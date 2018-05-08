8 maggio 2018- 15:03 Media Raves About Honor 9 Lite's Outstanding Performance

- SHENZHEN, China, May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Honor, the trendsetting, young smartphone e-brand, officially launched its latest quad-lens smartphone the Honor 9 Lite in December last year. The phone received high praise from a range of global technology media publications, who raved about its stylish design, powerful quad-lens and superb user experience.

The Honor 9 Lite is distinguished by its ultra-thin, sleek and stylish look, and brought to life by an exquisitely designed 2.5D glass back that shimmers like a diamond. Beautiful both inside out, the Honor 9 Lite features two dual-lens 13MP + 2MP cameras on both the front and rear. These are complemented by an upgraded, customizable and in-depth beautification feature that is perfect for capturing your individuality. Powered by the latest EMUI 8.0 update, the Face Unlock function is also available on the Honor 9 Lite for an all-new and improved user experience.

Praise received for the Honor 9 Lite:

Android Authority, a US-based international top-tier technology news blog, gave the Honor 9 Lite an impressive score of 8.3 out of 10, saying it is "four lenses on a budget". Android Authority commended the stunning design of the Honor 9 Lite, saying it "feels more premium than any other metal unibody phone in its price segment and stands out in a crowd".

ZDNet, an international business technology news publication, gave the Honor 9 Lite an outstanding and excellent score of 8.5 out of 10, awarding the phone the title of "Leader of the affordable Android pack" on February 20, 2018. Honor prides itself on being accessible for a younger generation and in recognition of the Honor 9 Lite's accessibility ZDNet said it "sets a new high bar for the GBP200 price point, making it the affordable Android handset to beat".

Top UK-based technology publication Tech Advisor recommended Honor 9 Lite, giving an expert rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars. In view of the price, of just GBP199, the 18:9 screen, Android Oreo and no less than four cameras, Tech Advisor said, "(the Honor 9 Lite is) one of the cheapest phones around to offer an 18:9 screen with a bezel-free design".

Stuff, one of the world's best-selling technology gadget magazine, offered a perfect score of 5 stars for the Honor 9 Lite on March 9, 2018. Citing its quad cameras, an 18:9 screen and a glass back, Stuff named the Honor 9 Lite "a total steal for under GBP200" and "one of the best budget phones to buy".

As an innovative and trend-setting brand loved by the young generation, Honor unveiled its first-ever fashion partnership with a fashion designer brand KOCHÉ during Paris Fall/Winter Fashion Week in February. Designated for Honor 9 Lite, they co-created a one-of-a-kind and all-round integration between technology and fashion and reinforced their trendy statement for the latest stylish quad-lens smartphone.

Honor overseas sales doubled in January to April 2018 compared with the same period of 2017. Followed by its overwhelming support across the world, the Honor 9 Lite has set a number of sales records on Flipkart, becoming the site's best-selling product in India. The Honor 9 Lite also sold out within minutes during its first flash sale, winning the Top 10 Best Seller on Tiki within one month in Vietnam.

