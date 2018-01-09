MediaTek Provides Advanced Wireless Solutions for Smart Devices in Today's Connected Homes

9 gennaio 2018- 17:24

- LAS VEGAS, Jan. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MediaTek, a global semiconductor leader, today announced that global brands including ASUS, D-Link and others will use MediaTek's chipsets as they develop advanced Gigabit Wi-Fi connectivity for premium routers and whole home coverage devices. These new devices will ensure secure, high-performance whole home wireless coverage for connected devices including PCs, smartphones, televisions and AI-powered smart home devices such as voice-enabled smart speakers. MediaTek's robust portfolio of connectivity System-on-Chips (SoCs) provides best-in-class features including support for smart Wi-Fi mesh technologies, advanced security and easy setup via Bluetooth 5.0.

"As the number of smart devices skyrockets, consumers are turning to Gigabit Wi-Fi networking devices to provide the speed and bandwidth they need for their connected homes," Tenlong Deng, General Manager of Wireless Device Business Unit, ASUS. "Our new smart routers, powered by MediaTek's versatile chipsets, enable our customers to quickly set up and enjoy blazing-fast Gigabit Wi-Fi and whole home connectivity with built-in security."

MediaTek's suite of highly integrated Wi-Fi chipsets includes the MT7615, MT7621 and its newest networking SoC, the MT7622. The world's first 4x4 802.11n and Bluetooth 5.0 SoC feature a dedicated Wi-Fi network accelerator, the MT7622 provides ultimate flexibility for manufacturers building premium networking devices. The MT7622 sustains high-performance even when supporting multiple, simultaneous users, and features advanced security, Smart Quality of Service (QoS) for streaming and edging device management, smart roaming, dynamic band steering and Bluetooth-enabled easy device setup.

"Our customers expect seamless connectivity for all of their devices, whether they're streaming movies, gaming or browsing the web," said Anny Wei, CEO and President at D-Link. "MediaTek's MT7622 chipset enables our high performance AC4300 routers to maximize connection speeds to multiple devices simultaneously across the entire home."

"MediaTek's connectivity technology is the cornerstone of the smart home ecosystem, providing flexible, high efficiency chipsets for routers and repeaters, whole home Wi-Fi and home automation gateways to power consumers' connected experiences," said Alan Hsu, General Manager of the Smart Home Device Business Unit at MediaTek. "Our high-performance router solutions enable OEMs and device manufactures to design innovative, AI-enhanced home networking products with enhanced security and easy-setup through Bluetooth 5.0 for voice control."

Today MediaTek's strong Wi-Fi chipset portfolio powers more than 50 percent of the world's smart devices in connected home. As a category leader in five market segments including networking devices and the connected home, MediaTek helps brands around the globe navigate the changing electronics landscape and deliver smart, connected products that make consumers' lives easier.

