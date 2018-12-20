Merck Assigns Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR-T) Rights to Intrexon

Casellati al carcere femminile di Rebibbia: "Detenuti non possono essere lasciati soli a natale"
Politica

Casellati al carcere femminile di Rebibbia: "Detenuti non possono essere lasciati soli...

Immigrazione, Lucano: "Questo Governo ha mandato tante persone per strada, DL sicurezza e' disumano"
Politica

Immigrazione, Lucano: "Questo Governo ha mandato tante persone per strada, DL...

Pranzo di Natale al San Carlo di Napoli, il cardinale Sepe tra i poveri e i senzatetto, speciale
Politica

Pranzo di Natale al San Carlo di Napoli, il cardinale Sepe tra i poveri e i...

Coaching per migliorare la propria vita personale e professionale
Cronache

Coaching per migliorare la propria vita personale e professionale

In anteprima L'Idea il video "Dei Perfetti Sconosciuti"
Spettacoli

In anteprima L'Idea il video "Dei Perfetti Sconosciuti"

Via D'Amelio, Antimafia: stessa mano dietro strage e depistaggio
Cronache

Via D'Amelio, Antimafia: stessa mano dietro strage e depistaggio

Madre yemenita finalmente entra in Usa per vedere figlio morente
Politica

Madre yemenita finalmente entra in Usa per vedere figlio morente

Obama vestito da Babbo Natale porta doni a bambini malati
Politica

Obama vestito da Babbo Natale porta doni a bambini malati

Salvini: "Io assente da Conte e Mattarella? Ero alla recita di mia figlia"
Politica

Salvini: "Io assente da Conte e Mattarella? Ero alla recita di mia figlia"

Sala: a Milano c'Ã¨ margine per fare ancora di piÃ¹ in cultura
Culture

Sala: a Milano c'Ã¨ margine per fare ancora di piÃ¹ in cultura

Protesta autobus turistici a Roma, Raggi: "Inaccettabile, liberate il centro cittÃ "
Politica

Protesta autobus turistici a Roma, Raggi: "Inaccettabile, liberate il centro cittÃ "

Protesta autobus turistici a Roma, bruciata bandiera M5s
Politica

Protesta autobus turistici a Roma, bruciata bandiera M5s

Manovra, Di Maio: "Aumento IVA tutte sciocchezze"
Politica

Manovra, Di Maio: "Aumento IVA tutte sciocchezze"

Manovra, Di Maio: "Scritta da Bruxelles? Non ci sto a questo racconto"
Politica

Manovra, Di Maio: "Scritta da Bruxelles? Non ci sto a questo racconto"

Asia Argento "opera d'arte vivente", tatuata da Marco Manzo
Culture

Asia Argento "opera d'arte vivente", tatuata da Marco Manzo

Pirelli HangarBicocca, concerto di ottoni nella mostra di Antunes
Culture

Pirelli HangarBicocca, concerto di ottoni nella mostra di Antunes

Manovra, Salvini: "Non aumenteremo IVA nel 2019 nÃ¨ dopo"
Politica

Manovra, Salvini: "Non aumenteremo IVA nel 2019 nÃ¨ dopo"

Protesta autobus turistici a Roma, bloccato il centro cittÃ 
Politica

Protesta autobus turistici a Roma, bloccato il centro cittÃ 

Trump: dopo vittoria con Isis riportiamo i nostri giovani a casa
Politica

Trump: dopo vittoria con Isis riportiamo i nostri giovani a casa

Roma, manifestazione di bus turistici davanti al Campidoglio
Cronache

Roma, manifestazione di bus turistici davanti al Campidoglio


Merck Assigns Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR-T) Rights to Intrexon

- Not intended for distribution in the USA, Canada or UK  

Merck, a leading science and technology company, today announced that it has evolved its agreement with Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ: XON) for the development of Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR-T) therapies, genetically engineered T-cells with synthetic receptors that recognize a specific antigen expressed on tumor cells. The agreement with Intrexon and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Precigen, Inc., enables Merck to continue to implement its focused R&D strategy, while maintaining an investment in the future potential of next-generation CAR-T development.

Under the terms of the agreement, Merck will assign its exclusive CAR-T development rights to Intrexon. Merck will receive shares of Intrexon common stock valued at $150 million in exchange for assigning Intrexon its CAR-T rights.

"Merck is excited to maintain its interest in the potential of CAR-T technology, which may offer significant future benefits to patients fighting cancer," said Belén Garijo, Member of the Executive Board and CEO Healthcare, Merck. "The agreement is also illustrative of our efforts to enhance our focus on accelerating the delivery of our innovative clinical pipeline to patients."  

Merck first entered into a collaboration and license agreement with Intrexon in 2015 to develop and commercialize CAR-T cancer therapies utilizing Intrexon's proprietary RheoSwitch Therapeutic System® and the Sleeping Beauty non-viral gene integration technology. The combination of these platforms enables regulation of gene expression and delivery with a non-viral approach and preclinical data indicate the potential to improve therapeutic safety and facilitate shortened manufacturing to improve time-to-treatment. As of December 31, 2017, these rights were considered intangible assets not yet available for use with a carrying amount of € 104 million.

"Merck's leading immuno-oncology research and commitment to developing innovative medicines made them an ideal partner for us in advancing targeted and controllable CAR-T therapies," said Helen Sabzevari, PhD, President of Precigen. "We look forward to continued development of these promising treatments with the goal of delivering more cost-effective, powerful and precise therapies to patients in need."

In addition to receiving $150 million of Intrexon common stock, this agreement also includes a further $25 million investment in Intrexon. In return, Merck will receive a $25 million convertible note, providing the option to receive either Precigen or Intrexon stock. The closing of the transactions contemplated by the agreement is subject to customary closing conditions, including the expiration of the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act.

All Merck Press Releases are distributed by e-mail at the same time they become available on the Merck Website. Please go to http://www.merckgroup.com/subscribe to register online, change your selection or discontinue this service.

About Merck   

Merck, the vibrant science and technology company, operates across healthcare, life science and performance materials. Around 51,000 employees work to make a positive difference to millions of people's lives every day by creating more joyful and sustainable ways to live. From advancing gene editing technologies and discovering unique ways to treat the most challenging diseases to enabling the intelligence of devices - Merck is everywhere. In 2017, Merck generated sales of € 15.3 billion in 66 countries.

Scientific exploration and responsible entrepreneurship have been key to Merck's technological and scientific advances. This is how Merck has thrived since its founding in 1668. The founding family remains the majority owner of the publicly listed company. Merck holds the global rights to the Merck name and brand. The only exceptions are the United States and Canada, where the business sectors of Merck operate as EMD Serono in healthcare, MilliporeSigma in life science, and EMD Performance Materials.

     (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/765882/Merck_Logo.jpg )

Your Contacts 

Media Relations friederike.segeberg@merckgroup.com  Phone: +49-6151-72-6328

Investor Relations investor.relations@merckgroup.comPhone: +49-6151-72-3321


in evidenza
Jovanotti annulla il concerto "Troppi rischi per l'habitat"

Ladispoli, protesta ambientalista

Jovanotti annulla il concerto
"Troppi rischi per l'habitat"

Zurich Connect

Zurich Connect ti permette di risparmiare sull'assicurazione auto senza compromessi sulla qualità del servizio. Scopri la polizza auto e fai un preventivo

Abiti sartoriali da Uomo, Canali

Dal 1934 Canali realizza raffinati abiti da uomo di alta moda sartoriale. Scopri la nuova collezione Canali.


RICHIEDI ONLINE IL TUO MUTUO
Finalità del mutuo
Importo del mutuo
Euro 		Durata del mutuo
anni
in collaborazione con
logo MutuiOnline.it
Testata giornalistica registrata - Direttore responsabile Angelo Maria Perrino - Reg. Trib. di Milano nÂ° 210 dell'11 aprile 1996 - P.I. 11321290154

Â© 1996 - 2018 Uomini & Affari S.r.l. Tutti i diritti sono riservati

Per la tua pubblicitÃ  sul sito: Clicca qui

Contatti

Cookie Policy

Affaritaliani, prima di pubblicare foto, video o testi da internet, compie tutte le opportune verifiche al fine di accertarne il libero regime di circolazione e non violare i diritti di autore o altri diritti esclusivi di terzi. Per segnalare alla redazione eventuali errori nell'uso del materiale riservato, scriveteci a segnalafoto@affaritaliani.it: provvederemo prontamente alla rimozione del materiale lesivo di diritti di terzi.