Maybelline New York Announces Josephine Skriver As Global Spokesmodel

- Josephine joins an impressive lineup of global spokesmodels who have helped shape the identity of the iconic Maybelline New York beauty brand including Adriana Lima, Gigi Hadid, Herieth Paul, Jourdan Dunn, Cris Urena, I-Hua Wu, Emily DiDonato, and Christy Turlington. In her partnership with Maybelline New York, Josephine will participate in brand activities on the global scale.

"Being a part of the Maybelline New York family is a dream come true! I have been wearing Maybelline since I was a little girl," said Josephine. "I am honored to represent not only Maybelline, but all of the girls who are wearing Maybelline, because these young girls are the future. They are powerful and beautiful, and that to me is what Maybelline stands for. I could not be prouder to represent them and make it happen."

Josephine grew up in Denmark and was first approached in her teenage years about modeling while on a visit to New York City. Years later in February 2011, Josephine's connection to New York came full circle when she made her debut at New York Fashion Week, walking for designers like Calvin Klein and Rag & Bone. The same year she appeared in Milan and Paris shows, walking for Balenciaga, Chanel, Dolce & Gabbana, Valentino, Yves Saint Laurent and most notably closed Prada's show.

Since her successful career launch, Josephine has modeled in campaigns for the likes of Bulgari, Gucci, Max Mara, Michael Kors, and Tom Ford. She has collaborated with top photographers including Steven Meisel and Mikael Jansson, while her editorial accolades include American Vogue, Vogue Italia, Vogue Germany, V, Dazed, W, and Interview. In 2013, Josephine walked in her first Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, and has graced the runway in the annual show ever since. She was given the coveted title of Victoria's Secret Angel in 2016.

"We are beyond thrilled to have Josephine as part of our Maybelline family," said Leonardo Chavez, Global Brand President, Maybelline New York. "A partnership with Josephine was completely organic because she resonates with our global customer and is a dynamic and fresh addition to our roster of talent. She embodies determination, grit, energy and spirit, while having a true connection to New York and the dream of making it happen in this city."

In addition to her modeling career, Josephine is notable for being an advocate for global LGBTQ rights and is involved with organizations like Family Equality Council and COLAGE as well as to Keep A Child Alive, which focuses on children's fight against HIV. Having been raised by LGBTQ parents, Josephine hopes to inspire children and all future generations of LGBTQ families by sharing her own journey.

Josephine is excited to continue her work with Maybelline New York this Spring, appearing in her first campaign for the brand for the launch of Super Cushion 2-in-1 launching in May 2018.

About Maybelline New YorkMaybelline New York is the number one cosmetic brand in the world, available in over 120 countries. By combining technologically advanced formulations with on-trend expertise and New York City edge, Maybelline New York's mission is to offer innovative, accessible and effortless cosmetics for every woman. The brand is currently the official makeup sponsor of New York Fashion Week and other fashion weeks worldwide. For more information, log on to www.maybelline.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/679560/Maybelline_New_York_Josephine_Skriver.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/679559/Maybelline_New_York_Logo.jpg

