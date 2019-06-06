Media in Europe and Eurasia challenged by evolving revenue models, shows IREX's 2019 MSI study

D-Day, Trump agli alleati: "Nostro legame Ã¨ indistruttibile"
Politica

D-Day, Trump agli alleati: "Nostro legame Ã¨ indistruttibile"

Nel video "Tutto e subito" di Kento i rave illegali alla Sapienza
Spettacoli

Nel video "Tutto e subito" di Kento i rave illegali alla Sapienza

Mafia, blitz della polizia di Foggia e Bari: arresti in tutta Italia
Cronache

Mafia, blitz della polizia di Foggia e Bari: arresti in tutta Italia

Ue, Di Maio: niente manovre correttive, trattativa con Bruxelles
Politica

Ue, Di Maio: niente manovre correttive, trattativa con Bruxelles

Boeri â€œLe nostre sono architetture per gli alberiâ€
Economia

Boeri â€œLe nostre sono architetture per gli alberiâ€

Casa e giardino che passione, il fai da te spopola su eBay.it
Cronache

Casa e giardino che passione, il fai da te spopola su eBay.it

Il caffÃ¨ cambia con il mondo del lavoro: arriva Nespresso Momento
Cronache

Il caffÃ¨ cambia con il mondo del lavoro: arriva Nespresso Momento

Il sindaco Sala replica a Salvini: â€œHa 60 milioni di figli? Non lo vorrei nemmeno come zioâ€
Politica

Il sindaco Sala replica a Salvini: â€œHa 60 milioni di figli? Non lo vorrei nemmeno come...

Alle elezioni in Danimarca hanno vinto i socialdemocratici
Politica

Alle elezioni in Danimarca hanno vinto i socialdemocratici

Venier (Hera) Uso efficiente energia: Hera numeri importanti
Economia

Venier (Hera) Uso efficiente energia: Hera numeri importanti

Macron, May e Trump commemorano in Francia il 75esimo D-day
Politica

Macron, May e Trump commemorano in Francia il 75esimo D-day

D-day, il sorvolo degli aerei storici visto dal cockpit
Politica

D-day, il sorvolo degli aerei storici visto dal cockpit

Bce, Draghi: â€œTassi invariati almeno fino a metÃ  2020â€ - SOTTOTITOLI
Politica

Bce, Draghi: â€œTassi invariati almeno fino a metÃ  2020â€ - SOTTOTITOLI

San Carlo, de Magistris: "Da De Luca bullismo istituzionale, Ã¨ disperato"
Politica

San Carlo, de Magistris: "Da De Luca bullismo istituzionale, Ã¨ disperato"

Draghi: â€œPiano Italia su riduzione debito deve essere credibileâ€ - SOTTOTITOLI
Politica

Draghi: â€œPiano Italia su riduzione debito deve essere credibileâ€ - SOTTOTITOLI

Sblocca cantieri, Toninelli: "DarÃ  una grande mano all'occupazione"
Politica

Sblocca cantieri, Toninelli: "DarÃ  una grande mano all'occupazione"

Mafia blitz a Carini, in manette il nuovo boss, 9 arresti
Politica

Mafia blitz a Carini, in manette il nuovo boss, 9 arresti

Fico incontra Vida Mehrannia e una delegazione di Amnesty
Politica

Fico incontra Vida Mehrannia e una delegazione di Amnesty

Filippo Volandri: "Fognini nÂ°10 Atp ma non solo. Berrettini e i giovani..."
Sport

Filippo Volandri: "Fognini nÂ°10 Atp ma non solo. Berrettini e i giovani..."

La modella accusa di nuovo Neymar di stupro, ma poi spunta video
Politica

La modella accusa di nuovo Neymar di stupro, ma poi spunta video


Media in Europe and Eurasia challenged by evolving revenue models, shows IREX's 2019 MSI study

- The MSI, in its final year, scores the state of the media through five components including the legal environment for free speech, quality of journalism, plurality of news sources, media management practices, and effectiveness of supporting institutions. However, since the MSI's 2001 inception, the way that information is produced, spread, consumed, and used has changed. In response, IREX developed a new methodology that aims to capture a modern era when people are simultaneously producers, transmitters, consumers, and actors in information. 

The study shows that evolving advertising models have forced media across the region to pursue different revenue streams.  While this has led to experimentation with crowdfunding and paywalls in places like Russia, it has also caused some reliance on state funding. In Serbia, one panelist said that the state advertising process is "clearly used as a way to control the media." Panelists in Kazakhstan noted that some media outlets try to avoid government funding to remain editorially independent.

Social and online media advertising is rising, further limiting the advertising market for traditional media. A Bulgarian survey found that Facebook and Google take half of the country's online advertising market. Ukrainian politicians target reliable news sites with banner ads they purchase with Google's AdSense tool, potentially leading readers to think the outlets chose those ads.

Government influences, public pressure, and fear of official punishment drives self-censorship across the region. The Armenia chapter highlighted that social media users verbally abuse journalists and bloggers online prompting them to avoid reporting on certain topics and people. Azerbaijani journalists' self-censorship stems from fear of persecution and even imprisonment.

The U.S. Agency for International Development funds the Europe & Eurasia MSI in 21 countries. See www.irex.org/msi for country reports and the Media Sustainability Explorer to examine and compare data trends across time, MSI objectives, regions, and individual countries.

Alex Cole, Director of Strategic Communications, IREX newsroom@irex.org

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/360007/IREX_Logo.jpg


in evidenza
Kate Moss debutta con Armani Star della campagna autunnale

Costume

Kate Moss debutta con Armani
Star della campagna autunnale

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2019 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.