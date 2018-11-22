Alla Cassa ragionieri la certificazione British Standard OHSAS
Economia

Allarme Onu: nuovo recordo storico per emissioni gas serra
Politica

Da Mosca a Vicenza, il trionfo del Settecento veneto
Culture

Pd, sindaco di Milano: grande stima per Martina, ma non voterÃ²
Politica

Conte: Ue chiede aggiustamento incompatibile con nostra economia
Politica

L'Onu critica l'Italia: "Preoccupati per politiche su migranti"
Politica

La Casa delle Donne a Roma: ricorso al Tar contro la giunta Raggi
Cronache

Valori e valore delle architetture crescono con le neuroscienze
Economia

Roma abbraccia The Giornalisti, data chiude prima parte #Lovetour
Spettacoli

Patologie cardiovascolari, tra prevenzione e fattori di rischio
Economia

#ProtectUrLife, la campagna per prevenire patologie cuore e ossa
Economia

India, bimba cade sui binari mentre passa il treno: illesa
Politica

Brexit, May si difende: Ã¨ l'accordo giusto per il Regno Unito
Politica

Martina annuncia sua candidatura, la foto accanto a busto di Gramsci e davanti murles Calabria
Politica

Segreteria Pd, l'annuncio di Martina: '' 'Noi' ci candidiamo''
Politica

Manovra, Padoan: ''Non prendiamoci in giro procedura infrazione Ue colpa attuale Governo''
Politica

Manovra, Conte: "Vogliamo crescita e non austeritÃ ", applausi dall'aula
Politica

Manovra, Conte: "Se Ecofin aderirÃ  a raccomandazione Ue chiederemo tempi molto distesi"
Politica

Delrio: ''Martina diverso da Zigaretti per giudizio su Governo''
Politica

Segreteria Pd, Serracchiani: ''Ecco perchÃ¨ sostengo candidatura Martina''
Politica

MBAex Partnership Amplifies Global Access to Kinesis Money

- MBAex, the largest blockchain assets trading platform in Southeast Asia with over 1.3 million users, has announced a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Kinesis Money. The partnership is in line with MBAex's vision to promote the use of blockchain assets that are safe and stable in value.

Kinesis Money is an evolutionary monetary system that uses real assets (gold and silver) as the basis for digital currencies. These currencies provide a 1:1 allocation of physical bullion, and the transaction fees accumulated whenever the currencies are sent, spent or traded are proportionately redistributed to Kinesis currency and token holders, incentivising use.  

Holders of the Kinesis Velocity Tokens (KVT), currently being offered in an Initial Token Offering, receive the highest share, being 20 percent of the proportionate share of these fees.

MBAex are torchbearers for good governance within the industry, being fully compliant with anti-money laundering laws. Additionally, by integrating best practice from the banking industry, MBAex applies a variety of measures to ensure security. This includes industry principles including two-factor authentication, cool stockpiling and tracking to ensure end-to-end security in transactions. By listing the Kinesis digital currencies on their exchange, MBAex will engage participants looking for options which are both stable and secure.

MBAex also combines the concept of forex brokerage with blockchain asset trading; a powerful combination to encourage a rise in transaction and trading volumes of Kinesis digital currencies. This will allow Kinesis Money to cement its place in Southeast Asia and build on this solid foundation for enhanced global access.

Sebastian-Ionut Diaconu, Chief Executive Officer at MBAex comments: "MBAex is pleased to announce this MOU, with the aim of delivering a superior stablecoin offering to our client base.

"The new Kinesis currencies, KAU and KAG, are representative of physical gold and silver and can even be redeemed as such. With delivery locations for the underlying precious metals behind the Kinesis currencies including Singapore and Hong Kong, we see a great value-add for our clients.

"We are also pleased to be discussing with Kinesis the listing of the KVT on MBAex. We see the big potential of the Kinesis currencies and the KVT gives our traders the opportunity to participate in the success of these."

Ryan Case, Chief Commercial Officer at Kinesis Money comments: "The Kinesis digital currencies, KAU and KAG, provide audited, liquid and secure stablecoins, with real-world utility, for traders on the MBAex exchange. This partnership opens up the Kinesis digital currencies to a large pool of new participants, amplifying our access to global markets and showing the continuing interest in and adoption of our currencies."

Bryan Feinberg, CEO & Founder of Etheralabs comments: "We are thrilled to be part of both the structuring and execution of this partnership as it represents deep value for both companies and the communities each represents."

About MBAex  

MBAex is a cryptocurrency-trading platform which utilizes blockchain technology to manage digital currency transactions. They enable merchants and consumers to conduct trading on popular blockchain assets and digital currencies.

About Kinesis Money  

Kinesis is a monetary system which is based on the traditionally stable commodities gold and silver. Videos, Quotes, Opinion pieces and B-roll available upon request, please contact kinesis@flamepr.com. More information available at kinesis.money.


