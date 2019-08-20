Marken Launches Clinical Home Healthcare Services

Briatore (con la ex Gregoraci) scatenato a Capri canta l'Inno
Spettacoli

Briatore (con la ex Gregoraci) scatenato a Capri canta l'Inno

Javier Bardem in campo all'Onu per proteggere gli Oceani
Politica

Javier Bardem in campo all'Onu per proteggere gli Oceani

Open Arms, migranti si buttano in mare per raggiungere costa
Cronache

Open Arms, migranti si buttano in mare per raggiungere costa

MSF a bordo della Ocean Viking: "l'emergenza Ã¨ psicologica"
Cronache

MSF a bordo della Ocean Viking: "l'emergenza Ã¨ psicologica"

Ocean Viking, medico MSF: ecco come salviamo i migranti
Politica

Ocean Viking, medico MSF: ecco come salviamo i migranti

Apple pronta a sfidare Netflix nel mondo dello streaming video
Cronache

Apple pronta a sfidare Netflix nel mondo dello streaming video

Terribile rogo sull'Isola di Gran Canaria, "tragedia ambientale"
Politica

Terribile rogo sull'Isola di Gran Canaria, "tragedia ambientale"

Gb, una mostra celebra Ed Sheeran: versione intima del cantante
Spettacoli

Gb, una mostra celebra Ed Sheeran: versione intima del cantante

Guardare in faccia il presente: l'Anthropocene al MAST di Bologna
Culture

Guardare in faccia il presente: l'Anthropocene al MAST di Bologna

In Bolivia incendi distruggono oltre 471mila ettari di foreste
Politica

In Bolivia incendi distruggono oltre 471mila ettari di foreste

Hong Kong, Twitter e Facebook bloccano account fake-news pro Cina
Politica

Hong Kong, Twitter e Facebook bloccano account fake-news pro Cina

Tajani: "Governo al capolinea, fiducia in Mattarella"
Politica

Tajani: "Governo al capolinea, fiducia in Mattarella"

Open Arms, 19esimo giorno di attesa. Sbarcano altri 9 migranti
Cronache

Open Arms, 19esimo giorno di attesa. Sbarcano altri 9 migranti

Bongiorno: "Lega stra-compatta, fatta scelta di responsabilitÃ "
Politica

Bongiorno: "Lega stra-compatta, fatta scelta di responsabilitÃ "

Vicina di casa fa arrestare un ladro di appartamenti a Bologna. Il servizio
Video

Vicina di casa fa arrestare un ladro di appartamenti a Bologna. Il servizio

Previsioni meteo per mercoledÃ¬, 21 agosto
Meteo

Previsioni meteo per mercoledÃ¬, 21 agosto

Quando Di Maio a Luglio attaccava il Pd: "Mai con il partito di Bibbiano, nulla a che fare con Pd"
Politica

Quando Di Maio a Luglio attaccava il Pd: "Mai con il partito di Bibbiano, nulla a che...

Renzi contro Grillo nel 2014: Rappresenti un potere marcio vs esci da questo blog Beppe
Politica

Renzi contro Grillo nel 2014: Rappresenti un potere marcio vs esci da questo blog Beppe

"Basta! Sono persone, fattele scendere", parla la capo missione di Open Arms Anabel Montes
Politica

"Basta! Sono persone, fattele scendere", parla la capo missione di Open Arms Anabel Montes

Open Arms, la nave al largo diventa un magnete per i turisti
Cronache

Open Arms, la nave al largo diventa un magnete per i turisti


Marken Launches Clinical Home Healthcare Services

- RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, North Carolina, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Marken announced today that its nursing services for home-based clinical trials are now operational in most key markets around the world, which can be integrated into its already well-established logistics network. The home healthcare offering extends its existing direct to patient logistics services. The expanded services will now include: clinical drug storage, direct-to-patient delivery, biologic sample collection, central pharmacy and home care / nursing services.

The new service has been developed in conjunction with all applicable regulations and guidelines which apply when running clinical trials in multiple countries.  These regulations include: HIPAA and other internationally-equivalent data privacy laws, General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and validation of computer systems.  New operating software and a new set of Standard Operating Procedures have been developed with strict training requirements. The new operating software will reduce the paper-based study visit documentation, enable real-time, secure document transmission and improve project oversight.

The new home healthcare services can be integrated with Marken's other services such as: storage of clinical drug product in its depot network, utilization of its central pharmacy services and coordination with its global courier services. These integrated services can be combined to create customizable, study specific solutions for increased quality and cost efficiency.

Wes Wheeler, CEO of Marken said, "We are excited to launch our new home healthcare service on a global scale. Decentralized clinical trials are becoming more common and we are working to ensure that we meet the needs of our clients as they transform their own industry. We see our home-based nursing network as an important new service which can improve patient recruitment, patient retention, and a more integrated solution."

About Marken Marken is a wholly owned subsidiary of UPS. Marken is the only patient-centric supply chain organization 100% dedicated to the pharmaceutical and life sciences industries. Marken maintains the leading position for Direct to Patient and Home Health care services, biological sample shipments and offers a state-of-the-art GMP-compliant depot network and logistic hubs in 51 locations worldwide for clinical trial material storage and distribution. Marken's more than 1,000 staff members manage 80,000 drug and biological shipments every month at all temperature ranges in more than 150 countries. Additional services such as biological kit production, ancillary material sourcing, storage and distribution, shipment lane verification and qualifications, as well as GDP, regulatory and compliance consultancy add to Marken's unique position in the pharma and logistics industry.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/732970/MARKEN_Logo.jpg


in evidenza
BELEN, CHE LATO B A FORMENTERA LA FOTO INFIAMMA I SOCIAL

Belen, Diletta Leotta e... GALLERY

BELEN, CHE LATO B A FORMENTERA
LA FOTO INFIAMMA I SOCIAL

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2019 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.