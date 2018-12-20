20 dicembre 2018- 14:35 Melita partners with Plume® to launch Stellar WiFi in Malta

- - Stellar WiFi powered by Plume plus Melita's GigaPower 1000 Mbps is available as a bundle for €49.99.

VALLETTA, Malta, Dec. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Melita, the leading quad-play operator in Malta, announced the launch of Stellar WiFi, powered by Plume. Plume's service bundle provides highly personalized in-home experiences, learning the needs of the home to make WiFi faster, safer and more reliable. Stellar WiFi includes Plume SuperPods, which fit into electrical wall outlets to spread the internet from your modem to all areas of the home, at optimal performance.

All Melita internet customers are eligible to subscribe to Plume, and those subscribed to Melita GigaPower 1000 Mbps at only €49.99 a month get a Plume membership and two SuperPods as part of their subscription. This includes Adaptive WiFi, HomePass, advanced parental controls, and the Plume app for managing your home WiFi – all launching in time for Christmas. For more information visit www.melita.com/stellarwifi.

Melita's high-speed internet connection is enhanced even further with Stellar WiFi, which includes a Plume membership and two SuperPods. Additional SuperPods can be added to extend coverage. The technology analyzes and adapts to every member's unique environment. Plume's Adaptive WiFi fills the entire home with the strongest possible signal and ensures that users receive the most reliable and consistent home WiFi experience on any device. HomePass guest access allows members to personalize who gets onto their WiFi networks, for how long, and what they can do. Advanced parental controls offer further personalization, enabling parents to precisely control when and what services their children have access to – the ability to freeze Internet, block access to adult sites, or set access schedules makes for ultimate peace of mind.

"Over the past two years, Melita has dedicated itself to deliver the best possible customer satisfaction. As part of this strategy, we have also built the most powerful network in Europe. This includes the launch of gigabit home internet - GigaPower - which is now available to more than 75% of homes in Malta and will be available nationwide in the first quarter of next year," said Harald Roesch, CEO of Melita. "As of today, we are able to offer the exceptional home internet experience to our customers that comes with GigaPower 1000 Mbps and Stellar WiFi – all for only €49.99 per month. This is possible thanks to our partnership with Plume."

"We're delighted to partner with Melita to launch Plume in Malta," said Fahri Diner, co-founder and CEO of Plume. "With the number of in-home smart devices growing exponentially, subscribers not only want to receive the best user experience on every device, they also want to benefit from personalized services including guest access, advanced parental controls and security."

