Scienza e tecnologia

Politica

Economia

Culture

Economia

Politica

Politica

Cronache

Economia

Economia

Politica

Motori

Cronache

Politica

Politica

Cronache

Sport

Politica

Politica

Politica

Marriott International Announces Amy McPherson to Retire as President of Europe

- "It's hard to imagine life at Marriott without one of its most accomplished, home-grown leaders," said Arne Sorenson, President and Chief Executive Officer, Marriott International. "Amy leaves an impressive track record of accomplishment. Under her leadership, Marriott has moved from number 10 in total rooms distribution in Europe to number 2 today – an achievement made all the more impactful because it happened against the backdrop of some of the most complicated economic and geopolitical times in Europe's history. Amy has been a remarkable leader for Marriott in Europe – an incredible steward of our culture, the driving force behind our growth and innovation and a consummate professional. She will be missed."

McPherson joined Marriott in 1986 and progressed through a succession of key positions that included Vice President of Finance and Business Development, Senior Vice President of Business Transformation and Integration, and Senior Vice President of Revenue Management.  This led to her promotion to Executive Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing, with responsibility for the company's global and field sales, marketing, Marriott Rewards, revenue management, e-commerce, worldwide reservation sales and customer care, and sales channel strategy and analysis. In 2010, McPherson was promoted to her current role leading Marriott's business in Europe.  

McPherson has put together an exceptional team and organization in Europe and her achievements during her almost 10-year tenure include more than doubling the size of the business, launching the AC and Moxy brands globally, and completing the successful integration of SPG associates and hotels in Europe.

McPherson will remain with the company through the first quarter of 2019 helping with the transition. The company anticipates announcing McPherson's successor shortly.

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of more than 6,700 properties in 30 leading hotel brands spanning 130 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company also operates award-winning loyalty programs: Marriott Rewards®, which includes The Ritz-Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest®. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram.

IRPR#1

Photo- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/777709/Marriott_International_Amy_McPherson.jpg


