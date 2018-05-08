Ron: "Vi racconto come nacque 'Piazza Grande' con Lucio Dalla"
Francia, Macron all'Arco di Trionfo per la Festa della Vittoria
Eurodeputati per un giorno a Roma, studenti simulano plenaria
Spazio, a Capua si simulerÃ  l'ambiente marziano
De Magistris: "Governo provvisorio dei sindaci per aiutare i partiti a trovare sintesi"
Corteo antifascista contro il sindaco di Genova, urla in Comune: "Fuori i fascisti dalla cittÃ "
Ritorno al voto? "Inutile e dannoso", secondo molti torinesi
Turismo, FIlippetti presenta la campagna di comunicazione Astoi
Membership e valore: American Express presenta il suo CFO Club
Roma, raid dei Casamonica in un bar a Pasqua, 4 arresti
Raid dei Casamonica in un bar: 4 arresti. Il video
Gentiloni: "Oggi ultimo Cdm? Credo di sÃ¬"
La 'passeggiata' di Gentiloni circondato da giornalisti e fotografi
Intesa Sanpaolo: le imprese al femminile decisive per la ripresa
Giorgetti: Cav sia responsabile, ci aiuti a fare governo con M5s
Mule' (FI): "Voto in estate sarebbe terribile dal punto di vista della partecipazione"
Compleanno Esercito, la divisa della Prima Guerra Mondiale
A Mosca le spettacolari prove notturne della parata militare
Giorgetti (Lega): se Fi vota governo neutrale fine dell'alleanza
Governo, Toti: gli italiani non vogliono votare con le infradito
Media Raves About Honor 9 Lite's Outstanding Performance

- SHENZHEN, China, May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Honor, the trendsetting, young smartphone e-brand, officially launched its latest quad-lens smartphone the Honor 9 Lite in December last year. The phone received high praise from a range of global technology media publications, who raved about its stylish design, powerful quad-lens and superb user experience.

The Honor 9 Lite is distinguished by its ultra-thin, sleek and stylish look, and brought to life by an exquisitely designed 2.5D glass back that shimmers like a diamond. Beautiful both inside out, the Honor 9 Lite features two dual-lens 13MP + 2MP cameras on both the front and rear. These are complemented by an upgraded, customizable and in-depth beautification feature that is perfect for capturing your individuality. Powered by the latest EMUI 8.0 update, the Face Unlock function is also available on the Honor 9 Lite for an all-new and improved user experience.

Praise received for the Honor 9 Lite:

Android Authority, a US-based international top-tier technology news blog, gave the Honor 9 Lite an impressive score of 8.3 out of 10, saying it is "four lenses on a budget". Android Authority commended the stunning design of the Honor 9 Lite, saying it "feels more premium than any other metal unibody phone in its price segment and stands out in a crowd".

ZDNet, an international business technology news publication, gave the Honor 9 Lite an outstanding and excellent score of 8.5 out of 10, awarding the phone the title of "Leader of the affordable Android pack" on February 20, 2018. Honor prides itself on being accessible for a younger generation and in recognition of the Honor 9 Lite's accessibility ZDNet said it "sets a new high bar for the GBP200 price point, making it the affordable Android handset to beat".

Top UK-based technology publication Tech Advisor recommended Honor 9 Lite, giving an expert rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars. In view of the price, of just GBP199, the 18:9 screen, Android Oreo and no less than four cameras, Tech Advisor said, "(the Honor 9 Lite is) one of the cheapest phones around to offer an 18:9 screen with a bezel-free design".

Stuff, one of the world's best-selling technology gadget magazine, offered a perfect score of 5 stars for the Honor 9 Lite on March 9, 2018. Citing its quad cameras, an 18:9 screen and a glass back, Stuff named the Honor 9 Lite "a total steal for under GBP200" and "one of the best budget phones to buy".

As an innovative and trend-setting brand loved by the young generation, Honor unveiled its first-ever fashion partnership with a fashion designer brand KOCHÉ during Paris Fall/Winter Fashion Week in February. Designated for Honor 9 Lite, they co-created a one-of-a-kind and all-round integration between technology and fashion and reinforced their trendy statement for the latest stylish quad-lens smartphone.

Honor overseas sales doubled in January to April 2018 compared with the same period of 2017. Followed by its overwhelming support across the world, the Honor 9 Lite has set a number of sales records on Flipkart, becoming the site's best-selling product in India. The Honor 9 Lite also sold out within minutes during its first flash sale, winning the Top 10 Best Seller on Tiki within one month in Vietnam.

Consumers can purchase Honor 9 Lite online at: www.hihonor.com.

About Honor

Honor is a leading smartphone e-brand. In line with its slogan, "For the Brave", the brand was created to meet the needs of digital natives through internet-optimized products that offer superior user experiences, inspire action, foster creativity and empower the young to achieve their dreams. In doing this, Honor has set itself apart by showcasing its own bravery to do things differently and to take the steps needed to usher in the latest technologies and innovations for its customers.

For more information, please visit Honor online at www.hihonor.com or follow us on:https://www.facebook.com/honorglobal/ https://twitter.com/Honorglobal https://www.instagram.com/honorglobal/ https://www.youtube.com/honorglobal

Photo -  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/688289/Honor.jpg  

SPETTACOLI

