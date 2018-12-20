Casellati al carcere femminile di Rebibbia: "Detenuti non possono essere lasciati soli a natale"
Immigrazione, Lucano: "Questo Governo ha mandato tante persone per strada, DL sicurezza e' disumano"
Pranzo di Natale al San Carlo di Napoli, il cardinale Sepe tra i poveri e i senzatetto, speciale
Coaching per migliorare la propria vita personale e professionale
In anteprima L'Idea il video "Dei Perfetti Sconosciuti"
Via D'Amelio, Antimafia: stessa mano dietro strage e depistaggio
Madre yemenita finalmente entra in Usa per vedere figlio morente
Obama vestito da Babbo Natale porta doni a bambini malati
Salvini: "Io assente da Conte e Mattarella? Ero alla recita di mia figlia"
Sala: a Milano c'Ã¨ margine per fare ancora di piÃ¹ in cultura
Protesta autobus turistici a Roma, Raggi: "Inaccettabile, liberate il centro cittÃ "
Protesta autobus turistici a Roma, bruciata bandiera M5s
Manovra, Di Maio: "Aumento IVA tutte sciocchezze"
Manovra, Di Maio: "Scritta da Bruxelles? Non ci sto a questo racconto"
Asia Argento "opera d'arte vivente", tatuata da Marco Manzo
Pirelli HangarBicocca, concerto di ottoni nella mostra di Antunes
Manovra, Salvini: "Non aumenteremo IVA nel 2019 nÃ¨ dopo"
Protesta autobus turistici a Roma, bloccato il centro cittÃ 
Trump: dopo vittoria con Isis riportiamo i nostri giovani a casa
Roma, manifestazione di bus turistici davanti al Campidoglio
Melita partners with Plume® to launch Stellar WiFi in Malta

- - Stellar WiFi powered by Plume plus Melita's GigaPower 1000 Mbps is available as a bundle for €49.99.

VALLETTA, Malta, Dec. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Melita, the leading quad-play operator in Malta, announced the launch of Stellar WiFi, powered by Plume. Plume's service bundle provides highly personalized in-home experiences, learning the needs of the home to make WiFi faster, safer and more reliable. Stellar WiFi includes Plume SuperPods, which fit into electrical wall outlets to spread the internet from your modem to all areas of the home, at optimal performance.

All Melita internet customers are eligible to subscribe to Plume, and those subscribed to Melita GigaPower 1000 Mbps at only €49.99 a month get a Plume membership and two SuperPods as part of their subscription. This includes Adaptive WiFi, HomePass, advanced parental controls, and the Plume app for managing your home WiFi – all launching in time for Christmas. For more information visit www.melita.com/stellarwifi.

Melita's high-speed internet connection is enhanced even further with Stellar WiFi, which includes a Plume membership and two SuperPods. Additional SuperPods can be added to extend coverage. The technology analyzes and adapts to every member's unique environment. Plume's Adaptive WiFi fills the entire home with the strongest possible signal and ensures that users receive the most reliable and consistent home WiFi experience on any device. HomePass guest access allows members to personalize who gets onto their WiFi networks, for how long, and what they can do. Advanced parental controls offer further personalization, enabling parents to precisely control when and what services their children have access to – the ability to freeze Internet, block access to adult sites, or set access schedules makes for ultimate peace of mind.

"Over the past two years, Melita has dedicated itself to deliver the best possible customer satisfaction. As part of this strategy, we have also built the most powerful network in Europe. This includes the launch of gigabit home internet - GigaPower - which is now available to more than 75% of homes in Malta and will be available nationwide in the first quarter of next year," said Harald Roesch, CEO of Melita. "As of today, we are able to offer the exceptional home internet experience to our customers that comes with GigaPower 1000 Mbps and Stellar WiFi – all for only €49.99 per month. This is possible thanks to our partnership with Plume."

"We're delighted to partner with Melita to launch Plume in Malta," said Fahri Diner, co-founder and CEO of Plume. "With the number of in-home smart devices growing exponentially, subscribers not only want to receive the best user experience on every device, they also want to benefit from personalized services including guest access, advanced parental controls and security."

Plume, SuperPod, Adaptive WiFi, and HomePass are trademarks of Plume Design, Inc.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/800906/Melita_Logo.jpg


Jovanotti annulla il concerto "Troppi rischi per l'habitat"

Jovanotti annulla il concerto
"Troppi rischi per l'habitat"

