on brand building through comprehensive content and intellectual property creation, analysis and strategy. Based in New York and Los Angeles, its key executives are CEO and Creative Director Marco Bosco and COO and Head of Business Affairs Aaron J. Braunstein.

About 4Ever BrandOwned and operated by Dream Loud, 4Ever Brand is a live events platform which merges entertainment political and historic aspects in ways not previously explored within the music industry. Expansion plans for 2020 and beyond include multiple cities and venues, finalizing plans to make the format available on traditional television and streaming platforms. The Chief Growth Officer is D. Cody Barnett who was named to the position in 2018.


in evidenza
Arriva lo stadio di Milan e Inter San Siro rifatto o... I due progetti

Milan News

Arriva lo stadio di Milan e Inter
San Siro rifatto o... I due progetti

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2019 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.