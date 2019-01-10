Manovra, Sala: sono terrorizzato. A Milano decadimento servizi
Politica

Jaguar Land Rover in crisi, taglio di 5mila posti di lavoro
Economia

Grillo pro-vax? Intanto firma patto della scienza, ira sui social
Cronache

Spazio, Esa e Leonardo monitorano la fotosintesi con sonda Flex
Scienza e tecnologia

Italia al Ces, l'anello che trasmette il tatto di Weart
Scienza e tecnologia

Amnesty chiede un'inchiesta internazionale sul delitto Khashoggi
Politica

Kim ha espresso a Xi "preoccupazione" per impasse Usa-Nordcorea
Politica

Musei, Bonisoli: ''Nel 2019 direttori in scadenza. Partita valutazione''
Politica

Ponte Morandi, test su raggio d'azione carrelli radiocomandati in vista della demolizione
Politica

Nevica in Afghanistan, a Kabul si gioca a palle di neve
Politica

Al Ces di Las Vegas premio al vibratore-robot, subito revocato
Scienza e tecnologia

Salvini al telefono nel cortile di Palazzo Chigi il giorno dopo il vertice
Politica

Maltrattamenti in un asilo a Cassino, "sospese" due maestre
Cronache

Terzo Settore, Durigon: "Le coperture per l'Ires ci sono. Nessuno scontro Lega-5 Stelle"
Politica

Ires Terzo Settore, Fiaschi (Forum TS): "Da Governo impegno a trovare soluzione"
Politica

Italia al Ces, Avanix: il ciuccio smart che monitora il respiro
Scienza e tecnologia

Cultura, Bonisoli: ''Tra qualche settimana al via riforma Mibac''
Politica

Italia al Ces, Shin Software: i rendering in 3d immersivi
Scienza e tecnologia

"Nancy non vuoi il mio muro?". E Trump abbandona i negoziati
Politica

Macachi giapponesi come funamboli sui tralicci innevati
Politica

Medasense Announces Compatibility with Philips IntelliVue Patient Monitors

- Medasense Biometrics Ltd., developer of the physiological pain-response monitoring technology (NOL® ‒- the Nociception Level Index), now supports Philips IntelliVue Patient Monitors for anesthesia and critical care monitoring.

     (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/805789/Medasense_PMD_200_Monitor.jpg )

Commercially available in Europe, Canada, and Australia, Medasense's PMD-200™ monitor and its NOL index, help clinicians to optimise patient's pain management by monitoring the nociceptive (pain response) state in situations where patients are unable to communicate, especially in surgery under general anaesthesia and in critical care. A recent positive outcome study demonstrated reduced opioid-consumption and improved hemodynamic stability in patients undergoing major surgery guided by the NOL technology.  

The new PMD-200 SW (1.0.0.29) is compatible with a wide range of Philips IntelliVue Patient Monitors throughout the Philips EC10IntelliBridge Open Interface driver and the EC5 ID Module #104. Technology connectivity enables clinicians to have a reliable, consolidated view of changes in pain response (nociception) level, integrated within their vital sign monitor and saved into their electronical medical record (EMR).

Galit Zuckerman-Stark, Medasense CEO and founder said: "With the clinical community long considering pain assessment as an important measurement of patient wellbeing, this cooperation marks new ground in making NOL the new standard of care for pain-response monitoring. We will continue our innovative developments and collaborations with industry leaderssuch as Philips, to make our technology available to as many health care organizations as possible in our mission to improve patient safety and outcomes."  

About Medasense Medasense develops innovative medical devices and applications in the field of physiological pain response monitoring. The NOL (nociception Level Index) technology is based on proprietary signal acquisition sensor platform, and advanced algorithms which identify and grade the physiological pain response patterns. NOL® technology enables clinicians to optimize pain control treatment and by that, minimize adverse events, improve clinical outcomes and reduce costs.

For more information:  http://www.medasense.com ,info@medasense.com

 

Media Contact DetailsMira Sofer VP Marketing and Business Development

 


