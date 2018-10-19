MATRO GBJ, a boutique jewelry store, is a leading pioneer of new retail

Bioplastica e economia circolare: Novamont rilancia Patrica
Economia

Bioplastica e economia circolare: Novamont rilancia Patrica

Claviere, Salvini posta video con "nuovo caso" polizia francese
Politica

Claviere, Salvini posta video con "nuovo caso" polizia francese

Padoan: contro-manovra Ã¨ una, con Renzi complementare a quella Pd
Politica

Padoan: contro-manovra Ã¨ una, con Renzi complementare a quella Pd

Renzi: "Contro-manovra Pd Ã¨ servizio civile a Paese"
Politica

Renzi: "Contro-manovra Pd Ã¨ servizio civile a Paese"

Macchine per costruzioni, futuro sempre piÃ¹ digitale e connesso
Economia

Macchine per costruzioni, futuro sempre piÃ¹ digitale e connesso

Palazzo Grassi, il 24 ottobre un dialogo sulla pittura di Oehlen
Culture

Palazzo Grassi, il 24 ottobre un dialogo sulla pittura di Oehlen

Milan Center for Food and Law Policy lancia Forum su clima
Cronache

Milan Center for Food and Law Policy lancia Forum su clima

Quasi 5 mln italiani con osteoporosi: costi da 9,4 mld per Ssn
Cronache

Quasi 5 mln italiani con osteoporosi: costi da 9,4 mld per Ssn

Pomodoro: cambiamenti climatici problema ma anche opportunitÃ 
Cronache

Pomodoro: cambiamenti climatici problema ma anche opportunitÃ 

Festa Roma, Cate Blanchett: il successo? Si impara dai fallimenti
Spettacoli

Festa Roma, Cate Blanchett: il successo? Si impara dai fallimenti

Tech e sostenibilitÃ : a Fiera Milano il mondo delle lavanderie
Economia

Tech e sostenibilitÃ : a Fiera Milano il mondo delle lavanderie

Alessio Rossi: l'Italia non si merita le scenette della "manina"
Economia

Alessio Rossi: l'Italia non si merita le scenette della "manina"

Cate Blanchett: se avessi magia manderei tutti a votare negli Usa
Spettacoli

Cate Blanchett: se avessi magia manderei tutti a votare negli Usa

Festa di Roma, applausi a "Il vizio della speranza" di De Angelis
Spettacoli

Festa di Roma, applausi a "Il vizio della speranza" di De Angelis

Nubifragio in Sicilia, soccorsa una persona intrappolata in auto
Cronache

Nubifragio in Sicilia, soccorsa una persona intrappolata in auto

A Milano la mostra Home realizzata da FujiFilm e Magnum Photos
Culture

A Milano la mostra Home realizzata da FujiFilm e Magnum Photos

Spazio, Bepi Colombo sulla rampa di lancio a Kourou
Scienza e tecnologia

Spazio, Bepi Colombo sulla rampa di lancio a Kourou

Goldschmied e Chiari, la Guerra Fredda e la seduzione dell'arte
Culture

Goldschmied e Chiari, la Guerra Fredda e la seduzione dell'arte

Salvini e Di Maio, sfida al CdM sul condono fiscale
Politica

Salvini e Di Maio, sfida al CdM sul condono fiscale

Banksy e il quadro distrutto, l'artista rivela il mistero
Politica

Banksy e il quadro distrutto, l'artista rivela il mistero


MATRO GBJ, a boutique jewelry store, is a leading pioneer of new retail

- Two Grand MATRO GBJ Boutique Opening Ceremonies were held on 24th August and 26th August in Shanghai and Beijing. As early as December 2017, the first MATRO GBJ store was settled in Suzhou.

MATRO GBJ has pioneered the Bonded Import Jewelry Trading Mode, under which overseas jewelries are imported into China by MATRO GBJ directly, and then distributed to the MATRO GBJ Boutiques for sale after customs supervision and bonded warehouse inspection. This unique mode integrates both online and offline, overseas and domestic shopping and aims to enable consumers to gain access to global top-notch jewelries at affordable prices.

Suzhou MATRO Mall has rich experience in high-end department stores for 25 years. MATRO GBJ was founded by Suzhou MATRO Mall based on the opportunities provided by fast growing jewelry consumption in the domestic market. President Zhang Chen and his team visited Europe and the US frequently to order jewelry directly from brand headquarters.

Perfect combination of luxury boutique and online store

MATRO GBJ collects more than 15 brands from 10 countries with various styles. Customers can find the essence of minimalism while experiencing global designs, cultures and philosophy all in one store. Various styles and colors are sparkling here. Both time and energy are saved by the One Stop Shopping mode, from which customers benefit greatly.

Cooperation with Leading Partner to Cast a New Era of Jewelry Retail

MATRO GBJ Boutique Beijing is located at the China National Gold Group Flagship Store. Mr. Chen Xiongwei, president of China National Gold Group Gold Jewelry Corporation Limited attended the opening ceremony of MATRO GBJ Boutique Beijing and stated that "MATRO GBJ is our exclusive choice."

MATRO GBJ efforts have won high recognition from the jewelry society. We will adhere to our initials on discovering fashionable, stylish and exquisite overseas jewelries. Innovative new businesses including custom-tailored design and virtual-reality try-on are under development, which will upgrade the layout of jewelry retail in China.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/771909/MATRO_GBJ.jpg

 


in evidenza
Dalla Nigeria a stella dell'Italia Egonu super: 45 punti con la Cina

Mondiali di Volley, Italia in finale

Dalla Nigeria a stella dell'Italia
Egonu super: 45 punti con la Cina

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo

Abiti sartoriali da Uomo, Canali

Dal 1934 Canali realizza raffinati abiti da uomo di alta moda sartoriale. Scopri la nuova collezione Canali.


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2018 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.