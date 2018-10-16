16 ottobre 2018- 16:35 Maximizer CRM 2019: All-In-One CRM Platform Supports Predictable Growth and Salesforce Productivity

- Maximizer, today unveiled a major new software release for 2019. Designed to empower users to cut through the noise and focus on what matters most, their customers, this release brings advanced lead management, custom view and mobile CRM capabilities to its All-In-One CRM platform, enabling companies of all sizes to truly embrace Customer Success.

This version of Maximizer responds to the growing need for predictable revenue growth by making everyday sales, marketing and service tasks as intuitive, efficient, collaborative and productive as possible.

"As our 2019 release demonstrates, we are continually expanding the breadth of innovative business tools available to empower our customers to acquire, retain and expand their customer base with confidence," says Vivek Thomas, President at Maximizer.

According to Jan Carter, Head of Product and Development at Maximizer, "Two of the top growth drivers in the CRM market, as cited by industry analyst Gartner, are lead management and field service management. We are excited to launch Maximizer CRM 2019 to meet these precise needs. For companies who need to manage a lead qualification process at scale and keep their salesforce productive with actionable intelligence at their fingertips, this is the solution for them."

Get Smart with Lead Qualification For sales teams, smart lead management is the key to closing deals quicker and consistently delivering results. Maximizer's new Lead Management module includes all the functions and visual tools that dynamic sales teams need to be as focused and productive as possible. In today's digital world of heightening customer expectations and diminishing loyalty, it has never been more important to be connected - to each other, to customers, prospects and partners - regardless of time or location.

"It's all about people and their productivity. Aligning both consistently in a CRM is an on-going operational challenge that we address with this latest version," adds Jan Carter.

Maximizer Mobile for Sales The right mobile strategy is crucial if your remote workers or field staff are to keep their finger on the pulse of their pipeline and customer relationships while away from the office. In the first of a series of new role-specific apps within Maximizer, Mobile CRM is set to transform the productivity and performance of mobile users so they can excel at their jobs wherever and whenever convenient.

All-in-One CRM provides 360 customer touch "Many companies are disillusioned with their CRM experience due to adoption challenges, disconnected modules, complex up-selling, escalating prices and poor customer care. There is a significant market opportunity to serve those companies with an All-in-One CRM at an All-in-One Cost, from a partner that is easy to work with and committed to offering personalized, local support through a network of CRM experts," says Vivek Thomas

Flexible Deployment under a Subscription Model Maximizer will continue to offer two deployment options, Cloud or On-Premise, with this release. "The growth of our cloud business has been impressive however, there continues to be a need for an On-Premise solution. We are committed to continue to offer our customers this choice of deployment but will be marginally adjusting our pricing from v2019 to be able to afford to do so," says Vivek Thomas.

About Maximizer Maximizer is a CRM pioneer based in Vancouver, Canada and has been supporting customers with its eponymous, secure, fully integrated and easily configurable CRM solution. Deployed in the cloud or on-premise, Maximizer, with its network of certified partners fuels the growth of businesses in over 95 countries around the world. http://www.maximizer.com.

Press Contacts; North America & ANZ, Achim Klor, Head of Marketing, Maximizer, Tel: +1(604)601-8012, Email: achimklor@maximizer.com; EMEA, Alison Smith, Head of Marketing, Maximizer, Tel: +44-1344-766900, Email: asmith@maximizer.co.uk