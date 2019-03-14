Usa 2020, "Beto" O'Rourke lancia campagna per presidenziali
Politica

Caso Diciotti, Grasso lancia spot "Se Salvini sequestrasse studenti?"
Caserta: arrestato il proprietario dell'Interporto Sud Europa
Aldo Moro, la figlia: vittima terrorismo o no? "Ne ho abbastanza"
Blackout Venezuela, Maduro: "Vinta battaglia contro attacco USA, rispristinata elettricitÃ " SOTTOTITOLI
Serie A, Ranieri (All Roma): "Importante Ã¨ che squadra sia compatta non il modulo di gioco"
Serie A, Ranieri (All Roma): "Buona predisposizione dei giocatori a fare quello che dico"
Clima, Greenpeace in azione in Val Visdende: governo bocciato
Tajani su Mussolini, Verhofstadt: "Chieda subito scusa e ritiri affermazioni"
Via della seta, Di Stefano: "Attuazione nel rispetto di regole italiane ed europee"
Del Corno presenta Milano Art Week: terreno fertile per creativi
NovitÃ  su Twitter, lanciate nuove funzionalitÃ  della fotocamera
Ri-scatti, sconfiggere il bullismo attraverso la fotografia
Brexit, Moavero: "Se Regno Unito chiede proroga dobbiamo votare sÃ¬"
Meloni in Basilicata: "Regione manca di infrastrutture che trasformino potenzialitÃ  in risorse"
Salvini fa test antidroga e risulta negativo: "Sono positivo a pasta asciutta"
Dai marchi storici alla Cina, la conferenza di Salvini in 180 secondi
Scuse del neomelodico Gianni Live che cantava "Pe' Guagliune e' L'Aemilia"
L'acceso dibattito all'Europarlamento riguardo alle parole di Tajani su Mussolini
Siria, raid russi nella provincia di Idlib. Uccisi 13 civili
MCM Worldwide Opens Global Flagship Rodeo Drive Retail Location Located In Beverly Hills, California

- The two-story polished brass façade designed by Kenneth Park, derives from the signature studs and gems on MCM merchandise bringing flare to Rodeo Drive while still utilizing the brand's heritage in a luxurious Angelino style. This design element is especially highlighted by the brass facets on the upper portion of the storefront, mirroring the classic design of the quintessential MCM logo plate. Flanking the façade on either side are large LED displays with dynamic ever-changing imagery.

"MCM Beverly Hills Global Flagship location brings the brand's luxury German Heritage, innovative design, thoughtful architecture and cutting-edge technology to one of the most iconic shopping destinations in the world, Rodeo Drive" says Patrick Valeo, President, MCM, the Americas. "We are so excited to be on Rodeo Drive as we continue our aggressive US expansion.  This is our 5th location in California alone."

Inside, the brand has integrated technology with an interactive photobooth by Hypno. Bringing a new meaning to "Instagrammable moment" the brand has incorporated an oversized custom MCM Visetos bear into the photobooth frame, giving customers the option of uploading their photo to their own Instagram account at that very moment. In addition, a glass mosaic handcrafted in Italy, mimicking the brands logo is featured on the wall by the main staircase. In keeping with the brand's dedication to music, more specifically, their role in Hip-Hop culture, a DJ booth and bar are located on the second floor; creating a vintage feel to a secluded VIP event space. Finally, the Rodeo Drive store will carry exclusive products including a MCM Visetos Vespa, Visetos Ping Pong Rackets and branded ping pong balls, a Visetos Chess Set, and MCM/Rodeo Drive belts bags, backpacks, Tee-shirts, polo's and sweatshirts. 

This is MCM's 17th store in the U.S and the brand currently operates more than 650 stores worldwide with locations in over 40 countries. For more updates on MCM and their new Rodeo Drive, Beverly Hills retail location, visit www.MCMWorldwide.com and follow the brand at @MCMWorldwide on Twitter and Instagram.

WWW.MCMWORLDWIDE.COM

About MCM (Modern Creation München)MCM is a luxury lifestyle goods and accessories brand founded in 1976 with an attitude defined by the cultural Zeitgeist and its German heritage with a focus on functional innovation, including the use of cutting edge techniques. Today, through its association with music, art, travel and technology, MCM embodies the bold, rebellious and aspirational. Always with an eye on the disruptive, the driving force behind MCM centers on revolutionizing classic design with futuristic materials. Appealing to the 21st Century Global Nomad generation - dreamers, creatives and digital natives - MCM's millennial and Gen Z audience is genderless, ageless, empowered and unconstrained by rules and boundaries.

MCM is currently distributed in 650 stores in 40 countries including Munich, Berlin, Zurich, London, Paris, New York, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Beijing, Seoul, Tokyo, Middle East and other countries. For further information about MCM:  www.mcmworldwide.com.

 


Maria Elena Boschi sexy all'Onu Pizzo, occhiali e labbra rosse

Maria Elena Boschi sexy all'Onu
