MediaTek Evolves its Home Entertainment Platform to Support Artificial Intelligence Driven Smart Home Devices

15 gennaio 2018- 18:44

- LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MediaTek, the industry leader in developing low power, high efficiency and highly integrated system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, announced that it is evolving its home entertainment platform by developing solutions that power artificial intelligence (AI) voice and vision capabilities in an array of smart home devices. This strategic move is highlighted by the launch of the MT8695, a 4K dongle SoC, the MT8516 system on module (SoM) and the smart display solution.

Leading the industry in providing voice assistant device (VAD) SoC solutions for the smart home ecosystem, MediaTek supports multiple mainstream AI voice services including: Amazon Alexa; Google Assistant; Alibaba and Baidu - which includes both the China and global smart speaker markets, across multiple brands.

Building on this success, MediaTek is expanding its VAD Soc to various smart home appliances. The new MT8516 SoM will give device designers and manufactures an easier path to enabling the AI voice capabilities of form factors such as alarm clocks, fire alarms and other home appliances.

MediaTek is also introducing its smart display solution based on MT8176 and MT8173. These SoCs supports AI vision capabilities, for both home entertainment and surveillance systems.

With video at the heart of the connected home, MediaTek has also launched MT8695, the industry's first 12nm SoC designed for 4K streaming on Dongle form factor. With the ability for ultra-low power usage, the dongle supports core multimedia features including UHD 2160p at 60fps, HDR10 and Dolby Vision.

"Our industry heritage and strength in access point and connectivity solutions has enabled us to build a comprehensive multimedia platform that supports key AI capabilities and extends to a wide range of connected devices and autos," said Jerry Yu, MediaTek Corporate Vice President and General Manager of the Home Entertainment Business Group. "With a proven track record of supplying innovative solutions to home entertainment brands across the globe, we continue to deliver a seamless experience for multi-device use that is central to the evolution of the interactive, intelligent and connected home experience."

MediaTek is not only focused on delivering state of the art application processors such as the MT8516, but are also driving connectivity innovations, including advancements in 802.11ac Wi-Fi, BT5.0 and improving whole home coverage. The company has developed a complete product portfolio providing customer flexible solutions including highly integrated SoCs, featuring access point plus connectivity, as well as standalone connectivity chipsets.

For additional details on MediaTek's AI smart home platform, visit: https://www.mediatek.com/products/entertainment

About MediaTek Inc.

MediaTek Incorporated (TWSE: 2454) is a global fabless semiconductor company that enables 1.5 billion connected devices a year. We are a market leader in developing innovative systems-on-chip (SoC) for mobile device, home entertainment, connectivity and IoT products. Our dedication to innovation has positioned us as a driving market force in several key technology areas, including highly power-efficient mobile technologies and advanced multimedia solutions across a broad range of products such as smartphones, tablets, digital televisions, OTT boxes, wearables and automotive solutions. MediaTek empowers and inspires people to expand their horizons and more easily achieve their goals through smart technology. We call this idea Everyday Genius and it drives everything we do. Visit www.mediatek.com for more information.

