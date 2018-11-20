MATRO GBJ Boutique at CIIE -- a Professional Supply Chain Platform for International Jewelry Brands

La street art di Banksy in mostra al Mudec di Milano
La street art di Banksy in mostra al Mudec di Milano

100 anni Montecitorio, applausi per Fico che ricorda Matteotti
100 anni Montecitorio, applausi per Fico che ricorda Matteotti

Ivanka Trump ha usato la sua email personale per affari governo
Ivanka Trump ha usato la sua email personale per affari governo

Progetto Donne e Futuro, l'idea per valorizzare talenti femminili
Progetto Donne e Futuro, l'idea per valorizzare talenti femminili

A Chicago un uomo spara e uccide tre persone in un ospedale
A Chicago un uomo spara e uccide tre persone in un ospedale

Sequestrata la nave Aquarius per "traffico rifiuti", indagata Msf
Sequestrata la nave Aquarius per "traffico rifiuti", indagata Msf

A Roma sgomberate 8 ville abusive,Raggi: duro colpo ai Casamonica
A Roma sgomberate 8 ville abusive,Raggi: duro colpo ai Casamonica

Gran GalÃ  del Calcio 2018, Diletta Leotta: "Io voto il gol di Brignoli"
Gran GalÃ  del Calcio 2018, Diletta Leotta: "Io voto il gol di Brignoli"

Gazebo racconta "Masterpiece" il remix della super hit degli anni â€™80
Gazebo racconta "Masterpiece" il remix della super hit degli anni â€™80

Trenitalia potenzia l'offerta invernale, Iacono (ad): "Frecciarossa arriverÃ  a Fiumicino"
Trenitalia potenzia l'offerta invernale, Iacono (ad): "Frecciarossa arriverÃ  a Fiumicino"

Conte in aula Montecitorio per centenario saluta Mattarella e Napolitano e parla con Fico e Boldrini
Conte in aula Montecitorio per centenario saluta Mattarella e Napolitano e parla con...

Un'inedita versione dell'Inno alla Gioia in aula a Montecitorio per il centenario
Un'inedita versione dell'Inno alla Gioia in aula a Montecitorio per il centenario

Il plastico ligneo di Montecitorio torna in esposizione per il Centenario dell'Aula
Il plastico ligneo di Montecitorio torna in esposizione per il Centenario dell'Aula

Ponte Genova, Toti: "Fincantieri puÃ² dare una grossa mano a Genova"
Ponte Genova, Toti: "Fincantieri puÃ² dare una grossa mano a Genova"

Da Boldrini a Violante ex presidenti Camera al centenario dell'Aula di Montecitorio
Da Boldrini a Violante ex presidenti Camera al centenario dell'Aula di Montecitorio

Centenario Aula Montecitorio, Fico: ''Qui si realizza senso profondo democrazia''
Centenario Aula Montecitorio, Fico: ''Qui si realizza senso profondo democrazia''

Manovra, Furlan: ''Poco per investimenti crescita e infrastrutture''
Manovra, Furlan: ''Poco per investimenti crescita e infrastrutture''

L'inno italiano a Montecitorio per il centenario dell'Aula
L'inno italiano a Montecitorio per il centenario dell'Aula

Centenario Aula Montecitorio, Fico: ''Ricordo emozione che provai prima volta qui dentro''
Centenario Aula Montecitorio, Fico: ''Ricordo emozione che provai prima volta qui dentro''

Centenario Aula Montecitorio, Mattarella entra e saluta gli ex presidenti della Camera dei Deputati
Centenario Aula Montecitorio, Mattarella entra e saluta gli ex presidenti della Camera...


MATRO GBJ Boutique at CIIE -- a Professional Supply Chain Platform for International Jewelry Brands

- Selecting Top Jewelries under the Bonded Import Jewelry Trading Mode

MATRO GBJ brings fashion, stylish jewelries to Chinese customers by serving as imported jewelries platform. MATRO GBJ also provides whole value chain solutions to outbound jewelry brands who want to develop business in China.

Top jewelries are selected and imported to China by MATRO GBJ directly, and then distributed to the MATRO GBJ Boutiques for sale after customs supervision and bonded warehouse inspection. All MATRO GBJ Boutiques are equipped with qualified assistants for branding. This unique mode has overturned the problems of low brand concentration and serious homogeneous competition in traditional jewelry industry while provide convenient access to jewelry customers.

The One-stop Boutique -- Jewelry Feast for Customers

MATRO GBJ strives to provide one-stop shopping by collecting 15 brands from more than 10 countries. At CIIE, MATRO GBJ exhibits jewelries including FLOWERSFORZO.E, Vimanas, MeditationRings. Also the Italian romantic Jewelry -- Annamaria Cammilli and American Jewelry -- EFFY are exhibited at MATRO GBJ. Apart from daily Jewelries, MATRO GBJ also exhibits the JCK Award winner -- JYE jewelry, which worth five million RMB, attracted eyes of visitors.

The "6+365" One-stop Trading Mode benefits the Public

The "6+365" One-stop Trading Mode was proposed by CIIE. MATRO GBJ firmly followed this proposal and set the theme of MATRO GBJ as "the Beauty of Jewelries Covers CIIE and Everyday". MATRO GBJ has set a Boutique at Changle Road, Shanghai, where customers can visit and purchase precious jewelries here after the CIIE. Also, customers can enjoy the beauty of jewelries at MATRO GBJ Boutique Beijing and Suzhou.

MATRO GBJ has been drawing attentions of the public because of its innovative mode and superior service. MATRO GBJ is actively open to all international brands who want to enter Chinese market. After its grand exhibition at CIIE, MATRO GBJ will keep introducing top-notch jewelries to Chinese customers and serving international jewelry brands.

 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/786836/MATRO_GBJ_at_CIIE.jpg

 


Da Picasso all'arte islamica in Iran Jaca Book, ecco i libri in uscita

Da Picasso all'arte islamica in Iran
Jaca Book, ecco i libri in uscita

